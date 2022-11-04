ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

Comments / 2

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Marion County man arrested for showing gun on Snapchat, says he is ‘stereotyped as a school shooter’

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A man has been arrested in connection to a post he made on Snapchat, according to Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said it had received multiple calls about a video on Snapchat, where an individual talks about being stereotyped as a “school shooter,” then proceeds to show what appears to be a firearm, the sheriff’s office said.
MARION COUNTY, FL
click orlando

1 dead in 4-vehicle crash on County Road 44 in Leesburg

LEESBURG, Fla. – A 42-year-old Eustis man was killed Monday morning in a four-vehicle crash in Lake County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal wreck happened at 7:14 a.m. on County Road 44 near North Silver Lake Road in Leesburg. The FHP said the crash involved a 2003...
LEESBURG, FL
click orlando

Subtropical Storm Nicole: Sandbag locations, county-by-county

ORLANDO, Fla. – With parts of east Central Florida still cleaning up from Hurricane Ian, some municipalities are getting a jumpstart on sandbag distribution because of Subtropical Storm Nicole. The system is expected to hit Florida’s east coast Wednesday into Thursday. Here are the latest sandbag locations, county-by-county....
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Accused groper free on bond frightens employee at local ice cream shop

An accused groper free on bond after alleged unwanted affection toward a Beef O’Brady’s server has been jailed after frightening an employee at a local ice cream shop. Larry William Rerick, 65, Fruitland Park, has been jailed without bond following his arrest Thursday night in an incident which began at the Sweet Lickz ice cream shop in Bushnell. The employee ran to the nearby I-75 Liquor store for help after an interaction with Rerick, who had been arrested last month after rubbing his hand on the thigh of a 17-year-old Beef O’Brady’s server.
BUSHNELL, FL
villages-news.com

McDonald’s employee arrested after alleged attack on co-worker

A McDonald’s employee was arrested after an alleged attack on her co-worker at the fast-food restaurant at Colony Plaza in The Villages. Beverly Uvonee Williams, 52, of Lady Lake, had been involved in a verbal altercation Thursday night with a co-worker and was “yelling at her and backed her into a corner,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Williams “placed her hands around her neck and pushed her back into the corner.” There was a witness to the attack, the report noted.
THE VILLAGES, FL
click orlando

65-year-old motorcyclist killed in Seminole County crash along I-4

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A 65-year-old Deltona man was killed Friday afternoon in a crash along Interstate 4 in Seminole County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. In a release, troopers said that a sedan driving east on the highway failed to brake before striking a pickup truck that was stopped for traffic near mile marker 102.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Arrests from Nov. 1 and 2

Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Nov. 1. Alexander Gregory Dergacheff, 31, Spring Hill, arrested Nov. 1 for misdemeanor DUI. Bond $1,000.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Deputies searching for missing Florida mother, 2-year-old daughter

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Volusia County deputies are searching for a mother and her 2-year-old daughter who were discovered missing on Monday from work and school. Jacqueline Shivers, 30, and her 2-year-old daughter, Ariyah, are from Deltona and are traveling in a white 2018 Toyota Camry with the Florida license 11DDIM. The pair were tracked to Fairfax, Virginia where they visited a family member on Wednesday, deputies said.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

A drug house search led to the arrest of two Levy County men

According to the Levy County Sheriff's Office (LCSO), after searching a drug house on a warrant in Chiefland, two multi-time convicted felons Thomas Barr, 51, and Christopher McQuay, 39, were both arrested. LCSO says that when they arrived at home Barr was inside and McQuay was found not too far...
LEVY COUNTY, FL
WCJB

FHP reported crash with injuries in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers reported a crash with injuries in Marion County. According to FHP, the crash was reported around 8 p.m. on Wednesday at SE Maricamp Road and Bahia Ave in Silver Springs Shores. Westbound traffic was closed due to a roadblock but it has...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Missing 24-year-old in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are now asking for help in searching for a resident of Summerfield. Deputies say that 24-year-old Crystalyn Mobley was last seen on October 16th on SE 166th lane in Summerfield. Deputies are concerned for her safety due to statements she may...
MARION COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Mother, 2 men face charges in Lake County months after baby’s deadly overdose from meth

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A mother and two men now face charges after a 4-month-old baby died in May from an overdose of methamphetamine. Corey Mincey, 40, was arrested Tuesday afternoon, according to deputies. The child’s mother — Jaden Colwell, 26 — was also arrested Tuesday on charges related to another deadly drug overdose, according to a news release.
LAKE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy