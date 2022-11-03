Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Uncomfortable Truth of The Californian Ellis IslandAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
HelloFresh to Close Bay Area Factory and Eliminate Over 600 JobsAnthony J LynchRichmond, CA
One Plus Restaurant in BerkeleyGabriella KorosiBerkeley, CA
New California Pathway Opened To Get $500 Each MonthCadrene HeslopCalifornia State
KQED
How a Childhood Prank Accidentally Helped My Newly Widowed Grandmother Face Her Grief
JP Frary is a storyteller and woodworker who creates art in a studio on the old Naval air base in Alameda. Frary has won six Moth StorySlams, StorySlam Oakland and Westside Stories and has been a featured storyteller on BackPocket Productions, Beyond Borders Storytelling and Six Feet Apart Productions. In...
diablomag.com
Party of Five in the East Bay
The Bay Area is famous for its diversity, and this month we tip our hats to a wide range of excellent endeavors in our backyard. Take, for instance, the genuine saints at the Oakland Zoo, who constantly go above and beyond to care for wildlife. Then there are the volunteers at the California Independent Film Festival, who are back this month with a new lineup of indie and international movies at the beautiful Orinda Theatre. Last but not least, Diablo gives a shout-out to the genius scientists at a certain Tri-Valley laboratory who are working ’round the clock to help Earthlings avoid Armageddon.
hk-now.com
Memories of Herb Caen and His Hilarious Aptronyms
(November 4, 2022)—Years ago when I lived in San Francisco, I would anxiously await the latest edition of The San Francisco Chronicle to read what humorist and columnist Herb Caen (1916 – 1997) had written. Caen began writing a radio programming column with the Chronicle in 1936. When...
Wildlife specialists: Mutated avian flu spreading in Bay Area is like COVID for birds
Millions of Bay Area birds could die.
eastcountytoday.net
Brentwood’s Adopt-A-Senior and Holiday Card Campaign 2022
Many seniors in our community do not have the means, the family or their health, to fully enjoy the holiday season, which is what Adopt- A-Senior is all about! There are a couple of ways to provide a joyous holiday to one of our folks in need. The Brentwood Senior Activity Center is collaborating with BrentwoodSTRONG to connect seniors with sponsors. Join us, spreading the spirit of the season.
sanleandronext.com
Discover These New Shops at Pelton Center
Despite the challenges of the past several years, exciting new businesses are opening across town. San Leandro has seen a remarkable number of new, small businesses opening, many of them industrial or specific professional services, which may fly under the radar of the average San Leandran. However, at the Pelton Center in Downtown San Leandro, a handful of unique small businesses have opened their doors, offering yummy treats and specialty goods to the community. And, keep your eyes open for even more food options in the coming months!
KQED
Poo$ie: ‘Words Don't Hurt’
The Sunday Music Drop is a weekly radio series hosted by the KQED weekend news team. In each segment, we feature a song from a local musician or band with an upcoming show and hear about what inspires their music. In this episode of The Sunday Music Drop, Poo$ie shares...
marinlocalnews.com
Marin 911: The mini-skirted ‘crazy lady’ of Throckmorton
Yeller: The oft-star of the Mill Valley cop log – the “crazy lady” of Throckmorton — was at it again on Nov. 1, disturbing the peace by hitting store windows with a stick, kicking over trash cans and yelling wild things at shocked passersby. The woman was described as being in her 50s and wearing a mini skirt, neither of which is a crime in Mill Valley. Gone when the police arrived.
oaklandside.org
New bar opens in iconic Mexicali Rose space
“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
brentwoodnewsla.com
Another Mountain Lion Spotted in Brentwood
Sighting comes a week after mountain lion spends hours roaming Brentwood streets. Another mountain lion was spotted in Brentwood this week. According to the Brentwood Community Council (BCC), a private security officer spotted a mountain lion in the early hours Thursday morning on the 400 block of North Carmelina Avenue.
luxury-houses.net
Beautiful Remodeled Home with An Spacious Floor Plan is Perfect for Entertaining in Alamo California Asking for $3.2 Million
1941 Parkmont Drive Home in Alamo, California for Sale. 1941 Parkmont Drive, Alamo, California is beautiful remodeled custom home features a resort-like backyard with pool, spa, outdoor kitchen, built-in fire pit, bocce court, expansive level grassy area to play, sport court location, producing vineyard, vegetable garden beds, & fruit trees. This Home in Alamo offers 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 3,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1941 Parkmont Drive, please contact Jill Fusari (Phone: 925-817-7818) at The Agency for full support and perfect service.
‘It’s a huge problem’: San Francisco delis and butchers brace for Thanksgiving turkey shortage
"There's really no replacement for turkey," said one deli owner. "It's a huge problem."
sonomasun.com
Should the Springs become part of Sonoma?
Posted on November 3, 2022 by Josette Brose-Eichar. This is from the book, A Tale of Two Valleys by Alan Deutschman, published in 2003: “Beyond the working-class haven of the west side came the Springs, which were once known for their natural hot-springs resorts for day-tripping city folks. Long ago the waters dried up and the area became a refuge of the lower classes: Mexican farm hands and homegrown white trash. The Springs also attracted a cohort of liberal political activists and artists and other class-diving bohemians who lived in the dense woods behind a ratty strip of taco joints and bodegas.”
luxury-houses.net
Asking for $15.5 Million, This Modern Marvel in Hillsborough with Design Innovations Evokes The Glamour of The Hollywood Hills
121 Bella Vista Drive Home in Hillsborough, California for Sale. 121 Bella Vista Drive, Hillsborough, California is an elite new construction home evokes the glamour of the Hollywood Hills, where luxe retreats embrace nature be Award-winning architect Leonard Ng. This Home in Hillsborough offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 7,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 121 Bella Vista Drive, please contact Geoffrey Nelson (Phone: 650-455-3735) at Coldwell Banker Realty for full support and perfect service.
foodgressing.com
Lucca Delicatessen San Francisco – Top Sandwich Spot [Review]
Lucca Delicatessen is an old-school family-owned Italian American deli that has been around since 1929. The deli uses locally-sourced produce, homemade sauces, Italian-imported meat, and fresh ingredients to prepare some of the best sandwiches in the Bay Area. The #1 Italian Combo is one of the most popular sandwiches, topped...
berkeleyside.org
60-year-old Japanese curry chain opens first Bay Area outpost
scotscoop.com
Ex-Bay Area residents break the Bay’s bubble of desirability
Former Bay Area residents relocate across the country to escape pressure and stress. The San Francisco Bay Area, internationally renowned as a hotspot for jobs, money, and success, has attracted immigrants ever since it boomed in popularity during the Gold Rush of 1849. The constant influx of immigrants seeking success...
LEGEND: Man Drives Around Tenderloin In SF Throwing Thousands In Cash!
WATCH: Man Drives Around The Tenderloin In San Francisco Throwing Thousands In Cash!
KTVU FOX 2
Original Joe's Italian restaurant to expand to Walnut Creek
SAN FRANCISCO - One of San Francisco's most popular Italian-American restaurants is expanding to the East Bay. The owners of Original Joe's in North Beach have announced they plan to open up a new restaurant in Walnut Creek's Broadway Plaza in 2024. Original Joe's first opened in San Francisco in...
Oakland neighborhood English pub Commonwealth Cafe is closing
Following a brief reopening for the World Cup, the English pub's closure will become permanent.
