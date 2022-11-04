NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s a stormy start to the weekend around the area, as of line of thunderstorms rolls through Saturday morning. Expect periods of heavy rainfall to continue through the early afternoon before conditions start to improve and the rain pushes offshore. There is a small risk for a severe storm cell producing gusty winds or a tornado, but the overall severe threat looks quite limited. The big story will be the widespread 1-2 inch rainfall amounts expected before the storms wind down.

