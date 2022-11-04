ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volleyball: Gabriel, DeChent shine as Putnam Valley downs Pleasantville in semifinals

By Nancy Haggerty, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
PLEASANTVILLE — Hear the term sweep and, moreover, swept twice and an image forms of total domination.

A rout.

But Thursday night's Section 1 Class B semifinal volleyball match between No. 2-seed host Pleasantville and No. 3-seed Putnam Valley was much more of a knock-down, drag-out battle for the good part of play than anything resembling a rout.

Playing before a raucous crowd that often seemed to approach the high end of the decibel meter, Putnam Valley won its second straight match of the season against the Panthers in three straight games, this time 25-20, 25-20, 25-15.

What it means

With the win, the Tigers, who lost in last year's quarterfinals to eventual state runner-up Hen Hud, get their wish and will play the top-ranked Sailors again in Saturday's Section 1 championship game. The teams did not face each other during the regular season.

Player of the game

While Pleasantville excelled at the service line, recording 16 aces, many off blistering serves to the Tiger back line, Putnam Valley won the war at the net. It had 37 kills.

Seniors Simone Gabriel and Eva DeChent were responsible for 18 of them with nine apiece.

The two shared top player honors.

DeChent, who'll play basketball for the Division I University of Rhode Island next year, had a beautiful, short, cross-court kill that gave the Tigers their first lead of the second game, 14-13. She buried another spike later in that game, that made it 20-14 Tigers. DeChent also had 15 digs and a block.

The Pleasantville section of the gym went wild when junior Lucy Rosengarden blocked Gabriel in the third game. But that stemmed in large part because of Gabriel was so huge at the net. She had multiple, floor-rattling cross-court kills.

Three of those cross-court winners came in the second game as the Tigers came from behind for the win.

Gabriel, who has yet to commit to a college team but looked every inch a strong college recruit, also had a couple of blocks.

Girls volleyball playoffs: 2022 Section 1 tournament schedule, scoreboard and results

Boys volleyball playoffs: 2022 Section 1 tournament scoreboard and results

By the numbers

Putnam Valley (18-1) — Junior Olivia Dobra and freshman Izzy Picard were also big forces at the net. Dobra had eight kills and two blocks and Picard had seven kills and four blocks. Dobra's two blocks came in succession in the first game before she dinked the ball to the floor for the point. Picard's decisive kill that extended Put Valley's third-game lead to 19-11 elicited a loud, "She's a freshman" response from the Tiger faithful. Abby Haeusgen also had four kills. Gabby Rodriguez had 37 assists, some off beautiful back-sets. Putnam Valley had eight aces with the leaders being Kaleigh Ann Robertson with three and Alysiana Rukaj with two. Rukaj also had a team-high 21 digs.

Pleasantville (17-2) — Six players had services aces for the Panthers. Julia Filancia-Weisbard had a team-high five and Alicia Barron and Roxanne Smith had three each. Baron also had nine digs. But the Panther digs leader was Isabella Wish, whose 11 included two diving, point-saving gets during the same second-game series. Rosengarden, whose play got stronger as the game progressed, had all three Panther blocks and tied Felancia-Weisbard in kills with five. Smith had three and Wish and Ava Filancia-Weisbard both had two. Stephanie Taub had all 15 Panther assists.

They said it

"They're a very scrappy team," Gabriel said of Pleasantville, which came back from a 13-3 deficit in the first game to trail 21-20 before the Tigers won the next four points.

Gabriel noted her team killed multiple free balls put up by Pleasantville.

The three-year varsity player also attributed the win to communication and players' ability to know where everyone would be and what they'd do.

"I think it was a really collaborative. ... We can read the ball well and someone is always talking to us," Gabriel said.

Rosengarden cited her team's nerves and Put Valley's potent net play as big factors in the outcome.

"We had trouble blocking their tough hitters," she said.

Pleasantville coach Nancy Neumeister said losing three games to zero was not indicative of how her team played.

"I feel we made them earn every point," she said. "My team plays with such heart."

And, noting her team only had one senior starting, she echoed Rosengarden's sentiments, saying, "I'm looking forward to next year."

Up next

Putnam Valley's Class B championship game against Hen Hud will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Mahopac.

Nancy Haggerty covers cross-country, track & field, field hockey, skiing, ice hockey, girls lacrosse and other sporting events for The Journal News/lohud. Follow her on Twitter at both @HaggertyNancy and at @LoHudHockey.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Volleyball: Gabriel, DeChent shine as Putnam Valley downs Pleasantville in semifinals

