hyattsvillewire.com
Construction Underway on Peruvian Chicken Restaurant on Route 1
Construction is underway on a long-delayed Peruvian chicken restaurant coming to an empty building at the northern edge of Hyattsville’s Arts District. Suya’s Pollo a la Brasa, owned by Takoma Park resident Patrick Kamgang, was long planned to move into the former Jey’s Auto building at 5731 Baltimore Ave. in Riverdale Park, across from DeMatha Catholic High School.
All Set, Miss Toya’s & Believe N Bread Participating in DMV Black Restaurant Week
All Set Restaurant & Bar, Miss Toya’s Creole House, and Believe N Bread are participating in the fifth annual DMV Black Restaurant Week, which begins today and ends on Sunday, Nov. 13. Featuring this year’s theme of “reshaping our community through ownership and luxury,” the annual promotion aims to...
NBC Washington
Cement Truck Crash Causes Major Delays on Beltway Inner Loop in Silver Spring
Traffic was backed up for miles on the Beltway Inner Loop in Montgomery County, Maryland, Monday evening after a crash involving a cement truck and two other vehicles, authorities say. All lanes were shut down at the University Boulevard exit, causing traffic backups more than four miles long. The lanes...
Crane Operator Falls 30 Feet At Maryland Construction Site, Several Sent To Hospital
At least one crane operator was injured after reportedly falling at a construction site in Silver Spring, authorities say. Two adults suffering from trauma were rushed to a hospital after at least one fell around 30 feet at the construction site of the future Silver Place, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.
WTOP
‘We’re thriving in this community’: Bowser, neighborhood celebrate Arboretum Community Center
At a ribbon-cutting ceremony in the Arboretum neighborhood, residents witnessed the grand opening of a new northeast D.C. community center that “has been a long time coming.”. Flanked by Mayor Muriel Bowser, vying for a third term as chief executive, and Ward 5 councilmember Kenyan McDuffie, one ANC commissioner...
mocoshow.com
Walmart to Sell Thanksgiving Food Items at Last Year’s Prices
You can add Walmart to the list of retailers that are running promotions this holiday season by offering price discounts on Thanksgiving food staples. Now through December 26, Walmart is offering “this year’s Thanksgiving meal at last year’s price.” According to a press release, “after all these years, we know what our customers put into their baskets for Thanksgiving. All the basics are there, like turkey, ham, potatoes and stuffing, but the convenience items are there too, like ready-to-heat mac and cheese or freshly made pumpkin pie, and we ensured that the price for the same basket of items does not cost more than it did last year. We’re proud to offer customers this year’s Thanksgiving meal at last year’s price so families don’t need to worry about how they’ll set their holiday table. We are currently rolling out the pricing, and customers can take advantage of the savings for all their holiday meals through December 26, 2022. You can shop the baskets here.” Walmart’s lone MoCo location is at 20910 Frederick Rd in Germantown.
WJLA
1 dead after overnight stabbing in Prince George's County, police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Police are investigating a fatal stabbing in Prince George's County early Sunday morning. The incident happened at approximately 12:50 a.m. in the 8100 block of 15th Avenue, according to the Prince George's County Police Department. Officers at the scene found a man suffering...
Baltimore Grocery Store Shut Down Due To Rodent Infestation
A grocery store in Northeast Baltimore has been closed due to health violations after reportedly being infested with rodents, reports CBS News. Baltimore City Department of Health announced on Thursday, Nov. 3 that Food Depot, located at 2401 Bel Air Road was closed due to health violations, continues the outlet.
WTOP
Police identify security guard, suspected shoplifter killed in Prince George’s Co.
