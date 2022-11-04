ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
orartswatch.org

Portland Book Festival: Short stories, apocalyptic poets, and the art of going home

On a drizzly Saturday morning with coffee in hand, I walked up the crowded steps to Portland’s First Congregational United Church of Christ. The line had started forming an hour earlier; we were all there to see one of the Portland Book Festival’s first and most popular events of the day, George Saunders and Jess Walter in conversation with OPB Morning Edition host Geoff Norcross.
PORTLAND, OR
orartswatch.org

Portland Book Festival: One venue’s reading list

One of the joys of the Portland Book Festival is hearing participating authors talk about books they love and think other readers should know. I spent Saturday in Portland’5 Winningstad Theatre, which yielded the following short list of recommended reading. Lidia Yuknavitch, in explaining her non-linear plot structure in...
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy