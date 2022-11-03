ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsport, PA

DISTRICT 2 SOCCERValley West tops Williamsport in Class 4A

Times Leader
Times Leader
 4 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

KINGSTON – Wyoming Valley West scored three straight second half goals to defeat Williamsport 3-2 in a District 2 girls soccer Class 4A semifinal on Thursday.

Delaware Valley, a 5-1 winner over Hazleton on Thursday, will host the Spartans on Saturday in the championship game at a time to be determined.

Lola Wojciechowski broke a scoreless tie at the 48:58 mark of the second half. She added a second goal to give the Spartans a 2-0 lead at 59:42.

Jordayn Dermody closed out Valley West’s scoring converting an assist from Lauren Richie for a 3-0 lead at 63:07.

Goals by Elizabeth Shultz and Mia Clark got the Millionaires to within 3-2.

MacKenzie Bowling had five saves in goal for Valley West, while Sarah Spring at 13 for Williamsport.

CLASS 2A

Holy Redeemer 8, Mid Valley 0

Bella Granteed scored three goals to lead Holy Redeemer past Mid Valley.

Redeemer will play Lake-Lehman at Holy Redeemer on Saturday at a time to be determined.

Avery Kozerski and Morgan Crake chipped in two goals each while Emily Krevey chipped in one.

Amira Pirrone made four saves in goal for the Royals to record the shutout while

Lake-Lehman 3, Wyoming Area 1

Ashley Hudak scored all three of the Black Knights’ goals as host Lehman advanced to Saturday’s title game.

Lehman will host Redeemer at a time to be deteremined for the Class 2A crown,

Amanda McGurk had six saves in goal for Lehman, while Olivia Allen had 10 for Wyoming Area.

CLASS 4A

Wyoming Valley West 3, Williamsport 2

Williamsport`0`2`–2

WVW`0`3`–3

Scoring: Second Half – 1. WVW, Lola Wojciechowski (UA), 48:58; 2. WVW, Loal Wojciechowski (UA), 3. WVW, Jordayn Dermody (Lauren Richie), 63:07; 4. Wil, Elizabeth Shultz (UA), 69:59; 5. Wil, Mia Clark (UA), 76:54.

Shots: Wil 6, WVW 16. Saves: Wil (Sarah Spring) 13, WVW 5. Corners: Wil 5, WVW 6.

CLASS 2A

Holy Redeemer 8, Mid Valley 0

Mid Valley`0`0`–0

Holy Redeemer`6`2`–8

Scoring: First Half – 1. HR, Emily Krevey (UA), 38:55; 2. HR, Bella Granteed (UA), 35:28; 3. HR, Morgan Crake (Granteed), 33:36; 4. HR, Granteed (UA) 15:35; 5. HR, Avery Kozerski (UA), 14:56; 6. HR, Crake (UA), 11:57. Second Half: 7. HR, Kozerski (Lauren Whitman), 16:06; 8. HR, Granteed (J. Perro), 12:18.

Shots: MMI 4, HR 23. Saves: MMI (C. Rebar) 15, HR (Amira Pirrone) 4. Corners: MMI 1, HR 8.

Lake-Lehman 3, Wyoming Area 1

Wyoming Area`0`1`–1

Lake-Lehman`1`2`–3

Scoring: First Half – 1. LL, Ashley Hudak (UA), 8:38. Second Half – 2. LL, Hudak (Gracie Bucknavage); 3. WA, unavailable (UA), 9:41; 4. LL, Hudak (Marissa Brdaric), 5:15.

Shots: WA 8, LL 15. Saves: WA (Olivia Allen) 10, LL (Amanda McGurk) 6. Corners: WA 3, LL 3

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times Leader

H.S. Girls Soccer: Redeemer claims D2 Class 2A title

FORTY FORT — In a rematch of last year’s District 2 Class 2A championship game, Holy Redeemer rode a strong defensive performance to once again turn away Lake-Lehman with the title on the line, winning their second straight District 2 title in girls soccer with a 3-0 victory on Saturday.
FORTY FORT, PA
Times Leader

Hazleton Art League back in action

HAZLETON — The Hazleton Art League brings the arts to area residents at the newly renovated Hayden Family Center, with everything from children’s summer camps to various art classes offered to those 5 and older. Mark Peterson, who was named executive director earlier this year, said the building’s...
HAZLETON, PA
Times Leader

Historical Society recognizes rock journalist

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The Luzerne County Historical Society, the oldest county historical society in the commonwealth, presented rock journalist Maxim W. Furek with their 2022 Recognition of Achievement Award. Furek’s biography “Somebody Else’s Dream: Dakota, The Buoys, & ‘Timothy’” is recognized as a virtual encyclopedia of Northeastern Pennsylvania rock ‘n’ roll. Penned by Tony Award-winning playwright Rupert Holmes, “Timothy” was banned on radio stations due to “inappropriate content,” references to cannibalism connected to the infamous 1963 Sheppton, Pennsylvania, mining disaster. Pictured, from left, Luzerne County Historical Society Director of Operations and Programs Mark J. Riccetti Jr. and Furek.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Kingston officer dazed after being punched in head

KINGSTON — A Kingston police officer was dazed after being punched three times in the head by a man who initiated a foot chase Sunday. Police responded to a report of a trespasser in the rear yard of a home in the 400 block of Rutter Avenue at about 2:30 p.m. The homeowner told police the man threatened her after she told him to leave. She described the trespasser as wearing a black parka jacket and gray shorts.
KINGSTON, PA
Times Leader

County Notebook: Luzerne County seeking IT director

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Luzerne County is seeking applicants for the information technology director position, which has been advertised at a range of $85,000 to $90,000, according to an online posting. Ray Kase has served as director since May. He has notified the county he...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

LCCF inmate escapes from treatment custody on Turnpike

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. An inmate from the Luzerne County Correctional Facility released into the custody of a treatment facility has escaped in Lehigh County, according to a release issued Sunday from the county’s Division of Corrections. Michael MacDonald, 21, last known address in...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

2 Forty Fort officers receive commendations

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Two Forty Fort police officers have received commendations from the borough police department for their work in the field. Officers Richard Vaow and Tyler Norton received the commendations on Oct. 31, according to an entry on the CrimeWatchPA website that the...
FORTY FORT, PA
Times Leader

A behind-the-scenes look at the Nov. 8 general election

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. With all the moving parts and changing protocols, Luzerne County voters may be unaware of what’s happening behind the scenes for the Nov. 8 general election. Based on information from multiple election officials, here’s a chronological explainer:. Before 7...
Times Leader

Times Leader

13K+
Followers
23K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy