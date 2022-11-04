Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
ChristianaCare’s first Sussex County location now open
After nearly a year of construction, ChristianaCare’s first primary care facility in Sussex County has opened. It’s located in the former Pier One building on the southbound side of Route 1 just north of the Route 24 intersection. The hospital announced in September 2021 it would be opening the 10,000-square-foot facility, which provides primary care, specialty healthcare services and a new care model for patients 65 and older.
Cape Gazette
WBOC
Wicomico Public Libraries Uses "Library Lockers" to Expand Services
WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. --- The Wicomico Public Libraries have installed library lockers across Wicomico County. Head of programming outreach Stephanie Daisey says they make it a little easier for those looking to check out and return materials. "We're able to bring a way for patrons to check out and return...
WDEL 1150AM
VIDEO | Talleyville shopping center fire quickly controlled
The cause of a smoky fire in a restaurant at the Concord Gallery Shopping Center on Concord Pike in Talleyville is under investigation. Talleyville firefighters arrived at the complex at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, and reported smoky conditions in the building and an active fire in the rear of the structure.
Cape Gazette
Sussex P&Z approves project site plans
At its Oct. 27 meeting, the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission approved the following site plans:. • A preliminary site plan for a new 3,293-square-foot Chase Bank at the site of the old Pizza Hut building along Old Landing Road and Route 1 near Rehoboth Beach. Under the plan, the existing building will be demolished. Pizza Hut closed its doors in September 2020. The final site plan will be subject to approval by the planning & zoning staff. Chase Bank, which is the nation's largest, has nine branches in New Castle County. J.P. Morgan Chase officials announced in 2019 a plan to open 10 to 12 new branches in Delaware.
WBOC
Beach Access Limited in Bethany Beach
BETHANY BEACH, Del. - Access to the beach from the Bethany Beach Boardwalk is closed. Recent bad storms have eroded safe access in some areas, and the problem may not be fixed for a while. It has caused growing frustration among locals. "It's a little bit of a disappointment," said...
WBOC
Salisbury Zoo Announces Giving Tuesday Fundraiser
SALISBURY, Md.-The Salisbury Zoo, in collaboration with Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore, has announced a 24-hour virtual fundraiser called Giving Tuesday. The fundraiser will be on November 29th and aims to benefit the Salisbury Zoo. For more details on Giving Tuesday, go to Shore Gives More To donate to...
Cape Gazette
Beebe mobile clinic to take healthcare on the road
Beebe Healthcare is hitting the road and taking care to the people of Sussex County with the addition of a new 36-foot community mobile health clinic. The mobile clinic arrived Oct. 26 and will be operational later this year. A public ribbon cutting event is planned for 1 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 16.
Cape Gazette
Developer gets six more months to complete clubhouse
The developer of the Vines of Sandhill will have up to six months to complete the community clubhouse. At its Nov. 3 meeting, the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission approved a request for a second time extension by developer Anthony Sposato. The commission granted an amendment to a May 13, 2021, condition of approval requiring the clubhouse to be constructed within 18 months to 24 months. The developer had asked for an extension to finish construction within the first quarter of 2023 due to a delay in getting materials for the project.
wilmtoday.com
Let’s Get Cheesy!: Best Pizza in Wilmington, DE
If you’re looking for spots to get a slice, you’re in the right place! The city has a variety of places to pick up a pie that will satisfy all of your pizza desires. Here’s a list of the best pizza in Wilmington, DE!. NicksPizza302– Nick’s pizza...
Delaware Man Stole $200K In Mid-Atlantic Jewelry Store Heists, Fled To Philly: Feds
A Delaware man is accused of stealing up to $200,000 in jewelry in an interstate crime spree that stretched the mid-Atlantic, federal authorities say. Michael Larbi, 24, of Dover is charged in connection with a string of heists that took place between October 2020 and February 2021, said US Attorney Philip R. Sellinger in a release Friday, Nov. 4.
