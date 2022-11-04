ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

mgoblue

Wolverines Ink Trio to Letters of Intent

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- J. Ira and Nicki Harris Family Head Women's Basketball Coach Kim Barnes Arico announced the signings of Macy Brown, Katy Eidle and Taylor Woodson to National Letters of Intent on Wednesday (Nov. 11). The class is ranked No. 18 by Premier Basketball. "We are really excited...
mgoblue

Ryland Named Michigan Track and Field Assistant Coach

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- University of Michigan track and field director Kevin Sullivan announced Tuesday (Nov. 8) the hiring of Charnay Ryland as assistant coach and recruiting coordinator. Ryland has more than eight years of coaching and recruiting experience, most recently serving as associate head coach at Lee University. After...
