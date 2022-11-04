Friday Football Fever: Week 11 scores
EAST TEXAS ( KETK ) – The high school football season is in the last week of the regular season and we have the list of scores for your favorite teams.GAME OF THE WEEK: Chapel Hill beat Kilgore 32-20
Check them out below:
PUBLIC SCHOOLS
- Rockwall 46 at Tyler Legacy 17- FINAL
- Tyler 13 at Forney 57- FINAL
- Lancaster 28 at Lufkin 20-FINAL
- Jacksonville 44 at Henderson 35- FINAL
- Palestine 29 at Athens 42- FINAL
- Chapel Hill 32 at Kilgore 20- FINAL
- Caddo Mills 41 at Wills Point 12- FINAL
- Gilmer 44 at Pittsburg 14- FINAL
- Center 70 at Brownsboro 28- FINAL
- Van 35 at Bullard 28- FINAL
- Rusk 34 at Canton 35- FINAL
- Carlisle 31 at Alto 36- FINAL
- Tatum 63 at Atlanta 27- FINAL
- Timpson 38 at Garrison 25- FINAL
- Daingerfield 48 at Harmony 21- FINAL
- San Augustine 20 at Grapeland 50- FINAL
- West Hardin 0 at Groveton 43- FINAL
- Shepherd 52 at Huntington 14- FINAL
- Tenaha 51 at Overton 14- FINAL
- New Diana 34 at Queen City 20- 4Q
- West Sabine 46 at Shelbyville 53- FINAL
- Hughes Springs 30 at Waskom 48- FINAL
- Corrigan-Camden 21 at Centerville 56- FINAL
- Diboll 35 at Crockett 0- FINAL
- Marshall 42 at Whitehouse 17- FINAL
- West Mesquite 0 at Longview 70- FINAL
- Anna 56 at Sulphur Springs 21- FINAL
- Mount Pleasant 8 at Hallsville 38- FINAL
- Pleasant Grove 63 at Spring Hill 0- FINAL
- Rogers 56 at Elkhart 14- FINAL
- Beckville 56 at Union Grove 28- FINAL
- Troup 27 at Grand Saline 34- FINAL
- Malakoff 48 at Groesbeck 0- FINAL
- Pottsboro 47 at Mount Vernon 28- FINAL
- Edgewood 42 at West Rusk 49- FINAL
- Gladewater 41 at White Oak 35- FINAL
PRIVATES SCHOOLS
- McKinney Christian 14 at Brook Hill 57- FINAL
