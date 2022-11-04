Friday Football Fever: Week 11 scores

EAST TEXAS ( KETK ) – The high school football season is in the last week of the regular season and we have the list of scores for your favorite teams.

Check them out below:

PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Rockwall 46 at Tyler Legacy 17- FINAL

Tyler 13 at Forney 57- FINAL

Lancaster 28 at Lufkin 20-FINAL

Jacksonville 44 at Henderson 35- FINAL

Palestine 29 at Athens 42- FINAL

Chapel Hill 32 at Kilgore 20- FINAL

Caddo Mills 41 at Wills Point 12- FINAL

Gilmer 44 at Pittsburg 14- FINAL

Center 70 at Brownsboro 28- FINAL

Van 35 at Bullard 28- FINAL

Rusk 34 at Canton 35- FINAL

Carlisle 31 at Alto 36- FINAL

Tatum 63 at Atlanta 27- FINAL

Timpson 38 at Garrison 25- FINAL

Daingerfield 48 at Harmony 21- FINAL

San Augustine 20 at Grapeland 50- FINAL

West Hardin 0 at Groveton 43- FINAL

Shepherd 52 at Huntington 14- FINAL

Tenaha 51 at Overton 14- FINAL

New Diana 34 at Queen City 20- 4Q

West Sabine 46 at Shelbyville 53- FINAL

Hughes Springs 30 at Waskom 48- FINAL

Corrigan-Camden 21 at Centerville 56- FINAL

Diboll 35 at Crockett 0- FINAL

Marshall 42 at Whitehouse 17- FINAL

West Mesquite 0 at Longview 70- FINAL

Anna 56 at Sulphur Springs 21- FINAL

Mount Pleasant 8 at Hallsville 38- FINAL

Pleasant Grove 63 at Spring Hill 0- FINAL

Rogers 56 at Elkhart 14- FINAL

Beckville 56 at Union Grove 28- FINAL

Troup 27 at Grand Saline 34- FINAL

Malakoff 48 at Groesbeck 0- FINAL

Pottsboro 47 at Mount Vernon 28- FINAL

Edgewood 42 at West Rusk 49- FINAL

Gladewater 41 at White Oak 35- FINAL

PRIVATES SCHOOLS

McKinney Christian 14 at Brook Hill 57- FINAL