Prince George’s County police have released the identity of a security guard and a suspected shoplifter who shot and killed one another at a Giant grocery store in Oxon Hill, Maryland, on Friday. The store security guard has been identified as 43-year-old Willie Tate of Fredericksburg, Virginia. The alleged...
popville.com
Grillfish closing after 26 years Saturday Night
Following last night’s news that The Pig is closing in Logan Circle, comes news that sister restaurant Grillfish will also be closing after 26 years on November 12th. From Grillfish:. “Thank you for 26 years of your love & support DC! We are beyond grateful for all these years....
mocoshow.com
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division Ask for Assistance Locating Missing 14-Year-Old
Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating, Lillian Breedlove, a missing 14-year-old from Silver Spring. Breedlove was last seen on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at approximately 2 p.m., in the 9600 block of Bristol Avenue.
Driver dead after hitting tractor trailer on I-95 in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police said a driver died Saturday morning after hitting a disabled tractor trailer along part of Interstate 95. MSP said the crash happened on the southbound side of the interstate prior to Route 212 in Beltsville. Shortly before 8 a.m. this morning, troopers from the […]
arlingtonmagazine.com
Where to Order Your Thanksgiving Pies
A Thanksgiving without pie is like … well, a meal not worth having. Thankfully, there are loads of ready-to-order choices from local shops and bakeries if you haven’t got the time or inclination to bake your own from scratch. Consider these sweet (and, in few cases, savory) options:
rockvillenights.com
Rockville convenience store burglarized
Rockville City police responded to a report of a burglary at a convenience store in the Twinbrook area early Friday morning, November 4, 2022. The burglary was reported in the 2200 block of Veirs Mill Road at 3:17 AM. Officers responding to the scene found evidence of forced entry at the business.
fox5dc.com
Police investigate double homicide inside Prince George's County supermarket
Authorities say two people were shot and killed at a Giant supermarket in Prince George's County Friday morning after a woman shoplifting pulled a gun from a backpack and fired multiple shots. FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal has the latest details.
popville.com
Today’s Rental was chosen for that sliding door, obviously
This rental is located at Fulton street NW near Wisconsin Ave NW. The Craigslist ad says:. “$2,425 / 1br – 767ft2 – 1BDR w/DEN including Utilities near Glover Park /6 Weeks Free! (Glover Park) Now Offering 6 Weeks FREE on all units!!. Location!! Location!! Location!! Gorgeous apartments on...
PLANetizen
D.C. Office of Planning Unveils Congress Heights Equitable Development Plan
In a recent public meeting on the topic, the Washington, D.C. District Council assessed the Office of Planning’s draft Congress Heights Small Area Plan, which would guide development in the neighborhood. Reporting for Greater Greater Washington, John Besche outlines the plan. “The CHSAP’s key recommendations deal with housing diversity...
mocoshow.com
Maryland State Police Investigate Saturday Morning Fatal Crash On I-95 In Prince George’s County
Per the Maryland State Police: Maryland State Police are actively investigating an early morning fatal crash on I-95 in Prince George’s County. The identification of the deceased is pending next of kin notification. The individual was pronounced deceased on the scene. The body of the deceased will be transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for autopsy.
Maryland Man Arrested After Stealing Mail From USPS Collection Boxes
A Hyattsville man has been arrested for alleged mail theft after he was seen taking items from several USPS collection boxes in Silver Spring, authorities say. Shaheem Jerry Denson, 26, was arrested on Thursday, Nov. 3 after the theft that occurred in the 8100 block of Georgia Avenue, according to Montgomery County police.
mocoshow.com
Unclaimed $100,000 & $50,000 Winning Powerball Tickets Sold This Week in Gaithersburg; Tonight’s Powerball Jackpot Now at $1.6 Billion
A $100,000 winning Powerball ticket sold at Steve’s Beer, Wine & Deli (12132 Darnestown Road, Gaithersburg) and a $50,000 winning ticket sold at 3 Star Beer & Wine (18524 Woodfield Road, Gaithersburg) remain unclaimed as of Friday, November 4, according to the Maryland Lottery. The tickets were purchased for the Wednesday, November 2nd drawing. Saturday’s Powerball drawing now has an estimated jackpot of $1.6 billion, with a c.
