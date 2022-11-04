Read full article on original website
WGME
Poliquin blames Biden administration policies for drugs, crime in Maine
LEWISTON (WGME) – Republican Bruce Poliquin spoke to voters and the media in Lewiston Monday afternoon. Like Paul LePage, Poliquin is seeking a third, non-consecutive term in office, after serving four years in Congress for Maine’s 2nd Congressional District. At Kennedy Park, Poliquin blamed the Biden administration’s policies,...
WGME
Portland asks residents to mulch leaves instead of raking
PORTLAND (WGME) – The city of Portland is asking residents to "leave the leaves." The city's Parks, Recreation and Facilities Department says they are mulching in place and are asking residents to do the same. The city says the practice benefits the soil and the environment. This includes weed...
WGME
Boston homebuyers are looking to move to Maine as high rates, inflation cut into budgets
Portland is among the top U.S. cities that prospective homebuyers want to move to, according to real estate website Redfin. According to Redfin, high mortgage interest rates and inflation are causing homebuyers to consider moving to a more affordable place. Sacramento was the most popular destination for people looking to...
WGME
Independent Hunkler hopes to find 'common ground' on Election Day
PORTLAND (WGME) – Independent Sam Hunkler, who's polling around 2 percent, isn't letting the polls stop him from campaigning. Like Governor Janet Mills, he was also at SMCC Monday, looking to get out his message and urge people to get out and vote. “And I think that if we...
WGME
Last minute campaign events: Mills and LePage make final push ahead of Election Day
It's the final push before voters head to the polls. Election Day is Tuesday and both candidates for governor in Maine are trying to swing some last-minute support their way. Governor Janet Mills will be making multiple stops on the campaign trail Monday. She'll be visiting downtown Bath, meeting with...
WGME
Augusta voters look to weigh in on tight House race after redistricting
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- The race between Jared Golden and Bruce Poliquin appears to be a toss-up. A new poll from the University of New Hampshire says it will likely come down to ranked-choice voting, which is exactly what happened back in 2018. For voters in Augusta, they’ll get a say...
WGME
To college and beyond: Unique Portland program shows students how to 'Make It Happen'
The pandemic took a huge toll on students with declining test scores and graduation rates in Maine. Some students were able to make it through with guidance and support from a special program. “At first, I wasn't very interested because it's a school program,” said Luzia Vumpa, a student at...
WGME
Chewonki Foundation closing elementary and middle school
WISCASSET (WGME) -- The Chewonki Foundation announced the closure of Chewonki Elementary and Middle School at the end of the school year on June 7, 2023. The Chewonki Elementary and Middle School program launched as a pilot program in 2015 to explore a place-based education model. It currently serves 44 students from several area towns.
WGME
Portland man flees head-on crash in New Gloucester
NEW GLOUCESTER (WGME) - A Portland man was taken into custody after leaving the scene of a head-on crash in New Gloucester around noon Saturday. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of 1128 Lewiston Road. When they arrived to the scene, they realized a man had fled.
WGME
Mainers buying tickets ahead of record high Powerball
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) - Another chance at a now record high Powerball Saturday. Last weekend, the Powerball surpassed $1 billion for the first time since 2016. Now it sits at about $1.6 billion. The cash option lets you take about $750 million of that. Lottery ticket counters in Maine were...
WGME
Police arrest teen for Auburn shootings
AUBURN (WGME)--Auburn Police say they've made another arrest in connection with a pair of shootings in the city. A 15-year-old boy from Lewiston has been charged with reckless conduct with a firearm, assault and more for shootings that happened in early October. One was near the Walton School and the...
WGME
Girls hockey signals the beginning of winter high school sports in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) – The Maine high school winter sports season officially got underway Monday. Monday was the first official day girls hockey teams could begin practicing. The Cheverus Stags, who will be one of the favorites in Class A took the ice at the Trobuh Arean. With the MPA and the Maine hockey officials recently agreeing on a new contract, the players and coaches can now focus in on what promises to be another exciting season of hockey.
WGME
Silver Alert issued for 21-year-old Portland man experiencing some mental health issues
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Portland Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a 21-year-old Portland man who has been experiencing some mental health issues. Police say Samuel Mugisha was last seen leaving his apartment on Auburn Street around 8 a.m. Friday. Mugisha is known to walk to his uncle's...
