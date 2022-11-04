Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
Crash damages headstones at Conley’s Chapel Cemetery
A crash Oct. 26 damaged gravestones at Conley’s Chapel Cemetery, but church officials are grateful to those who helped put them back together. Louise Finn, cemetery coordinator for Conley’s Chapel, said a Facebook post following the crash alerted a Millsboro company, which helped restore the headstones. “On Friday,...
WBOC
Beach Access Limited in Bethany Beach
BETHANY BEACH, Del. - Access to the beach from the Bethany Beach Boardwalk is closed. Recent bad storms have eroded safe access in some areas, and the problem may not be fixed for a while. It has caused growing frustration among locals. "It's a little bit of a disappointment," said...
WMDT.com
Shooting leaves one injured in Bridgeville
BRIDGEVILLE, Del. – Delaware State Police say a shooting left one injured Monday afternoon. At around 1:45 p.m., troopers responded to the 21000 block of Mill Park Drive in Bridgeville for a reported shooting. On arrival, troopers learned that an 18-year-old male had been shot multiple times by an unknown male subject. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital by an acquaintance before police or medical personnel arrived on scene. We’re told he is being treated for serious injuries at this time.
Ocean City Today
Ocean City adopts policy for personal mobility devices
Anyone who wants to operate a personal mobility device — i.e. motorized wheelchairs, scooters and the like — on Ocean City beaches, parks or the Boardwalk must adhere to some specific rules following approval of a resortwide policy. In response to a recommendation from members of the Police...
Bay Net
One Injured After Rear-End Collision On Three Notch Road
CALIFORNIA, Md. – On November 8, 2022 at approximately 4:05 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident on Three Notch Road in the area of First Colony Boulevard. Crews arrived and found two vehicles involved in a rear-end collision with one occupant reportedly...
Cape Gazette
ChristianaCare’s first Sussex County location now open
After nearly a year of construction, ChristianaCare’s first primary care facility in Sussex County has opened. It’s located in the former Pier One building on the southbound side of Route 1 just north of the Route 24 intersection. The hospital announced in September 2021 it would be opening the 10,000-square-foot facility, which provides primary care, specialty healthcare services and a new care model for patients 65 and older.
Cape Gazette
Hearing set for new restaurant at old Sandcastle Motel
The top-to-bottom remodel of the former Sandcastle Motel in Rehoboth Beach continues to take place, and while there’s no word on what the new hotel will be when completed, the name of the new restaurant that will take up part of the first floor has been revealed. The city...
WGMD Radio
Driver Cited for DUI after Crash on Lewes-Georgetown Hwy near Milton
A 21 year old driver has been cited for DUI after a crash Thursday night just after 11 that sent a car into a home off Lewes Georgetown Highway. Delaware State Police say a Lexus was eastbound and making left turn into a private residence when a Yucon traveling behind the Lexus struck it’s rear and and went out of control and struck a residence. The driver was cited for DUI, driving with a suspended license and no proof of insurance. There were no injuries.
WMDT.com
DSP investigating early morning armed robbery at Lewes convenience store
LEWES, Del. – An early morning armed robbery is under investigation in Lewes. According to Delaware State Police, the incident happened just before 6:30 a.m., at the BP Gas Station, located at 17580 Coastal Highway. Further investigation revealed that an unknown male suspect walked into the store and demanded money from the cash register. The suspect allegedly displayed a sharp object and threatened to harm the cashier if he did not comply. When the cashier refused to comply, the suspect then lunged at the cashier, who defended himself with his own knife. The suspect then fled from the store.
This Maryland Town has Been Named the Most Charming in the State
For residents of Maryland, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Old Line State? It appears that Maryland's small towns are finally getting national attention. According to a recent Travel and Leisure article, the town of Easton has been dubbed the most charming in the state, keep reading to learn more.