Delaware’s cross country runners prepare for states
It was “unseasonable” Autumn weather for the New Castle County and Henlopen cross country meets over the weekend. The New Castle County meet was held at Winterthur while the Henlopen race took place at Killens Pond, the site for the upcoming state championship meet on Saturday the 12th. won the boy’s race at Winterthur in a time of 16:09.44, followed ... Read More
Cape Gazette
Cashier cut during knife fight, armed robbery at Lewes BP station
A cashier was cut Nov. 7 following a knife fight and armed robbery of the BP gas station on Route 1 near Lewes. Delaware State Police responded at 6:24 a.m. to the gas station at 17580 Coastal Highway after a man entered the store, pulled out a knife, and threatened the cashier if he didn’t give the man money from the cash register, said Sr. Cpl. Leonard DeMalto of the Delaware State Police.
New kid-designed playground opens in Wilmington
A new playground – designed by kids, for kids – is now open in Wilmington. More than 150 volunteers helped install the playground at the Neighborhood House in Southbridge with designs inspired by drawings and creative ideas that children submitted during a design day in September. Discover, the Delaware Community Foundation, and the national non-profit “KABOOM!” partnered together to fund ... Read More
delawaretoday.com
Omy Serves Mouthwatering BBQ and Traditional Filipino Dishes
Omy Smoked BBQ serves classic American BBQ along with authentic Filipino dishes at the Concord Mall in Wilmington. Concord Mall shoppers may have noticed a woodsy, mouthwatering aroma wafting across the parking lot. The culprit is a colossal cast-iron smoker, which sits next to a stack of cherry wood and a grill near a front entrance.
WMDT.com
Police investigating Dover business burglary
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police are investigating after a local business was burglarized Sunday morning. We’re told police were contacted shortly before 8 a.m. regarding a burglary that had happened at OG ISH, located at 111 South West Street. It was learned that the incident took place just after 4 a.m., when the suspect broke a front window to the business. The suspect then reportedly stole an unknown amount of money from the business before fleeing the area.
Kent and Sussex vote red; not enough to overcome deep-blue NCC
Democratic candidates for U.S. House, attorney general, state treasurer and state auditor swept Delaware’s general election — and they did it without the help of Kent and Sussex Counties. Lisa Blunt Rochester, Kathy Jennings, Colleen Davis and Lydia York lost in Kent and Sussex, but the Democratic vote north of the canal was too much for Republicans to overcome. U.S. ... Read More
nccpdnews.com
POLICE ARREST SUSPECT AFTER SHOTS FIRED IN RUTHERFORD COMMUNITY – NEWARK
(Newark, DE 19713) New Castle County Police have arrested Taheem Lawrence (32) of Dover following an investigation into a shots fired complaint. On Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 1:55 PM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police responded to the unit block of Renee Court, Newark – Rutherford in reference to a residence being struck by gunfire. Officers arrived at the scene and determined that an occupied home had been struck multiple times. Surveillance footage was collected from the incident and a suspect vehicle was identified as a distinct gold Jeep Grand Cherokee.
WDEL 1150AM
New Castle-area pedestrian fatality under investigation
A 74-year-old woman has died in a hospital, days after being struck by a vehicle as she was walking across New Castle Avenue. Delaware State Police said Tuesday that Mireille Mathis of Greenville, South Carolina was struck last Wednesday night, November 2nd. She was walking westbound across New Castle Avenue near Rodney Drive away from the crosswalk when a northbound Jeep struck her on the vehicle's passenger side.
Cape Gazette
Charlotte King and Bernice Edwards honored for selfless work
Two pillars of the Sussex County community were honored Oct. 26 by a nonpartisan watchdog group dedicated to preserving democracy. Charlotte King, founder and chair of Southern Delaware Alliance for Racial Justice, and First State Community Action Agency Executive Director Bernice Edwards were each selected to receive an award from Common Cause Delaware at Baywood Greens in Long Neck.
