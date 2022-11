The Sonoma State Women's Volleyball Team on senior night came out determined facing Cal State San Bernardino at home on Saturday. In the spirit of senior teammates' last home game, the Seawolves played with great pride and took down the 19th nationally ranked Yotes with a score of 3-1. This was the team’s second victory over a ranked opponent over the past week.

ROHNERT PARK, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO