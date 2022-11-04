ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, ME

WGME

Poliquin blames Biden administration policies for drugs, crime in Maine

LEWISTON (WGME) – Republican Bruce Poliquin spoke to voters and the media in Lewiston Monday afternoon. Like Paul LePage, Poliquin is seeking a third, non-consecutive term in office, after serving four years in Congress for Maine’s 2nd Congressional District. At Kennedy Park, Poliquin blamed the Biden administration’s policies,...
WGME

Portland asks residents to mulch leaves instead of raking

PORTLAND (WGME) – The city of Portland is asking residents to "leave the leaves." The city's Parks, Recreation and Facilities Department says they are mulching in place and are asking residents to do the same. The city says the practice benefits the soil and the environment. This includes weed...
WGME

Independent Hunkler hopes to find 'common ground' on Election Day

PORTLAND (WGME) – Independent Sam Hunkler, who's polling around 2 percent, isn't letting the polls stop him from campaigning. Like Governor Janet Mills, he was also at SMCC Monday, looking to get out his message and urge people to get out and vote. “And I think that if we...
WGME

Chewonki Foundation closing elementary and middle school

WISCASSET (WGME) -- The Chewonki Foundation announced the closure of Chewonki Elementary and Middle School at the end of the school year on June 7, 2023. The Chewonki Elementary and Middle School program launched as a pilot program in 2015 to explore a place-based education model. It currently serves 44 students from several area towns.
WGME

Portland man flees head-on crash in New Gloucester

NEW GLOUCESTER (WGME) - A Portland man was taken into custody after leaving the scene of a head-on crash in New Gloucester around noon Saturday. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of 1128 Lewiston Road. When they arrived to the scene, they realized a man had fled.
WGME

Mainers buying tickets ahead of record high Powerball

SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) - Another chance at a now record high Powerball Saturday. Last weekend, the Powerball surpassed $1 billion for the first time since 2016. Now it sits at about $1.6 billion. The cash option lets you take about $750 million of that. Lottery ticket counters in Maine were...
WGME

Police arrest teen for Auburn shootings

AUBURN (WGME)--Auburn Police say they've made another arrest in connection with a pair of shootings in the city. A 15-year-old boy from Lewiston has been charged with reckless conduct with a firearm, assault and more for shootings that happened in early October. One was near the Walton School and the...
WGME

Girls hockey signals the beginning of winter high school sports in Maine

PORTLAND (WGME) – The Maine high school winter sports season officially got underway Monday. Monday was the first official day girls hockey teams could begin practicing. The Cheverus Stags, who will be one of the favorites in Class A took the ice at the Trobuh Arean. With the MPA and the Maine hockey officials recently agreeing on a new contract, the players and coaches can now focus in on what promises to be another exciting season of hockey.
