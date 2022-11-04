ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KETK / FOX51 News

Friday Football Fever: Week 11 scores

By Christa Wood
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A1gEO_0iy5czh200

EAST TEXAS ( KETK ) – The high school football season is in the last week of the regular season and we have the list of scores for your favorite teams.

GAME OF THE WEEK: Chapel Hill beat Kilgore 32-20

Check them out below:

PUBLIC SCHOOLS

  • Rockwall 46 at Tyler Legacy 17- FINAL
  • Tyler 13 at Forney 57- FINAL
  • Lancaster 28 at Lufkin 20-FINAL
  • Jacksonville 44 at Henderson 35- FINAL
  • Palestine 29 at Athens 42- FINAL
  • Chapel Hill 32 at Kilgore 20- FINAL
  • Caddo Mills 41 at Wills Point 12- FINAL
  • Gilmer 44 at Pittsburg 14- FINAL
  • Center 70 at Brownsboro 28- FINAL
  • Van 35 at Bullard 28- FINAL
  • Rusk 34 at Canton 35- FINAL
  • Carlisle 31 at Alto 36- FINAL
  • Tatum 63 at Atlanta 27- FINAL
  • Timpson 38 at Garrison 25- FINAL
  • Daingerfield 48 at Harmony 21- FINAL
  • San Augustine 20 at Grapeland 50- FINAL
  • West Hardin 0 at Groveton 43- FINAL
  • Shepherd 52 at Huntington 14- FINAL
  • Tenaha 51 at Overton 14- FINAL
  • New Diana 34 at Queen City 20- 4Q
  • West Sabine 46 at Shelbyville 53- FINAL
  • Hughes Springs 30 at Waskom 48- FINAL
  • Corrigan-Camden 21 at Centerville 56- FINAL
  • Diboll 35 at Crockett 0- FINAL
  • Marshall 42 at Whitehouse 17- FINAL
  • West Mesquite 0 at Longview 70- FINAL
  • Anna 56 at Sulphur Springs 21- FINAL
  • Mount Pleasant 8 at Hallsville 38- FINAL
  • Pleasant Grove 63 at Spring Hill 0- FINAL
  • Rogers 56 at Elkhart 14- FINAL
  • Beckville 56 at Union Grove 28- FINAL
  • Troup 27 at Grand Saline 34- FINAL
  • Malakoff 48 at Groesbeck 0- FINAL
  • Pottsboro 47 at Mount Vernon 28- FINAL
  • Edgewood 42 at West Rusk 49- FINAL
  • Gladewater 41 at White Oak 35- FINAL

PRIVATES SCHOOLS

  • McKinney Christian 14 at Brook Hill 57- FINAL
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Nacogdoches woman arrested for allegedly leaving 4-year-old at home alone

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday that they arrested 28-year-old, Britnie Nicole Jeffress for allegedly leaving a 4-year-old child at home alone on Oct. 21. The sheriff’s office said they were alerted to the child’s alleged abandonment after the child went outside and knocked on a neighbor’s door to say […]
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Man, woman arrested in East Texas for illegal homemade guns, meth

WINNSBORO, Texas (KETK) – A man and woman were arrested on Friday in Winnsboro after a search and arrest warrant was executed on Sherrill Street, according to police. Officials said multiple illegal guns and narcotics were located during the search and included: Home-built fully automatic “uzi” style pistols A pistol with a home-built silencer/suppressor Other […]
WINNSBORO, TX
Corpus Christi Caller-Times

Dave Campbell's Texas Football final high school football state rankings

CLASS 6A — 1. Austin Westlake (10-0), 1; 2. Galena Park North Shore (10-0), 2; 3. Duncanville (9-0), 3; 4. Southlake Carroll (10-0), 4; 5. Katy (10-0), 5; 6. Denton Guyer (10-0), 6; 7. Spring Westfield (9-1), 7; 8. Humble Atascocita (8-2), 8; 9. Cibolo Steele (10-0), 9; 10. Prosper (9-1), 10; 11. Dripping Springs (9-1), 11; 12. Alvin Shadow Creek (10-0), 12; 13. DeSoto (8-2), 13; 14. San Antonio Brennan (9-1), 14; 15. Arlington Martin (9-1), 15; 16. Highland Park (10-0), 16; 17. Austin Vandegrift (9-1), 17; 18. Rockwall (9-1), 18; 19. North Crowley (10-0), 19; 20. Allen (7-3), 20; 21. New Caney (10-0), 21; 22. Round Rock (9-1), 22; 23. Trophy Club Nelson (9-1), 23; 24. Cy-Fair (9-1), 25; 25. Lewisville (9-1), NR.
TEXAS STATE
101.5 KNUE

East Texas Men are Falling in Love with this Latest Arrest

Dating in East Texas can be both a blessing and a curse. For a while, it was my curse. I am in a fantastic relationship now which does feel very good. Having said that, I don't think scouring mugshots on the Smith County Jail's website would not be a way I would look for a mate if I were still single. For some East Texas men, though, they couldn't help but fall head over heels for one particular woman who was arrested recently.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Alleged owner of illegal gambling room incarcerated in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Back on Oct. 31, detectives with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division obtained warrants for the arrest of 29-year-old, Sujit Baba Chalamalasetty, of Beaumont, for multiple offenses of operating an illegal game room. On Nov. 2, Chalamalasetty, turned himself in to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on his outstanding […]
POLK COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Texas woman fled to Mexico after forging dad’s signature to get loans, car: officials

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was arrested after allegedly forging her father’s signature to take out cash loans and exploiting him to co-sign a car loan, Brownsville police said. Sandra Rebecca Garcia, 46, was arrested Monday on charges of exploitation of child/elderly/disabled person and credit/debit card abuse, according to police. “When family members confronted […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Athens residents react to tornado aftermath

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – On Friday night, a tornado went through Athens hitting several different areas throughout the city. Volunteers showed up early Saturday morning to begin picking up the mess that the storm left behind. The Athens Steel Building has extreme damage, the end of the building is torn apart. Tommy Schcultz a friend […]
ATHENS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Teen ‘playing around’ with handgun fatally shoots man at BBQ, police say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 19-year-old was arrested on a manslaughter charge after “playing around” with a loaded handgun and fatally shooting a man, police say. Oziel Zalejandra Munoz, 19, was arrested on one count of manslaughter and abandoning/endangering a child, a release from the Brownsville Police Department stated. Brownsville police were dispatched Friday to […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

NWS releases preliminary information on Friday’s tornadoes

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – The National Weather service is assessing storm damage in East Texas. According to NWS Fort Worth, storm survey teams were out in Henderson and Lamar counties on Saturday and will continue surveying through the weekend. At 2 p.m., their team found “significant damage consistent with a high-end EF-3 tornado” in Lamar […]
ATHENS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1 man dies after 4-vehicle crash in East Texas

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One man died after a four-vehicle crash on Oct. 28 in East Texas, said DPS. The wreck took place on U.S. Highway 271 in Upshur County four miles north of Gilmer. A 2021 Kenworth trailer was heading south on Highway 271 while a Ford Taurus was moving north on the […]
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy