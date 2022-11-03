ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
medinacountylife.com

Taking Safety to the Streets: Kidder Elementary Safety Patrol

It takes a special student to be a part of any team. At Kidder Elementary, a dedicated group of 4th and 5th graders make up the school’s Safety Patrol. Their jobs are to ensure that their peers get safely to and from school each day. Also, they serve as positive role models that all students look upon.
BRUNSWICK, OH
medinacountylife.com

Brunswick’s Bespoke Salon & Barbershop Offers Variety of Services

Do you desperately need a haircut but can't find the right place? Or, are you seeking the ultimate salon experience? Well, look no further. Brunswick’s Bespoke Salon & Barber Shop offers a variety of services with amazing barbers and stylists. They pride themselves on treating you with the utmost care and respect and want to make all of your visits exceptional.
BRUNSWICK, OH
whbc.com

Meet the 2022 WHBC All Stark County Award Winners

Congratulations on another great year of high school football Stark County!. We are happy to salute the best of the best at our 78th Annual High School Football Awards Banquet on Thursday, November 17th. All 19 of Stark County’s High School Football Coaches gathered to select the team on Sunday. Below are the All County Offense, All County Defense and the Individual Team MVP’s. This year’s Stark County Player of the Year, the Stark County Coach of the Year, the Jim Muzzy Scholastic Achievement Award winner and the Jim Johnson Sportsmanship Award winner will be revealed at our banquet. Banquet details are below. Tickets can be purchased at the WHBC Studios at 550 Market Avenue, South in Downtown Canton.
STARK COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Ribbon Cut for Center for Performance at HOF Village

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A ribbon-cutting Thursday for the Center for Performance at the Hall of Fame Village. Given COVID, it was the first real opportunity to celebrate a new asset at the Village. President and CEO Michael Crawford says being built with athletic events in...
CANTON, OH
medinacountylife.com

Medina County Pet Sanctuary Gives Dogs Hope

Some people don’t enjoy shopping for new pets. According to HumanePro, 40% of dogs are from an animal shelter or a humane society. In Medina County, one animal shelter has had great success in bringing dogs and people together. Buckeye’s Missions and Sanctuary was opened on November 1st 2016, and between 450-500 dogs have been received and have gotten a new home since.
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
medinacountylife.com

TITLE’s Casey Wandell Throws Punches of Support to Others

Casey Wandell, owner of TITLE Boxing Club in Strongsville, was inspired by challenges in his life. “I turned to the sport of boxing not as a means of outward combat against others, but instead against the inward combat of my own mind/self,” he explained. For Wandell, boxing was...
STRONGSVILLE, OH
Cleveland.com

In a victory for history buffs, Medina’s World War II War Bond Building moves to new home at McDowell-Phillips House Museum

MEDINA, Ohio -- World War II, which the United States fought from Dec. 8, 1941, to August 1945, was incredibly costly in both dollars and human lives. During that time, the country spent $300 billion -- more than $4 trillion in today’s dollars -- and lost 405,399 military personnel. Much of that cost was raised by 85 million Americans who purchased war bonds worth more than $180 billion.
MEDINA, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland Area

Are you in the mood for some delicious fried fish?. If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should visit these local restaurants. Located on the westside, this restaurant offers fantastic fish fry on Fridays, when they offer perfectly fried yellow perch from Lake Erie. But if you don't come here on a Friday, you can always get their beer-battered cod sandwich. The batter is made with Corona beer, and the sandwich comes on a toasted hoagie roll with lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Tailgate 19 crew on Jim Brown

4 homes, 2 garages destroyed by 4-alarm fire in East Cleveland. This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m. on Saturday. Strongsville teenager charged in July crash that killed 2. Updated: Nov. 5, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT. This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m....
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
Travel Maven

Visit Ohio's Largest Christmas Shop

The Buckeye State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Holmes County, you might just want to visit.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy