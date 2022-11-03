Read full article on original website
The Uncomfortable Truth of The Californian Ellis IslandAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
HelloFresh to Close Bay Area Factory and Eliminate Over 600 JobsAnthony J LynchRichmond, CA
One Plus Restaurant in BerkeleyGabriella KorosiBerkeley, CA
New California Pathway Opened To Get $500 Each MonthCadrene HeslopCalifornia State
Disney Legend and Central Valley native dies at 93
ESCALON, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday, Disney Legend Alice Estes Davis died at the age of 93 after a career of being involved in some of the most iconic animated movies and animatronic costume designs. A Disney Legend is a person that receives a Disney Legends Award to recognize those who have made an extraordinary […]
Sierra bracing for first major snowstorm of season; Up to 4 feet could fall above 7,000 feet
SAN FRANCISCO -- A weak cold front was set to roll through Northern California on Saturday, but its just the trailblazer for a more potent system that will bury the Sierra with up to 4 feet of snow by next week.The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the Tahoe region beginning Sunday afternoon through late Tuesday night."The weak initial system will be blazing a trail for a much stronger low to drop in from the Gulf of Alaska to near the Pacific Northwest coast late Sunday into Monday, then digging into Northern California and eventually pushing...
sonomastatestar.com
Women's Soccer three-peats on Senior Day
Last Thursday was a special day for the Seawolves’ Women’s Soccer Team. Not only was it senior day, but the team also clinched their third consecutive CCAA (California Collegiate Athletic Association) regular season title, with their 3-1 victory over the San Francisco State Gators. Entering the day the Seawolves sat tied with Stanislaus State at the top of the CCAA table, with a record of 6-2-2, for a total of 20 points. Even though both teams won their final match of the regular season (bringing them to 7-2-2, with 23 points), the Seawolves earned the edge with a 4-2 head-to-head victory when the two teams met earlier in the season. This gives the Seawolves the number one seed, and homefield advantage for this week’s CCAA tournament.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
A strong winter storm is on its way to the Sacramento area
A strong winter storm is expected to hit the Northern California area bringing rain to the valley and snow in the mountains. Rain is possible at times Saturday and Sunday with the bulk of the storm coming on Sunday night and continuing to Tuesday. One to two inches of rain...
Sierra braces for blizzard conditions; 4 feet of snow; Possibility of Thundersnow
SAN FRANCISCO -- A storm front advancing toward the Bay Area Sunday morning, triggered winter weather warnings, advisories and special weather statements for the havoc it will churn up in the Sierra over the next several days. The National Weather Service said the first punch late Sunday, early Monday morning may be the most potent."The most intense snowfall rates are most likely for early-mid morning Monday -- up to 3 inches/hour with possible embedded lightning -- and from late morning through the evening on Tuesday -- 1-2 inches/hour," the weather forecasters at the NWS office in Reno predicted.The forecast was a...
The Forgotten San Francisco "Castle" that Was a Beer Factory and Water Company
Ruins of the Albion Ale and Porter BreweryAlbion Brewery/ Wikipedia. The Albion Brewery often referred to as the Albion Ale And Porter Brewing Company and the Albion Castle was a former brewery in San Francisco, California. Approximately from 1875 to 1919, it was in use.
berkeleyside.org
Star pastry chef opens hidden pie patio in Berkeley
For the past couple of years, award-winning pastry chef Angela Pinkerton has been putting out some of the finest pies in the Bay Area, taking her expertise from fine dining at Eleven Madison Park in NYC, and folding it into grandma-inspired butter bombs sold under the name Pie Society. Originally, her west Berkeley kitchen only sold preorders for pickup, but now customers can sit down and stay a while, as she’s opened a “pie patio” with tables and umbrellas right outside the shop.
scotscoop.com
Ex-Bay Area residents break the Bay’s bubble of desirability
Former Bay Area residents relocate across the country to escape pressure and stress. The San Francisco Bay Area, internationally renowned as a hotspot for jobs, money, and success, has attracted immigrants ever since it boomed in popularity during the Gold Rush of 1849. The constant influx of immigrants seeking success...
hk-now.com
Memories of Herb Caen and His Hilarious Aptronyms
(November 4, 2022)—Years ago when I lived in San Francisco, I would anxiously await the latest edition of The San Francisco Chronicle to read what humorist and columnist Herb Caen (1916 – 1997) had written. Caen began writing a radio programming column with the Chronicle in 1936. When...
