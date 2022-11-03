Nick Bosa picks up 0.5 sacks during 49ers bye week

The 49ers will be idle for Week 9, but star defensive end Nick Bosa is still managed to add to his team-leading sack total.

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero on Thursday noted Bosa was credited with an additional 0.5 sacks for his combined takedown with Fred Warner of Rams QB Matthew Stafford in San Francisco’s Week 8 victory.

The sack came late in the third quarter in a key spot. The 49ers had just taken a 17-14 lead and the Rams were facing a third-and-7 at their own 28. Defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans dialed up a blitz and Warner got home just as Bosa arrived to help drop Stafford for a nine-yard loss to force a punt.

Warner was originally credited with a full sack, but the stat adjustment after a review from the league gave Bosa credit for half.

The additional 0.5 on his total ties Bosa with Minnesota’s Za’Darius Smith and Minnesota’s Matthew Judon for the NFL lead with 8.5 sacks. Smith and Judon will both get opportunities to separate from Bosa while the 49ers are on a bye. Smith and the Vikings square off against the Commanders in Washington, while Judon and the Patriots host the Colts.

Bosa and the 49ers will be back in action at home against the Chargers in Week 10.