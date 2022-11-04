Halftime analysis of Texans Week 9 matchup vs. Eagles

The Houston Texans got off to a hot start against the Philadelphia Eagles and managed to keep the momentum in their favor during the second quarter to keep the game tied heading into halftime. The odds are stacked against them as the second-worst team in the league by record facing off against the NFL’s only undefeated squad.

This has been a surprising game so far, and intrigue is at a fever pitch. Philadelphia has had problems keeping the Texans’ offense at bay, though their methodical offensive attack has been effective against Houston’s defense.

Here are our key observations from the first half of this primetime matchup:

Davis Mills shines early with help from Dameon Pierce

Pierce’s hard-nosed running has been supremely helpful for Davis Mills in the passing game and has helped keep the Eagles’ defense off balance. Despite their mediocre production on the scoreboard, the Texans’ offense has looked competent, even if not spectacular. They have managed from keeping this a blowout to this point, which is certainly an improvement over Sunday’s showing.

Whether they will be able to continue finding success in the second half is anyone’s guess, but given the outcome so far, this game could be a wild ride in the third and fourth quarters.

Texans defense showed life, but still needs to tighten up

A strip-sack of Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts in the second quarter was one of the most exciting plays of the first half, and helped keep the Texans in contention against their formidable opponent. Given their offense’s modest ceiling, Houston will rely on their defense to set the tempo in the game if they intend on playing the spoiler and serving Philadelphia their first loss of the season.

Watch for Lovie Smith to continue keeping the pressure on in the second half, and for him to build on the momentum that his squad built.

Houston's disciplined play is a welcome change from Week 8 outing

Houston was downright sloppy on Sunday but seems to have gotten their act together against the Eagles in this matchup. They have only been penalized just two times in this game so far, a far cry from the self-inflicted failures of last weekend. Though they’re still behind in the penalty category, by the Texans’ standards, they’re putting together a special performance.

If they can stay disciplined through the rest of this matchup, they have a legitimate chance to stay in the game down to the final whistle.