foodgressing.com
Christmas in San Francisco 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants
Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in San Francisco this year? This post covers Christmas San Francisco 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in San Francisco, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve...
berkeleyhighjacket.com
UC top nine percent letters cause division
Sweaty palms, a racing heartbeat, and a terrible dark haze that doesn’t let any rational thoughts through. Everyone’s been there, feeling scared of the future. For high school seniors planning to attend college, there’s nothing more stressful than the long process they have to endure. College is a gateway to the next chapter of independence in their lives and the many opportunities and life experiences to come. It’s understandable that students would like to know which colleges are open to them as soon as possible. Students can learn this through a letter informing them that they are in the top nine percent of seniors at BHS, essentially guaranteeing them a spot at least one University of California school. However, this practice actually does more harm than it does good.
Eater
Original Joe’s Goes Eastward: The San Francisco Favorite Lands in Walnut Creek
Longtime San Francisco classic, Original Joe’s is venturing out of the city for the first time in 85 years: the restaurant is planting a new location in Walnut Creek, owners John and Elena Duggan confirmed to the San Francisco Chronicle. It’ll be a while before the East Bay can...
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Residents Brace for Upcoming Storm
With temperatures dropping and rain arriving this weekend, many Bay Area communities are bracing for the first storm problems of the season. As clouds roll in and rain heads towards the Bay Area, PG&E said it's prepping to make sure the lights stay on. “We are preparing for it logistically....
KQED
How a Childhood Prank Accidentally Helped My Newly Widowed Grandmother Face Her Grief
JP Frary is a storyteller and woodworker who creates art in a studio on the old Naval air base in Alameda. Frary has won six Moth StorySlams, StorySlam Oakland and Westside Stories and has been a featured storyteller on BackPocket Productions, Beyond Borders Storytelling and Six Feet Apart Productions. In...
foodgressing.com
Lucca Delicatessen San Francisco – Top Sandwich Spot [Review]
Lucca Delicatessen is an old-school family-owned Italian American deli that has been around since 1929. The deli uses locally-sourced produce, homemade sauces, Italian-imported meat, and fresh ingredients to prepare some of the best sandwiches in the Bay Area. The #1 Italian Combo is one of the most popular sandwiches, topped...
tinybeans.com
Where to Dine In or Get Takeout for Thanksgiving Dinner in the Bay Area
Fantastic feasts! These San Francisco restaurants offer take-out and dine-in Thanksgiving dinner for a stress-free Thanksgiving Day. Treat yourself and your family to a Thanksgiving without the stress or fuss this year by pre-ordering your turkey dinner to devour at home or skip the dishes all together and dine at one of our favorite Bay Area’s restaurants that are open on Thanksgiving Day. With either plan, you can relax, put your feet up, and actually have a chance to watch the Macy’s 96th annual parade (there’s a rumor that Bluey plans to make an appearance this year). These are our favorite to-go, delivery, and restaurants offering Thanksgiving dinners in the Bay Area. And once you’ve decided where and what to eat, don’t forget to make a plan to buy your Christmas tree, check out all the holiday light displays happening around San Francisco as well as see how many nearby holiday bucket list events you can check off this year.
pioneerpublishers.com
Concord march recalls 1985 hanging at BART station
CONCORD, CA (Nov. 3, 2022) — About 30 people marched through the downtown the evening of Nov. 2 with signs, enlarged photos and flyers in remembrance of Timothy Charles Lee, a 23-year-old man whose body was found hanging from a tree near the Concord BART Station on Nov. 2, 1985.
San Francisco Has An Upscale Restaurant Exclusively For Dogs
An upscale eatery in San Francisco, California, has gone to the dogs. Dogue (rhymes with “vogue”) opened in the city’s trendy Mission District in September, and the entire menu was designed with pampered pups in mind. Rahmi Massarweh, a professional chef trained in Classical French Cuisine, began...
LEGEND: Man Drives Around Tenderloin In SF Throwing Thousands In Cash!
WATCH: Man Drives Around The Tenderloin In San Francisco Throwing Thousands In Cash!
Decades-old Bay Area Cattlemens could be demolished, replaced with Chick-fil-A
The Cattlemens steakhouse has been part of the community for five decades.
