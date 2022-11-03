ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Guardian

Juanita Moore: the Oscar nominee who fought stereotypes and racism

“I went through a hell of a lot, you know? Being black and all. And beautiful!” Interviewed on the TV at the age of 92, Juanita Moore may have been laughing but she was telling a painful truth about her career in Hollywood. Despite being Oscar-nominated for a truly great performance in one of Hollywood’s most powerful melodramas, her career was a struggle: for recognition, for roles worthy of her talents, and her own fight for better opportunities for her Black peers in the entertainment industry.
The Independent

Peter Kay announces first live tour in 12 years

Peter Kay has announced his first live tour in 12 years.The 49-year-old comedian, who has been absent from the spotlight in recent years, will embark on an arena tour in December this year.It will be his first live tour since 2010.Kay’s comeback was announced during an advertisement break in the series launch of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! on ITV.“It’s good to get back to what I love doing best, stand-up comedy, and if there’s ever a time people need a laugh it’s now,” he said.“And with the cost of living at an all-time high, ticket...

Comments / 0

Community Policy