WMDT.com
Suspicious activity complaint leads to gun, drug charges for Dagsboro man
DAGSBORO, Del. – A Dagsboro man is behind bars on a list of charges following a suspicious activity complaint Monday afternoon. At around 4:15 p.m., troopers responded to the area of Woodland Ferry Road and Gum Branch Road for reports of a man running down the road with a firearm. Another 911 caller, who was able to provide a physical description of the man, observed the man drop the firearm and run into the woods.
shoredailynews.com
Parksley man shoots brother-in-law
A 24-year-old Parksley resident pleaded guilty last week in Accomack Circuit Court to unlawfully wounding his brother-in-law. Using a Spanish interpreter, Ulialdo Galindo Aguilar Meji, of Parks Road, made the plea, as part of an agreement with Commonwealth’s Attorney Spencer Morgan. Aguilar was initially charged with malicious wounding, shooting in an occupied dwelling, use of a firearm in the wounding, and reckless handing of a firearm. In exchange for the plea, Morgan reduced the malicious wounding charge and agreed not to prosecute the other charges.
Bay Net
Family Loses Everything After California House Fire
CALIFORNIA, Md. – This morning first responders were called to the scene of a structure fire at 22873 Dement Lane in California, MD. At approximately 12:48 a.m., fire and rescue personnel arrived on the scene to find the single-story home showing fire and smoke. All searches of the home were negative and all occupants were evacuated before the arrival of any fire personnel.
WMDT.com
Hebron man killed in serious motorcycle crash in Seaford
SEAFORD, Del. – A Hebron, Maryland man has died following a serious motorcycle crash in Seaford. According to the Delaware State Police Department, the crash occurred around 7:35 p.m., Saturday, November 5 as a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500, operated by a 33-year-old male, was traveling northbound on North Market Street (Route 13A) about to make a left turn on North Market Street at a Y-intersection.
The Dispatch
Former Berlin Town Administrator Under Investigation For Theft
(The following is a press release from the Worcester County Bureau of Investigation with a released statement from Berlin’s mayor. This story will be updated.) BERLIN — Investigators with the Worcester County Bureau of Investigation were requested to investigate a fraud involving a recently retired employee for the Town of Berlin. Investigators met with the complainant and learned that Jeffery Thomas Fleetwood of Delmar Delaware recently retired from his position as Town Administrator. Investigators were advised that during a recent audit, discrepancies were discovered involving Fleetwood’s leave balances.
Cape Gazette
PRICE REDUCED~22586 RAMBLE RD~RIDINGS AT REHOBOTH~LEWES
22586 Ramble Road, Lewes, DE 19958 - Ridings at Rehoboth - Designed with your comfort in mind, the well-designed floor plan features a beautifully maintained interior. The one floor living boasts well-proportioned rooms, flow-through living/dining area/kitchen, and plenty of additional space such as the den and the sitting room with plenty of natural lighting. Thoughtfully planned with relaxation in mind, the main living area features luxury vinyl plank flooring. Adding to the home's appeal is a corner gas fireplace. The beautifully maintained backyard includes a stone patio with firepit. Perfect for entertaining guests. Situated in the much sought-after community of The Riding at Rehoboth in Sussex County. Experience everything that this suburban community offers; with only a short drive you can access the State Park, the Beaches, Restaurants, Great Shopping, and so much more. We love this home and we know you will too! Call Today!!
WBOC
Wicomico Public Libraries Uses "Library Lockers" to Expand Services
WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. --- The Wicomico Public Libraries have installed library lockers across Wicomico County. Head of programming outreach Stephanie Daisey says they make it a little easier for those looking to check out and return materials. "We're able to bring a way for patrons to check out and return...
WBOC
A Proposed Sports Complex in Berlin Could be in Jeopardy
WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. -- The future of a controversial sports complex will be left up to voters. After People for Fiscal Responsibility, a group of concerned citizens, was able to get enough signatures on a petition, 'Question A' on this years ballot will ask voters if they're for or against funding the facility.
Ocean City Today
Former Berlin admin. charged with felony forgery, theft
Berlin, MD – Today, the Worcester County Bureau of Investigation (WCBI) announced that charges were filed against former Berlin Town Administrator Jeffrey Fleetwood. Fleetwood is charged with six counts of Forgery of Private Documents, Theft $1,500 to under $25,000, and Theft Scheme $1,500 to under $25,000. During the annual...
VIDEO: Md. Boy Follows Message in a Bottle to Ireland
When an Ocean City teen tossed a message in a bottle into the Atlantic Ocean, he never dreamed he’d be forever connected to a couple in Ireland, who found the bottle washed up on the beach 3,000 miles from where it started, against all odds. But this fall the...
