Fort Wayne, IN

Comments / 4

Jay’Nicora
4d ago

They take care of their own. They won’t show us the video, I’m wondering if there really is one.

Reply
7
 

wfft.com

Fort Wayne Council President asks Mayor Tom Henry to release OWI video

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- City Council President Jason Arp is asking Mayor Tom Henry to release police bodycam video from the mayor's Oct. 8th drunk driving arrest. Henry was sentenced to pay restitution, a fine, and court costs on Thursday, four days earlier than initially scheduled. No media attended the sentencing.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Warsaw police look for suspect that stabbed 1 at McDonald’s

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) – Warsaw police are asking for the public’s help to find the suspect involved in a stabbing at McDonald’s on Monday. Police said in a release officers were initially dispatched to the Kosciusko County Justice Building on reports of a stabbing, but police were soon redirected to the McDonald’s nearby. The victim has driven himself to the justice building to get help, police determined.
WARSAW, IN
wfft.com

Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry sentenced on OWI charges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry was sentenced for OWI Thursday, four days earlier than initially scheduled. Public records show Henry will pay a $25 fine, $785.50 in court costs and $3,166.94 in restitution. Henry's sentencing hearing was originally scheduled for November 7. John Perlich with...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Police uncover fake pills laced with fentanyl in Indiana drug bust

WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Police in Wells County seized more than 1,500 fake pills they suspect had fentanyl inside during a recent drug bust. The department said Monday in a Facebook post police went to a home Oct. 26 on E 900 S, in Keystone, with an arrest warrant for 31-year-old Kyle William Burch.
WELLS COUNTY, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Attorney says mayor’s sentencing move legal, but difficult without knowledge

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Allen County Magistrate Steven Godfrey sentenced Mayor Tom Henry on Thursday to a one year suspended jail sentence, a 90 day suspended license with credit for 25 days served, and ordered him to pay court fees and $3,100 in restitution. However, sentencing was supposed to take place this coming Monday.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Mayor Tom Henry sentenced in OWI offense

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fort Wayne’s NBC News has confirmed with Allen Superior Court Executive, John McGauley, that Mayor Tom Henry was sentenced Thursday afternoon in his OWI case. The hearing was originally set for next Monday November 7, but was moved up upon request...
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Wells County man arrested following fentanyl bust

WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Wells County Sheriff’s Office says one man was arrested after thousands of suspected fentanyl pills were found in a Keystone home. In a Facebook post on Monday, the department says they were called to a home at 5805 E 900 S in Keystone to serve an arrest warrant on 31-year-old Kyle William Burch on Wednesday, Oct. 26.
WELLS COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Indiana Supreme Court files complaint against Wells County Prosecutor

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – A commission of Indiana’s highest court is seeking to discipline Wells County Prosecutor Andrew Carnall over a traffic stop involving his son this past summer. The Indiana Supreme Court’s Disciplinary Commission filed a disciplinary complaint against Carnall on Thursday accusing him of professional misconduct....
WELLS COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Prosecutors move to drop some counts against Kegan Kline

PERU, Ind. (WISH) — Prosecutors in Miami County are asking a judge to drop five of the 30 child porn-related charges against Kegan Kline. Kline, 28, is a figure linked to the Delphi murders investigation, although he has not been charged in the deaths of Abigail Williams and Liberty German.
MIAMI COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne Zoo says pony rides will not return

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo announced Monday pony rides will not be returning as an attraction in future seasons. According to a release, the Fort Wayne Zoological Society recently decided to no longer feature pony rides and instead renovate the space to prepare for new elements that fit the “best long-term strategic interests of the Zoo, our staff and guests.”
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

$50k Powerball tickets sold in Fort Wayne and Columbia City

INDIANAPOLIS – Hoosier Lottery Powerball® tickets purchased for Saturday night’s drawing should be checked carefully as nine tickets are worth $50,000 and one is worth $150,000. One $150,000 winning ticket with Power Play was purchased at Gallops-Goshen located at 18423 US 20 in Goshen. Nine $50,000 winning...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Last Vestiges: Proving Grounds, power plant latest traces of Harvester to vanish

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It had everything you could throw at a truck. Textured concrete, with deep ridges. Large blocks of stone dubbed “Belgian blocks” used to create a rough road. An off-road course for military vehicles. A crash test area, a water pit, even a “chassis-twist” course designed to take the durability of a truck coming off the manufacturing line to its absolute limits and beyond, if needed.
FORT WAYNE, IN

