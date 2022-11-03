DISTRICT 2 SOCCERValley West tops Williamsport in Class 4A

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

KINGSTON – Wyoming Valley West scored three straight second half goals to defeat Williamsport 3-2 in a District 2 girls soccer Class 4A semifinal on Thursday.

Delaware Valley, a 5-1 winner over Hazleton on Thursday, will host the Spartans on Saturday in the championship game at a time to be determined.

Lola Wojciechowski broke a scoreless tie at the 48:58 mark of the second half. She added a second goal to give the Spartans a 2-0 lead at 59:42.

Jordayn Dermody closed out Valley West’s scoring converting an assist from Lauren Richie for a 3-0 lead at 63:07.

Goals by Elizabeth Shultz and Mia Clark got the Millionaires to within 3-2.

MacKenzie Bowling had five saves in goal for Valley West, while Sarah Spring at 13 for Williamsport.

CLASS 2A

Holy Redeemer 8, Mid Valley 0

Bella Granteed scored three goals to lead Holy Redeemer past Mid Valley.

Redeemer will play Lake-Lehman at Holy Redeemer on Saturday at a time to be determined.

Avery Kozerski and Morgan Crake chipped in two goals each while Emily Krevey chipped in one.

Amira Pirrone made four saves in goal for the Royals to record the shutout while

Lake-Lehman 3, Wyoming Area 1

Ashley Hudak scored all three of the Black Knights’ goals as host Lehman advanced to Saturday’s title game.

Lehman will host Redeemer at a time to be deteremined for the Class 2A crown,

Amanda McGurk had six saves in goal for Lehman, while Olivia Allen had 10 for Wyoming Area.

CLASS 4A

Wyoming Valley West 3, Williamsport 2

Williamsport`0`2`–2

WVW`0`3`–3

Scoring: Second Half – 1. WVW, Lola Wojciechowski (UA), 48:58; 2. WVW, Loal Wojciechowski (UA), 3. WVW, Jordayn Dermody (Lauren Richie), 63:07; 4. Wil, Elizabeth Shultz (UA), 69:59; 5. Wil, Mia Clark (UA), 76:54.

Shots: Wil 6, WVW 16. Saves: Wil (Sarah Spring) 13, WVW 5. Corners: Wil 5, WVW 6.

CLASS 2A

Holy Redeemer 8, Mid Valley 0

Mid Valley`0`0`–0

Holy Redeemer`6`2`–8

Scoring: First Half – 1. HR, Emily Krevey (UA), 38:55; 2. HR, Bella Granteed (UA), 35:28; 3. HR, Morgan Crake (Granteed), 33:36; 4. HR, Granteed (UA) 15:35; 5. HR, Avery Kozerski (UA), 14:56; 6. HR, Crake (UA), 11:57. Second Half: 7. HR, Kozerski (Lauren Whitman), 16:06; 8. HR, Granteed (J. Perro), 12:18.

Shots: MMI 4, HR 23. Saves: MMI (C. Rebar) 15, HR (Amira Pirrone) 4. Corners: MMI 1, HR 8.

Lake-Lehman 3, Wyoming Area 1

Wyoming Area`0`1`–1

Lake-Lehman`1`2`–3

Scoring: First Half – 1. LL, Ashley Hudak (UA), 8:38. Second Half – 2. LL, Hudak (Gracie Bucknavage); 3. WA, unavailable (UA), 9:41; 4. LL, Hudak (Marissa Brdaric), 5:15.

Shots: WA 8, LL 15. Saves: WA (Olivia Allen) 10, LL (Amanda McGurk) 6. Corners: WA 3, LL 3