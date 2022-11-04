ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George's County, MD

hyattsvillewire.com

Construction Underway on Peruvian Chicken Restaurant on Route 1

Construction is underway on a long-delayed Peruvian chicken restaurant coming to an empty building at the northern edge of Hyattsville’s Arts District. Suya’s Pollo a la Brasa, owned by Takoma Park resident Patrick Kamgang, was long planned to move into the former Jey’s Auto building at 5731 Baltimore Ave. in Riverdale Park, across from DeMatha Catholic High School.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

Walmart to Sell Thanksgiving Food Items at Last Year’s Prices

You can add Walmart to the list of retailers that are running promotions this holiday season by offering price discounts on Thanksgiving food staples. Now through December 26, Walmart is offering “this year’s Thanksgiving meal at last year’s price.” According to a press release, “after all these years, we know what our customers put into their baskets for Thanksgiving. All the basics are there, like turkey, ham, potatoes and stuffing, but the convenience items are there too, like ready-to-heat mac and cheese or freshly made pumpkin pie, and we ensured that the price for the same basket of items does not cost more than it did last year. We’re proud to offer customers this year’s Thanksgiving meal at last year’s price so families don’t need to worry about how they’ll set their holiday table. We are currently rolling out the pricing, and customers can take advantage of the savings for all their holiday meals through December 26, 2022. You can shop the baskets here.” Walmart’s lone MoCo location is at 20910 Frederick Rd in Germantown.
GERMANTOWN, MD
Daily Voice

Baltimore Grocery Store Shut Down Due To Rodent Infestation

A grocery store in Northeast Baltimore has been closed due to health violations after reportedly being infested with rodents, reports CBS News. Baltimore City Department of Health announced on Thursday, Nov. 3 that Food Depot, located at 2401 Bel Air Road was closed due to health violations, continues the outlet.
BALTIMORE, MD
popville.com

Grillfish closing after 26 years Saturday Night

Following last night’s news that The Pig is closing in Logan Circle, comes news that sister restaurant Grillfish will also be closing after 26 years on November 12th. From Grillfish:. “Thank you for 26 years of your love & support DC! We are beyond grateful for all these years....
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division Ask for Assistance Locating Missing 14-Year-Old

Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating, Lillian Breedlove, a missing 14-year-old from Silver Spring. Breedlove was last seen on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at approximately 2 p.m., in the 9600 block of Bristol Avenue.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
arlingtonmagazine.com

Where to Order Your Thanksgiving Pies

A Thanksgiving without pie is like … well, a meal not worth having. Thankfully, there are loads of ready-to-order choices from local shops and bakeries if you haven’t got the time or inclination to bake your own from scratch. Consider these sweet (and, in few cases, savory) options:
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
rockvillenights.com

Rockville convenience store burglarized

Rockville City police responded to a report of a burglary at a convenience store in the Twinbrook area early Friday morning, November 4, 2022. The burglary was reported in the 2200 block of Veirs Mill Road at 3:17 AM. Officers responding to the scene found evidence of forced entry at the business.
ROCKVILLE, MD
popville.com

Today’s Rental was chosen for that sliding door, obviously

This rental is located at Fulton street NW near Wisconsin Ave NW. The Craigslist ad says:. “$2,425 / 1br – 767ft2 – 1BDR w/DEN including Utilities near Glover Park /6 Weeks Free! (Glover Park) Now Offering 6 Weeks FREE on all units!!. Location!! Location!! Location!! Gorgeous apartments on...
PLANetizen

D.C. Office of Planning Unveils Congress Heights Equitable Development Plan

In a recent public meeting on the topic, the Washington, D.C. District Council assessed the Office of Planning’s draft Congress Heights Small Area Plan, which would guide development in the neighborhood. Reporting for Greater Greater Washington, John Besche outlines the plan. “The CHSAP’s key recommendations deal with housing diversity...
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Maryland State Police Investigate Saturday Morning Fatal Crash On I-95 In Prince George’s County

Per the Maryland State Police: Maryland State Police are actively investigating an early morning fatal crash on I-95 in Prince George’s County. The identification of the deceased is pending next of kin notification. The individual was pronounced deceased on the scene. The body of the deceased will be transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for autopsy.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Unclaimed $100,000 & $50,000 Winning Powerball Tickets Sold This Week in Gaithersburg; Tonight’s Powerball Jackpot Now at $1.6 Billion

A $100,000 winning Powerball ticket sold at Steve’s Beer, Wine & Deli (12132 Darnestown Road, Gaithersburg) and a $50,000 winning ticket sold at 3 Star Beer & Wine (18524 Woodfield Road, Gaithersburg) remain unclaimed as of Friday, November 4, according to the Maryland Lottery. The tickets were purchased for the Wednesday, November 2nd drawing. Saturday’s Powerball drawing now has an estimated jackpot of $1.6 billion, with a c.
GAITHERSBURG, MD

