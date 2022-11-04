ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceanside, CA

President Biden arrives in Southern California ahead of midterm election

By Vivian Chow
KTLA
KTLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gNnf4_0iy5evEY00

President Joe Biden is visiting Southern California on Thursday to help campaign for several U.S. House candidates ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm election.

Biden is set to speak at MiraCosta College in Oceanside for a rally in support of Democrat Mike Levin.

Biden’s hoping to make a difference in a tight race for the 49th Congressional District. Levin is being challenged by Republican Brian Maryott.

KTLA’s Chip Yost reports from Oceanside.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 92

Oakland Vegas
4d ago

To little to late old joe what have you done for America failure after failure what have you done to win the Latino Mexican Americans vote nothing for the farm laborers you hit America with inflation illegal invasion of immigrants high food and gas prices must I go on I think not we would be fools if we vote Democratic so vote red get the corruption out of office keepem honest vote red

Reply(2)
48
MarlinoTK
4d ago

good maybe he'll flip a few more counties red like he did in florida.

Reply(5)
40
Banned Speech
4d ago

I thought California was predominately Blue. Glad to see reasonable people in the comment section.

Reply(5)
16
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

The top California races to watch in Tuesday’s election

The race for the governor’s office as well as the race for the United States Senate are both considered to be easy wins in deep blue California, but that doesn’t mean all of the other races are foregone conclusions. Here’s a list of the races to watch in Tuesday’s general election: Los Angeles Mayor The […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KPBS

San Diego voters shift from Republican Party

Voter registration in San Diego County has been trending away from the Republican Party over the last two decades. KPBS looks at the data to see what is driving the shift. In other news, President Joe Biden continued his visit to San Diego Friday.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Garofoli, Bump discuss reaction to Paul Pelosi attack, midterm elections

(Inside California Politics) San Francisco Chronicle Senior Political Writer Joe Garofoli, and Philip Bump, a national columnist with The Washington Post, joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss the attack on Paul Pelosi. The two talk about the reaction to the attack, how it was politicized, and the conspiracy theories that followed. They […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
dailytitan.com

Critical race theory ban at forefront of local board election

Following the Placentia-Yorba Linda School District ban on critical race theory, the district’s Area 4 and Area 5 board of trustees’ seats are up for reelection. Cal State Fullerton recently suspended their student teaching partnership with the school district over the ban. The Area 4 incumbent, Karin Freeman,...
PLACENTIA, CA
KTLA.com

Gov. Newsom stumps in Stevenson Ranch for Democrat Christy Smith

Governor Gavin Newsom, hoping for some last-minute traction in his Get out the Vote stops, made an appearance in northern L.A. County Sunday to stump for Democrat Christy Smith. Smith is running against Republican incumbent Mike Garcia for a seat in the 27th Congressional District. In 2020, Garcia defeated Smith,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Diego Channel

Early voting in San Diego County by the numbers

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego County Registrar of Voters released early voting data ahead of midterm election day this upcoming Tuesday. Below, you'll find various numbers regarding voter turnout, mail-in ballots and early in-person voting (NOTE: data is as of 9 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6):. Expected turnout.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Channel

San Bernardino County to vote on succession from California

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Many people are leaving the golden state for a variety of reasons, but now an entire county is threatening to do the same thing. That’s the thrust of Measure EE, which is up for vote this election day in San Bernardino County. The author of the measure, however, knows it’s a long shot.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Wet weather moving into Southern California as storm sweeps through

Diamond Bar, Santa Monica, and Studio City were just some of the many Los Angeles County cities that saw wet weather Monday morning, as a significant storm sweeps through Southern California, bringing rain, mountain snow and gusty winds expected to last through Wednesday.Most areas of Los Angeles and Orange County experienced substantial rainfall by Monday morning that will continue throughout the day and on Election Day Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Showers are predicted to lighten on Wednesday, though they'll still be intermittent.Total rainfall could exceed 5 inches, according to the NWS' Los Angeles office.Due to the wet...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Woman swimming in waters near San Diego attacked by a shark

DEL MAR, Calif. — A woman was swimming in the Pacific waters just north of San Diego, California, when she was attacked by a shark Friday. According to The Associated Press, just after 10 a.m. on Friday in the Del Mar beach area a lifeguard spotted a woman along with her friend as they were heading back to shore after a swim that was about a mile or so away.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KTLA

Storm moves into Southern California; rain expected through Wednesday

Rain showers began falling in Southern California Monday, kicking off what is expected to be several days of rain for the region. Forecasters say to prepare for a total of three days of precipitation with showers arriving Monday and continuing until Wednesday morning. The storm is expected to bring 1 to 3 inches of rain […]
KTLA

KTLA

85K+
Followers
14K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy