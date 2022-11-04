Read full article on original website
Jay’Nicora
4d ago
They take care of their own. They won’t show us the video, I’m wondering if there really is one.
wfft.com
Mayor Henry calls Arp's request for OWI arrest video an 'obvious obsession'
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Mayor Tom Henry says releasing police video from his OWI arrest last month "would be for nothing more than morbid curiosity or personal political gain," according to an email released by City Council President Jason Arp. Henry sent the email to Arp on Sunday, two...
WANE-TV
Mayor Henry responds directly to Councilman Arp’s requests for footage from OWI incident
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry responded directly to City Council President Jason Arp’s request for police footage, writing he was “baffled” by the councilman’s request. A series of emails shared with WANE 15 on Monday details the interaction between the...
mdmh-bloomington.com
Fort Wayne mayor sentenced to a suspended jail term of 365 days for driving a vehicle while intoxicated last month
Fort Wayne, Indianapolis – The 70-year-old Fort Wayne mayor, Tom Henry, is most certainly one of the most popular and beloved mayors in Indiana, but as any other regular person, he is required to follow all the laws. Early in October, Henry was involved in a crash, and right...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne Council President asks Mayor Tom Henry to release OWI video
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- City Council President Jason Arp is asking Mayor Tom Henry to release police bodycam video from the mayor's Oct. 8th drunk driving arrest. Henry was sentenced to pay restitution, a fine, and court costs on Thursday, four days earlier than initially scheduled. No media attended the sentencing.
WANE-TV
Warsaw police look for suspect that stabbed 1 at McDonald’s
WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) – Warsaw police are asking for the public’s help to find the suspect involved in a stabbing at McDonald’s on Monday. Police said in a release officers were initially dispatched to the Kosciusko County Justice Building on reports of a stabbing, but police were soon redirected to the McDonald’s nearby. The victim has driven himself to the justice building to get help, police determined.
wfft.com
Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry sentenced on OWI charges
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry was sentenced for OWI Thursday, four days earlier than initially scheduled. Public records show Henry will pay a $25 fine, $785.50 in court costs and $3,166.94 in restitution. Henry's sentencing hearing was originally scheduled for November 7. John Perlich with...
Allen County judge to step in for recused judge on Delphi case
The Indiana Supreme Court appointed Special Judge Fran Gull on Thursday in the case against the alleged Delphi killer after Carroll Circuit Court Judge Benjamin Diener recused himself earlier in the day. Richard Allen, 50, was charged Oct. 28 with two counts of murder for the 2017 Delphi killings of...
WANE-TV
Police uncover fake pills laced with fentanyl in Indiana drug bust
WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Police in Wells County seized more than 1,500 fake pills they suspect had fentanyl inside during a recent drug bust. The department said Monday in a Facebook post police went to a home Oct. 26 on E 900 S, in Keystone, with an arrest warrant for 31-year-old Kyle William Burch.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Attorney says mayor’s sentencing move legal, but difficult without knowledge
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Allen County Magistrate Steven Godfrey sentenced Mayor Tom Henry on Thursday to a one year suspended jail sentence, a 90 day suspended license with credit for 25 days served, and ordered him to pay court fees and $3,100 in restitution. However, sentencing was supposed to take place this coming Monday.
WOWO News
Mayor Henry announces Fort Wayne awarded $45 million in New Markets Tax Credits
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Release) – Mayor Tom Henry today announced the City of Fort Wayne New Markets Revitalization Fund, LLC (FWNMRF) will receive $45 million in New Markets Tax Credits allocation authority. Over 230 Community Development Entities (CDE) applied for New Markets funding from the U.S. Treasury Department, while...
Watch: Old hospital falls to ground in demolition
As Fort Wayne's oldest hospital fell to the ground on Thursday, onlookers caught the demolition on camera and shared it online.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Mayor Tom Henry sentenced in OWI offense
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fort Wayne’s NBC News has confirmed with Allen Superior Court Executive, John McGauley, that Mayor Tom Henry was sentenced Thursday afternoon in his OWI case. The hearing was originally set for next Monday November 7, but was moved up upon request...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Wells County man arrested following fentanyl bust
WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Wells County Sheriff’s Office says one man was arrested after thousands of suspected fentanyl pills were found in a Keystone home. In a Facebook post on Monday, the department says they were called to a home at 5805 E 900 S in Keystone to serve an arrest warrant on 31-year-old Kyle William Burch on Wednesday, Oct. 26.
WANE-TV
Indiana Supreme Court files complaint against Wells County Prosecutor
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – A commission of Indiana’s highest court is seeking to discipline Wells County Prosecutor Andrew Carnall over a traffic stop involving his son this past summer. The Indiana Supreme Court’s Disciplinary Commission filed a disciplinary complaint against Carnall on Thursday accusing him of professional misconduct....
fortwaynesnbc.com
Allen County judge likely to serve as special judge in Delphi Murder case
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fort Wayne’s NBC News has learned that Carroll County Circuit Court Judge Benjamin Diener has asked to recuse himself from presiding over the Delphi murder case when it goes to trial as scheduled in March. State officials say they are in...
WISH-TV
Prosecutors move to drop some counts against Kegan Kline
PERU, Ind. (WISH) — Prosecutors in Miami County are asking a judge to drop five of the 30 child porn-related charges against Kegan Kline. Kline, 28, is a figure linked to the Delphi murders investigation, although he has not been charged in the deaths of Abigail Williams and Liberty German.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Zoo says pony rides will not return
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo announced Monday pony rides will not be returning as an attraction in future seasons. According to a release, the Fort Wayne Zoological Society recently decided to no longer feature pony rides and instead renovate the space to prepare for new elements that fit the “best long-term strategic interests of the Zoo, our staff and guests.”
WANE-TV
Pickup truck driver in critical condition after sedan runs stop sign in Mercer County
MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – Police are investigating a crash that left an 18-year-old seriously injured Sunday morning, according to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department. Dispatch received a call at 8:18 a.m. reporting a crash at the intersection of SR 219 and Burkettsville- St. Henry Road, according to...
WANE-TV
$50k Powerball tickets sold in Fort Wayne and Columbia City
INDIANAPOLIS – Hoosier Lottery Powerball® tickets purchased for Saturday night’s drawing should be checked carefully as nine tickets are worth $50,000 and one is worth $150,000. One $150,000 winning ticket with Power Play was purchased at Gallops-Goshen located at 18423 US 20 in Goshen. Nine $50,000 winning...
WANE-TV
Last Vestiges: Proving Grounds, power plant latest traces of Harvester to vanish
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It had everything you could throw at a truck. Textured concrete, with deep ridges. Large blocks of stone dubbed “Belgian blocks” used to create a rough road. An off-road course for military vehicles. A crash test area, a water pit, even a “chassis-twist” course designed to take the durability of a truck coming off the manufacturing line to its absolute limits and beyond, if needed.
