President Biden arrives in Southern California ahead of midterm election

President Joe Biden is visiting Southern California on Thursday to help campaign for several U.S. House candidates ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm election.

Biden is set to speak at MiraCosta College in Oceanside for a rally in support of Democrat Mike Levin.

Biden’s hoping to make a difference in a tight race for the 49th Congressional District. Levin is being challenged by Republican Brian Maryott.

KTLA’s Chip Yost reports from Oceanside.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.