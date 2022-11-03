Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
One of Cleveland's Top Models Marnita Robinson, "The Runway Diva," Creates the Three Of Us Fashion Modeling CampaignBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Family Wants Answers about Maple Heights Police Officer Who Shot and Killed Their Son; Council and Residents ScoldedBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
Related
medinacountylife.com
Taking Safety to the Streets: Kidder Elementary Safety Patrol
It takes a special student to be a part of any team. At Kidder Elementary, a dedicated group of 4th and 5th graders make up the school’s Safety Patrol. Their jobs are to ensure that their peers get safely to and from school each day. Also, they serve as positive role models that all students look upon.
What are the reasons why some parents pull their children out of Akron public schools?
Public schools have had a rough few years. Since the start of the pandemic, parents have pulled more than one and a half million kids out of the public education system and turned elsewhere. What's your opinion?
medinacountylife.com
Brunswick’s Bespoke Salon & Barbershop Offers Variety of Services
Do you desperately need a haircut but can't find the right place? Or, are you seeking the ultimate salon experience? Well, look no further. Brunswick’s Bespoke Salon & Barber Shop offers a variety of services with amazing barbers and stylists. They pride themselves on treating you with the utmost care and respect and want to make all of your visits exceptional.
National Teacher of the Year says he won’t stop teaching controversial subjects even if lawmakers pass bans on classroom curriculum
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- National Teacher of the Year Kurt Russell told a City Club of Cleveland audience Monday that he would not back down from teaching “controversial” subjects state lawmakers are considering banning. Russell received the award in April from the Council of Chief State School Officers, which...
Mentor school closed Friday; substitute teacher shortage, illness to blame
Lake Catholic High School is closed Friday due to a substitute teacher shortage and staff and student illness.
whbc.com
Meet the 2022 WHBC All Stark County Award Winners
Congratulations on another great year of high school football Stark County!. We are happy to salute the best of the best at our 78th Annual High School Football Awards Banquet on Thursday, November 17th. All 19 of Stark County’s High School Football Coaches gathered to select the team on Sunday. Below are the All County Offense, All County Defense and the Individual Team MVP’s. This year’s Stark County Player of the Year, the Stark County Coach of the Year, the Jim Muzzy Scholastic Achievement Award winner and the Jim Johnson Sportsmanship Award winner will be revealed at our banquet. Banquet details are below. Tickets can be purchased at the WHBC Studios at 550 Market Avenue, South in Downtown Canton.
whbc.com
Ribbon Cut for Center for Performance at HOF Village
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A ribbon-cutting Thursday for the Center for Performance at the Hall of Fame Village. Given COVID, it was the first real opportunity to celebrate a new asset at the Village. President and CEO Michael Crawford says being built with athletic events in...
Akron student stabbed at school; district responds
A 14-year-old boy was detained by the school's resource officer and taken to the police station for questioning.
medinacountylife.com
Medina County Pet Sanctuary Gives Dogs Hope
Some people don’t enjoy shopping for new pets. According to HumanePro, 40% of dogs are from an animal shelter or a humane society. In Medina County, one animal shelter has had great success in bringing dogs and people together. Buckeye’s Missions and Sanctuary was opened on November 1st 2016, and between 450-500 dogs have been received and have gotten a new home since.
However Mayor Bibb spins it, shabby treatment of schools CEO shows his inflexible side: Brent Larkin
CLEVELAND -- Ten months into the first term of the first elected office of his young life, Justin Bibb has given notice his will be no ordinary mayoralty. The unexpected resignation of the widely respected Cleveland schools boss Eric Gordon has many who care deeply about the city blaming the 35-year-old mayor.
medinacountylife.com
TITLE’s Casey Wandell Throws Punches of Support to Others
Casey Wandell, owner of TITLE Boxing Club in Strongsville, was inspired by challenges in his life. “I turned to the sport of boxing not as a means of outward combat against others, but instead against the inward combat of my own mind/self,” he explained. For Wandell, boxing was...
Newbury Twp. crash victim was middle school teacher
The fatal crash happened just after 7 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
cleveland19.com
Quick look at the number of people who have voted early in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Two important deadlines are quickly approaching for the 2022 midterm elections; postmarks for vote-by-mail and the close of early in-person voting. If you requested a vote-by-mail ballot, it must be postmarked by Monday Nov. 7. <. The last chance to vote early, in-person at your board of...
CBS News
Norton High School's athletic trainer saves life after football game
Kathryn "Kat" Sevigny saved the life of the official timekeeper, who collapsed from an apparent heart attack. WBZ-TV's Brandon Truitt reports.
whbc.com
Playoff Locations: Massillon, Lake, Canton South, West Branch & Our Coverage
Here are the days, times and locations for the area high school football teams still alive in the OHSAA Playoffs. Division II – all games Friday, 7 p.m. 1 Massillon (10-1) vs. 5 Sunbury Big Walnut (10-2) at Mansfield Senior Arlin Field LISTEN @WHBCSPORTS.COM. 2 Lake (11-1) vs. 3...
In a victory for history buffs, Medina’s World War II War Bond Building moves to new home at McDowell-Phillips House Museum
MEDINA, Ohio -- World War II, which the United States fought from Dec. 8, 1941, to August 1945, was incredibly costly in both dollars and human lives. During that time, the country spent $300 billion -- more than $4 trillion in today’s dollars -- and lost 405,399 military personnel. Much of that cost was raised by 85 million Americans who purchased war bonds worth more than $180 billion.
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland Area
Are you in the mood for some delicious fried fish?. If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should visit these local restaurants. Located on the westside, this restaurant offers fantastic fish fry on Fridays, when they offer perfectly fried yellow perch from Lake Erie. But if you don't come here on a Friday, you can always get their beer-battered cod sandwich. The batter is made with Corona beer, and the sandwich comes on a toasted hoagie roll with lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce.
Worst of the worst: Northeast Ohio restaurants with the most health violations. Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A restaurant in North Royalton was cited for 36 critical health violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year. We’re talking about the most-cited restaurants in Greater Cleveland, from mouse poop to gnats, on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts our daily half-hour news...
cleveland19.com
Tailgate 19 crew on Jim Brown
4 homes, 2 garages destroyed by 4-alarm fire in East Cleveland. This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m. on Saturday. Strongsville teenager charged in July crash that killed 2. Updated: Nov. 5, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT. This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m....
Visit Ohio's Largest Christmas Shop
The Buckeye State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Holmes County, you might just want to visit.
Comments / 0