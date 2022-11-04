Read full article on original website
Ford Stock Forecast 2022, 2023, 2025, 2030, 2040, 2050CoinglidDearborn, MI
Michigan dog alerts owner to UFO just above tree topsRoger MarshWayne County, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
fox2detroit.com
Man jumps out of 2nd story window to escape Michigan State Police during foot pursuit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man was arrested after leading Michigan State Police on a foot pursuit in Detroit late Tuesday night. At around10:55 PM on Southfield near Plymouth, a driver called the police and said they believed a male was attempting to break into a vehicle on the freeway's right shoulder.
candgnews.com
Man charged after camera system IDs missing car
HAZEL PARK — An automated camera system that scans the license plates of passing cars and identifies vehicles reported missing or wanted has led to the arrest of a suspect allegedly found in possession of a stolen car. The suspect, Dante Wicker, 31, of Detroit, has been bound over...
fox2detroit.com
Man shot by his girlfriend in Detroit, police investigating
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened around 3:30 pm in the block of Hazelwood near Lodge and Clairmount. Police say a man was shot by his girlfriend during an argument. The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The...
30-Year-Old Man Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Sterling heights (Sterling Heights, MI)
The Sterling Heights Police Department reported a pedestrian accident on Tuesday. The accident is reported to have occurred on Mound Road between 18 Mile and 18 ½ Mile roads. According to the officials, the victim was trying to cross the road and was not on a crosswalk. He was then struck by an SUV.
Sterling Heights man struck, killed by vehicle while crossing Mound Road, cops say
A deadly crash involving a pedestrian is causing traffic tie ups in Sterling Heights as police investigate what led to the early morning crash on Tuesday.
40-year-old man charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting resident after slashing tires near downtown Farmington
A 40-year-old Farmington Hills man has been charged for the attempted murder of another man after police say he fired multiple shots outside a home in Farmington.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Eastpointe police release new footage of fatal road rage shooting from September
EASTPOINTE, Mich. – Eastpointe Police released new footage to Local 4 of a road rage incident that ended in gunfire. Its release comes as the victim’s family held a protest Tuesday condemning the police investigation. “We want the criminal investigation reopened, we want charges brought,” said Ty Hale’s...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit man and 2 others arrested after police stop vehicle going 104 mph, find drug paraphernalia
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Detroit man is facing a drug charge after police stopped a vehicle going 104 mph in a 75 mph zone in northern Michigan last week. According to Michigan State Police, the vehicle was on northbound I-75 near M-68 Highway in Cheboygan County when a trooper stopped it just after 3:15 p.m. Nov. 1. As the vehicle was stopping, the trooper saw the driver, later identified as Shawn Patrick-Edward Wilson from Newport, climb in the back seat. After, the front seat passenger, Christopher John Meade, from Sault Ste. Marie, got into the driver's seat, police said.
44-Year-Old Person Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Detroit (Detroit, MI)
The Michigan State police reported a pedestrian accident on Sunday. The officials reported that the accident occurred on the Lodge Freeway at 1.45 a.m. According to the officials, the victim was walking across the road when he was hit by a Ford Fusion.
1 arrested after police find body riddled with gunshot wounds in Troy apartment complex
One man was taken into police custody on Monday after a deadly shooting left another man dead inside an apartment building in Troy, authorities said.
ClickOnDetroit.com
5 taken to hospital after explosion at Oakland County apartment complex
PONTIAC, Mich. – Five people were taken to the hospital after an explosion at an apartment complex in Oakland County, officials said. Firefighters in Waterford Township said they were called at 12:42 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 8) to the Arborview Village Apartments at Leonard Lane and Fiddis Avenue in Pontiac.
WILX-TV
Authorities seek man accused of stealing $1K of medication in Hartland Township
HARTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man in connection with mail thefts in Hartland Township. According to authorities, more than $1,000 worth of medications were stolen from the mail in October near the intersection of Bergin Road and Summerfield Lane. The...
Police searching for several suspects in theft of lottery tickets in Detroit [PHOTOS]
Police are asking for tips from the public to help identify several suspects involved in the alleged left of lottery tickets at an east side Detroit gas station.
Fatal pedestrian crash on I-75 at 8 Mile in Detroit
(CBS DERTOIT) - A 41-year-old Farmington Hills man is dead after a crash early Sunday morning in Detroit.Michigan State Police said victim was driving a passenger car when it ran out of gas on northbound Interstate-75. Police said the stalled car was blocking the right lane of the 8 Mile exit ramp. At about 2:20 a.m. the driver was putting gas into his vehicle when he and his car were hit from behind. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle that struck the stalled car stayed on the scene. Police said alcohol use is not suspected at this time.The 8 Mile ramp was temporarily closed following the crash. The incident remains under investigation and prosecutors' review.
fox2detroit.com
Man charged after stabbing at Dearborn business
DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - A man is facing charges after police say he stabbed another man at a Dearborn business Thursday. Malcolm Merritt Washington, 29, of Dearborn, is charged with assault with intent to murder, armed robbery, and assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder.
Man charged with beach shooting sentenced 14-40 years in prison
MONROE COUNTY, MI – A man accused of shooting another man multiple times during an argument at a Monroe County beach has been sentenced to prison. Monroe County Circuit Judge William Nichols sentenced Shaun Johnathan Prato on Nov. 3 to serve 14-40 years in prison after pleading guilty to assault with intent to murder in connection with a May shooting at Milan Beach in Milan Township, court records show.
Detroit News
Police seek tips on suspects in west side Detroit carjacking
Police are asking the public for help to find two suspects who carjacked a woman last week on Detroit's west side. The incident happened at about 8 p.m. last week Tuesday in the 12900 West Outer Drive near Interstate 96 and Telegraph Road, officials said. According to a preliminary investigation,...
Police identify 17-year-old killed in hit-and-run at 200+ person party
A seventeen-year-old was killed Sunday morning after being hit by a vehicle at a party with at least 200 people.
A department in mourning: Funeral arrangements announced for late Shelby Twp. Police Sergeant Dan Kammerzell
It will be a ceremony in honor of life and selfless service for a highly decorated police officer who died suddenly while on duty in Macomb County on Saturday.
fox2detroit.com
MSP investigates two separate fatal pedestrian crashes; one on the Lodge Freeway and the other on I-75
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Michigan State Police Department is investigating two separate fatal pedestrian crashes that occurred overnight on Sunday. Michigan State Police responded to calls about a serious injury crash on southbound M-10 at 1:45 a.m. Callers told MSP that a black male wearing all black clothing was walking in the freeway's left lane near W. Grand Blvd.
