NBC Connecticut
Some Connecticut School Districts Begin Charging for Lunches Again
For the first time in more than two years, some Connecticut parents will have to start paying for their children to eat in school. State funding that allowed schools to continue offering meals at no cost to students is now, as expected, beginning to run out. There are kids who...
NBC Connecticut
Police Release More Details About Shooting on University of Saint Joseph Campus, Crash in Conn.
West Hartford police have charged a man in connection with in a shooting on the University of Saint Joseph campus early Friday morning and a crash on Albany Avenue and they released more information Monday about the investigation. Police said the altercation started when three people got into an argument...
NBC Connecticut
Former Fairfield Town Official Pleads Guilty in Hazardous Waste Dumping Probe
The former director of public works in Fairfield has pleaded guilty to several counts of environmental and fraud offenses. The Division of Criminal Justice said 61-year-old Joseph Michelangelo, of Fairfield, faces nine charges in connection to the hazardous waste dumping probe. Michelangelo entered pleas to receiving solid waste at an...
NBC Connecticut
Death of Man Found in Hartford Hotel Room Is Homicide: PD
A man found in a Hartford hotel room with a gunshot wound Sunday morning is the victim of a homicide, according to police. Officers responded to a hotel room at 100 Weston St. at 11:15 a.m. Sunday after receiving a report of a shooting victim who was unresponsive and they found 32-year-old Angel King, of Hartford, police said.
NBC Connecticut
3 People Shot in Less Than an Hour in New Haven
Three people were shot in less than an hour in New Haven over the weekend. Officers received a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire on Sherman Avenue around 5 a.m. When police arrived to the area, they said they found a 32-year-old New Haven man and a 35-year-old New Haven woman who had been shot.
NBC Connecticut
Man Shot in East Hartford
A man is injured after a shooting in East Hartford early Monday morning. Police said the man was shot inside of a building on Main Street. The extent of his injuries are unclear. At this time, there is no suspect in custody. The shooting remains under investigation.
NBC Connecticut
Former Cedarcrest Hospital Destroyed by Intentionally Set Fire in Newington
The former Cedarcrest Hospital in Newington was destroyed by fire Sunday morning and police are investigating the fire as arson. The CT State Police Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection Division said a hiker reported the fire a little before 8 a.m. Responding firefighters saw about a half-acre of...
NBC Connecticut
Man Injured in Hartford Shooting
A man is injured after a shooting in Hartford early Monday morning. Officers were called to St. Francis Hospital around 1:30 a.m. after getting a report of a gunshot victim arriving for treatment. When police arrived, they said they met with a 19-year-old man who was suffering from multiple gunshot...
NBC Connecticut
2 Shot in Auto Parts Store on Berlin Turnpike in Newington
Two people were shot inside an auto parts store on the Berlin Turnpike in Newington Sunday night, according to police. Police say a man walked into the O'Reilly Auto Parts around 6 p.m. and shot a man and a woman who worked at the store. Both victims were taken to...
NBC Connecticut
Man Accused of Shooting 2 Workers at Auto Parts Store in Newington
A man suspected of shooting two employees at an auto parts store in Newington Sunday night, leaving one victim in critical condition, has been charged and bond was set at $1.5 million. Officers were called to O'Reilly Auto Parts on the Berlin Turnpike around 6 p.m. after getting a report...
NBC Connecticut
Hartford Police Investigate Deadly Shooting at Home on Nelson Street
Hartford Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened at a residence on Nelson Street Monday evening. Officials said the incident happened at 135 Nelson St. at about 5:20 p.m. Police said a man in his 40s was shot multiple times on the second floor back porch. A resident called...
NBC Connecticut
High School Senior Leads YMCA Program to Engage Young Girls in Chess
A high school senior from Glastonbury picked up a new skill during the pandemic: chess. Samantha Tischler taught herself how to play. Now, she is teaching others through a free program at the YMCA of Greater Hartford, which aims to get more girls involved in the game. “Can you girls...
NBC Connecticut
Police Search for Vehicle Involved in Fatal Hit-and-Run in Waterbury
Police are searching for the vehicle that was involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Waterbury on Saturday night. Officers were called to East Main Street around 8:44 p.m. after getting a report of a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian. When police arrived, they said they found 78-year-old Jose Dehoyos Medina, of...
NBC Connecticut
Woman Fatally Struck After Crash on Route 15 North in Meriden
A woman who was involved in a crash on Route 15 north in Meriden early Sunday morning has died after she was struck by a passing vehicle. State police said two vehicles were involved in separate crashes on the highway around 1:30 a.m. and became disabled in the left and right lanes of travel.
NBC Connecticut
Motorcyclist Killed in Head-On Crash in Mansfield
A man from Bloomfield has died after a vehicle collided with his motorcycle head-on in Mansfield on Saturday. State police said 60-year-old Roy Herzlich, of Bloomfield, was driving a motorcycle westbound on Route 44 in Mansfield around 4 p.m. when a vehicle traveling eastbound on the road hit him head-on.
NBC Connecticut
81-Year-Old Pedestrian Hit by Van in Ansonia, Dragged Into Derby: Police
An 81-year-old was hit by a van and dragged for several hundred feet in Ansonia Friday night, according to police. The cargo van struck the person at the intersection of Division Street and Rufus Street and then dragged onto Seymour Avenue in Derby before the van stopped, police said. The...
NBC Connecticut
Police ID Man Killed in ATV Crash in Waterbury
Police have identified the man who died after an ATV crash in Waterbury on Friday. Officers were called to East Farms Street around 9:45 p.m. after getting a report of a crash involving an ATV. When police arrived, they said they found an ATV and 29-year-old Jose Albino-Mirabal, of Waterbury....
NBC Connecticut
Route 44 in Norfolk Expected to Be Closed For Days After Major Gasoline Spill
Route 44 in Norfolk is expected to be closed for several days after a tanker carrying thousands of gallons of gasoline overturned in Norfolk early Saturday morning, according to officials. Jon Barbagallo, Public Information Officer for the Town of Norfolk, said that the tanker carrying approximately 8,200 gallons of gasoline...
NBC Connecticut
Lotto! Ticket Sold in Stratford Wins $2.3 Million
Someone in Connecticut may be a couple million dollars richer after winning a Lotto! jackpot last week. Lottery officials said one Lotto! ticket contained a six-number match for the drawing on Friday, November 4. That ticket won the jackpot and is worth $2.3 million. The lump-sum value of the winnings is $1,606,033.
NBC Connecticut
Over a Dozen Displaced After Fire at Hartford Multi-Family Home
Approximately 15 people won't be sleeping at home tonight after a fire broke out and destroyed their residence Monday night. Fire crews said they were called to Jefferson Street for a reported structure fire. Responding firefighters saw a building housing multiple families with heavy fire coming from the second floor.
