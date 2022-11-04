ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

seminoles.com

Lonni Alameda Announces 2023 Softball Recruiting Class

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State softball Head Coach Lonni Alameda is excited to announce the Seminoles 2023 recruiting class. Joining Florida State as freshmen for the 2023 season are Jaysoni Beachum, Angelee Bueno, Ashtyn Danley, Mimi Gooden, Kennedy Harp and Isa Torres. The six signees come from four different...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
seminoles.com

Florida State Ranked 23rd in Latest CFP Poll

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State is ranked 23rd in the second College Football Playoff poll of the season, it was revealed Tuesday night live on ESPN. The Seminoles, who are 25th in the Associated Press poll this week, returned to the CFP rankings for the first time since 2016. Florida State is 6-3 overall, 4-3 in the ACC, and clinched the 49th bowl appearance in program history with a 45-3 win at Miami last Saturday. The 42-point margin was the largest by a road team in series history and FSU's third win by at least 30 points, and second by at least 40 points, this season.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
seminoles.com

Head Coach Chris Poole Adds Three Signees to 2023 Class

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Head volleyball coach Chris Poole announced three signees to his 2023 class on Wednesday. Kennedy Phelan, Madeline Snider and Kyleene Filimaua each put the pen to the paper on Wednesday. "We are extremely excited about this class. To compliment our recent recruits, we were trying to...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
seminoles.com

Women's Basketball Adds Two Talents from Spain

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State Women's Basketball Head Coach Brooke Wyckoff has announced the signing of two incoming freshmen in Spaniards Lucía Navarro (forward, Valencia, Spain) and Carla Viegas (forward, Malaga, Spain). They are the first two members of Florida State's 2023 signing class. Navarro and...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

