click orlando
76-year-old purposely hit Flagler construction worker with Porsche, deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A 76-year-old driver faces charges after he purposely hit a construction worker who was directing traffic, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. Donald Steimle, of Ocala, was arrested Thursday in Palm Coast. Deputies said the victim was directing traffic on Camino Del Mar...
Teen ‘tired of being stereotyped as school shooter’ accused of posting school threat on Snapchat
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A man has been arrested in connection to a post he made on Snapchat, according to Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said it had received multiple calls about a video on Snapchat, where an individual talks about being stereotyped as a “school shooter,” then proceeds to show what appears to be a firearm, the sheriff’s office said.
click orlando
Deltona woman, 27, dies after crash with wrong-way driver on I-4 in Orange County, FHP says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 27-year-old Deltona woman died Sunday after a crash with a driver traveling the wrong way on Interstate 4 in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred around 2 a.m. at mile marker 87 (Fairbanks Avenue), troopers said. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch:...
click orlando
1 dead in 4-vehicle crash on County Road 44 in Leesburg
LEESBURG, Fla. – A 42-year-old Eustis man was killed Monday morning in a four-vehicle crash in Lake County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal wreck happened at 7:14 a.m. on County Road 44 near North Silver Lake Road in Leesburg. The FHP said the crash involved a 2003...
click orlando
Subtropical Storm Nicole: Sandbag locations, county-by-county
ORLANDO, Fla. – With parts of east Central Florida still cleaning up from Hurricane Ian, some municipalities are getting a jumpstart on sandbag distribution because of Subtropical Storm Nicole. The system is expected to hit Florida’s east coast Wednesday into Thursday. Here are the latest sandbag locations, county-by-county....
WESH
Missing Flagler County teenage girl found safe, deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said a teenage girl reported missing has been found safe. Deputies said the 17-year-old, who'd been last seen Thursday night in Palm Coast, has been returned home safely.
click orlando
Small plane crashes in Marion County, both passengers survive, officials say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A single-engine Searey seaplane crashed into Lake Weir in Marion County on Sunday with two occupants, according to Marion County Fire Rescue. MCFR said that both people on board the plane survived the crash and did not have any injuries. [TRENDING: ‘It is critical:’ Floridians...
villages-news.com
Accused groper free on bond frightens employee at local ice cream shop
An accused groper free on bond after alleged unwanted affection toward a Beef O’Brady’s server has been jailed after frightening an employee at a local ice cream shop. Larry William Rerick, 65, Fruitland Park, has been jailed without bond following his arrest Thursday night in an incident which began at the Sweet Lickz ice cream shop in Bushnell. The employee ran to the nearby I-75 Liquor store for help after an interaction with Rerick, who had been arrested last month after rubbing his hand on the thigh of a 17-year-old Beef O’Brady’s server.
villages-news.com
McDonald’s employee arrested after alleged attack on co-worker
A McDonald’s employee was arrested after an alleged attack on her co-worker at the fast-food restaurant at Colony Plaza in The Villages. Beverly Uvonee Williams, 52, of Lady Lake, had been involved in a verbal altercation Thursday night with a co-worker and was “yelling at her and backed her into a corner,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Williams “placed her hands around her neck and pushed her back into the corner.” There was a witness to the attack, the report noted.
click orlando
65-year-old motorcyclist killed in Seminole County crash along I-4
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A 65-year-old Deltona man was killed Friday afternoon in a crash along Interstate 4 in Seminole County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. In a release, troopers said that a sedan driving east on the highway failed to brake before striking a pickup truck that was stopped for traffic near mile marker 102.
Teenage girl breaks into her grandma's safe, steals $13,500, and shares it with her classmates
A teenage girl has caused chaos at a school in Florida after she handed out $10,000 of her grandmother’s money that she stole to her classmates. A 14-year-old girl, whose name is undisclosed, is facing felony charges for stealing $13,500 of her grandmother’s savings after breaking the safe. Later, she handed the money out to her classmates.
Citrus County Chronicle
Arrests from Nov. 1 and 2
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Nov. 1. Alexander Gregory Dergacheff, 31, Spring Hill, arrested Nov. 1 for misdemeanor DUI. Bond $1,000.
fox35orlando.com
Deputies searching for missing Florida mother, 2-year-old daughter
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Volusia County deputies are searching for a mother and her 2-year-old daughter who were discovered missing on Monday from work and school. Jacqueline Shivers, 30, and her 2-year-old daughter, Ariyah, are from Deltona and are traveling in a white 2018 Toyota Camry with the Florida license 11DDIM. The pair were tracked to Fairfax, Virginia where they visited a family member on Wednesday, deputies said.
mycbs4.com
A drug house search led to the arrest of two Levy County men
According to the Levy County Sheriff's Office (LCSO), after searching a drug house on a warrant in Chiefland, two multi-time convicted felons Thomas Barr, 51, and Christopher McQuay, 39, were both arrested. LCSO says that when they arrived at home Barr was inside and McQuay was found not too far...
Police investigating deadly shooting in DeLand
DELAND, Fla. — DeLand police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured late Tuesday night. Officers were called to a home at 809 Longview Avenue in DeLand for a reported shooting just after 10:30 p.m. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. When...
WCJB
FHP reported crash with injuries in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers reported a crash with injuries in Marion County. According to FHP, the crash was reported around 8 p.m. on Wednesday at SE Maricamp Road and Bahia Ave in Silver Springs Shores. Westbound traffic was closed due to a roadblock but it has...
WCJB
Missing 24-year-old in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are now asking for help in searching for a resident of Summerfield. Deputies say that 24-year-old Crystalyn Mobley was last seen on October 16th on SE 166th lane in Summerfield. Deputies are concerned for her safety due to statements she may...
fox35orlando.com
Mother says Florida man accused of killing her 5-year-old son in DUI crash was her classmate
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A suspected drunk driver turned himself in on Wednesday after a second arrest warrant for DUI manslaughter was issued following a crash that killed a 5-year-old boy in Lake County. Authorities said Daksh Wadhwa, 30, now faces a manslaughter charge for the death of the 5-year-old...
click orlando
Mother, 2 men face charges in Lake County months after baby’s deadly overdose from meth
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A mother and two men now face charges after a 4-month-old baby died in May from an overdose of methamphetamine. Corey Mincey, 40, was arrested Tuesday afternoon, according to deputies. The child’s mother — Jaden Colwell, 26 — was also arrested Tuesday on charges related to another deadly drug overdose, according to a news release.
