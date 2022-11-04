ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Acadiana Table

Louisiana Oyster Loaf

With one bite of this classic New Orleans recipe – Louisiana Oyster Loaf – I am transported back to a long ago time when simplicity reigned in Creole cooking. It is a basic recipe that elevates Louisiana oysters to spiritual heights. For a born and bred Louisiana boy,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Louisiana Shrimpers asking for help to keep industry alive

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. — The Louisiana Shrimp Association says imported shrimp is making it almost impossible to continue to do their jobs. LSA president Acy Cooper claims recent mass imports of shrimp from overseas has driven the price of the seafood per pound from $4 at the beginning of the year to around $1.
LOUISIANA STATE
France 24

New Orleans under threat from hurricanes, rising sea levels

Ahead of the November 8 midterms, FRANCE 24 takes you on a tour down the Mississippi River with a series of reports by Fanny Allard. For the 5th and final episode, we head to New Orleans, Louisiana, where the Mississippi river reaches the Gulf of Mexico. Founded by French settlers...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Stormy start to the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s a stormy start to the weekend around the area, as of line of thunderstorms rolls through Saturday morning. Expect periods of heavy rainfall to continue through the early afternoon before conditions start to improve and the rain pushes offshore. There is a small risk for a severe storm cell producing gusty winds or a tornado, but the overall severe threat looks quite limited. The big story will be the widespread 1-2 inch rainfall amounts expected before the storms wind down.
FLORIDA STATE
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Paulina residents allowed to return after derailed train car spills acid

The community of Paulina in St. James Parish was in international news articles after a hydrochloric acid spill from a derailed train car forced residents in the area to evacuate. Some 200 residences were affected after the Nov. 2 derailment of six Canadian National railroad cars caused one of the...
PAULINA, LA
marinelink.com

Bisso Towboat Orders Tug from Main Iron Works

Luling, La. based marine towage provider Bisso Towboat said it has ordered a new tractor tug from Houma, La. shipbuilder Main Iron Works. Construction is scheduled to commence in late 2022 with delivery in early 2024, Bisso revealed in an announcement. The 5,000 BHP ASD tug will feature two Caterpillar...
LULING, LA
theneworleans100.com

Avondale Global Getaway transforms former shipyard into global logistics hub

Ship agency T. Parker Host celebrated the grand reopening of former New Orleans-area navy shipyard as Avondale Global Gateway. Once one of the state’s highest economic drivers and employers, Avondale, situated on the Mississippi River, sat idle and fell into disrepair. Working through challenges including high-river restrictions and the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Hubig’s Pies back in New Orleans stores Monday, some sold out Sunday at Carrollton pop-up

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - More than 10 years after a five-alarm fire destroyed its factory in Faubourg Marigny, the New Orleans institution Hubig’s Pies is back. Owner Andrew Ramsey announced that Hubig’s pies will be available in limited quantities at local stores in New Orleans starting Monday. A limited quantity of apple and lemon pies were available Sunday at a pop-up tent in the parking lot of the Hancock Whitney Bank’s Carrollton branch (1324 S. Carrollton Ave.), though they sold out by 3 p.m.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Daily South

Emeril's Culinary Garden And Teaching Kitchen Offers Mentorship For The Next Generation

When you're a TV celebrity chef and win $125,000 on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, what do you do with the money? For New Orleans' Emeril Lagasse, the answer was easy. He phoned his friend Sister Lillian McCormack, founder of St. Michael Special School in New Orleans (which is privately funded for students who have intellectual and developmental disabilities), and offered a lifeline in the form of his winnings.
WASHINGTON, LA
myneworleans.com

6 Best Po-Boys in New Orleans

The po-boy is a classic. It’s been a staple in New Orleans food since its 1929 creation by brothers Benny and Clovis Martin and a must for anyone traveling to the city. Most New Orleans kids had a po-boy before a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. But, with the amount of offerings around the city,
NEW ORLEANS, LA
grouptravelleader.com

Bring Your Krewe to Kenner, Louisiana

From the River to the Lake, adventure awaits you (& your whole krewe) in Kenner, Louisiana. Fly into our stunning new Louis Armstrong International Airport or road-trip your way in, to discover Kenner’s majestic Louisiana landscape steeped in history, culture, and entertainment. Minutes from New Orleans & it’s alluring French Quarter, Kenner is Jefferson Parish’s largest incorporated city and convenient to anything you might want to access in Southeast Louisiana.
KENNER, LA

