I Like Pie Expanding Throughout SoCal
I Like Pie, the Claremont-based pie shop, is expanding greatly throughout Los Angeles, recently opening a second location in Pasadena at 38 S. Raymond Ave. The company’s newest location opened over the weekend, ten years after husband and wife duo Annika and Rob Corbin opened the original store after an unexpected layoff, according to Eater LA. Executive chef David Man will oversee baking operations at the new Pasadena site. On top of the new opening, I Like Pie is working on opening three other locations in Southern California. Several company representatives could not confirm which areas the company will be expanding to.
Modern Japanese Restaurant Niku X To Open In Downtown Los Angeles
Chubby Cattle International, the hospitality group founded by Haibin Yang and David Zhao, announces their newest dining concept, Niku X, which is slated to open December 2022. Niku X joins the group’s portfolio of tech-forward restaurants such as The X Pot in Las Vegas. Located in the heart of...
Stanley’s Lounge Looking to Make Debut in Westchester
A brand new restaurant/ lounge called Stanley’s Lounge is looking to make its debut in Westchester, located at 8741 S. La Tijera Blvd. The new 2,501-square-foot eatery comes from Gussem and Ella Kazemi, who also owns the next-door cafe, The Coffee Company. Following recent approval from the Los Angeles Planning Department, the husband-and-wife duo is on track to open this lounge, which will include a 394-square-foot patio and occasional entertainment. Ownership says they hope this lounge will be a place for people to rest and relax as a quiet-type lounge, an environment not often found at the many bars in the area.
Goop Kitchen Opening at The Works Food Hall
Goop Kitchen, the ghost kitchen from actress and entrepreneur Gwyneth Paltrow, is opening a new location in El Segundo at 710 South Allied Way. The company’s third location will move into El Segundo’s The Works Food Hall, according to the company’s website. Goop Kitchen is currently available in Santa Monica at Colony Cooks and Studio City’s DoorDash Kitchen. When the new El Segundo site opens, customers can expect the brand’s kitchen, rotisserie, and superfina, all of which will be available for pickup or delivery. Most available meals live up to the company’s Good Certified Clean standard with no refined sugars, processed foods, gluten, dairy, peanuts, or preservatives.
Silverback Coffee of Rwanda Looking to Open Pop-Up in LA
Echo Park’s Silverback Coffee of Rwanda is looking to expand and possibly open a pop-up in Downtown Los Angeles, located at 400 S. Hope St. Owner Jack Karuletwa tells What Now Los Angeles that although the deal hasn’t been finalized, he hopes to open a pop-up as a second location somewhere in Los Angeles. The original site at 1712 Sunset Boulevard offers various African blends exclusively grown on small farms; it’s 100% naturally grown. The company’s five distinct coffee-growing regions include the Virunga Mountain Region, Akagera Region, Kivu Lave Region, Kizi Rift Valley Region, and the Muhazi Lake Region.
