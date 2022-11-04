ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ovechkin ties Howe's mark, Red Wings beat Capitals 3-1

The Associated Press
 3 days ago
DETROIT (AP) — Alex Ovechkin tied Gordie Howe for the most goals scored for one NHL team and Andrew Copp had a go-ahead goal with 3:50 left, helping the Detroit Red Wings beat the Washington Capitals 3-1 on Thursday night.

Ovechkin broke a scoreless tie midway through the second period, giving him 786 goals with Washington to equal Howe’s total with the Red Wings.

Detroit’s Lucas Raymond pulled the Red Wings into a 1-all tie late in the second period on a power play. Copp scored his first goal in his 10th game with the Red Wings late in the third off Adam Erne’s behind-the-net assist. Dylan Larkin added an empty-net goal in the final minute to seal the victory.

Detroit’s Ville Husso made 33 saves. Darcy Kuemper stopped 23 shots for the Capitals.

Ovechkin, a 37-year-old superstar, fittingly tied Howe’s mark in Detroit.

The late great played for the Red Wings from 1946 to 1971, and Ovechkin’s milestone goal was scored on the same end of the rink that the Hall of Famer’s retired No. 9 jersey hangs in the rafters.

Howe, known as Mr. Hockey, retired with an NHL record 801 goals — mostly scored with the Red Wings — and Wayne Gretzky broke the mark, finishing with a league-record 894 goals. Howe died in 2016 at age of 88.

RED WINGS REUNION

The Red Wings celebrated the 25th anniversary of their 1997 team winning the Stanley Cup, welcoming back players and coaches that helped the franchise end a 42-year championship drought.

Hall of Fame coach Scotty Bowman and Cup-winning goaltender Mike Vernon dropped the ceremonial first puck.

NOTES

Detroit C Michael Rasmussen returned from a two-game suspension for high-sticking. ... The Capitals put John Carlson, Beck Malenstyn and T.J. Oshie on IR. ... Red Wings C Oskar Sundqvist (upper body) was scratched for a fourth straight game.

Capitals: Hosts Arizona on Saturday.

Red Wings: Hosts the New York Islanders on Saturday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

