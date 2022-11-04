ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor, MI

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
candgnews.com

Man charged after camera system IDs missing car

HAZEL PARK — An automated camera system that scans the license plates of passing cars and identifies vehicles reported missing or wanted has led to the arrest of a suspect allegedly found in possession of a stolen car. The suspect, Dante Wicker, 31, of Detroit, has been bound over...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man shot by his girlfriend in Detroit, police investigating

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened around 3:30 pm in the block of Hazelwood near Lodge and Clairmount. Police say a man was shot by his girlfriend during an argument. The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit man and 2 others arrested after police stop vehicle going 104 mph, find drug paraphernalia

CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Detroit man is facing a drug charge after police stopped a vehicle going 104 mph in a 75 mph zone in northern Michigan last week. According to Michigan State Police, the vehicle was on northbound I-75 near M-68 Highway in Cheboygan County when a trooper stopped it just after 3:15 p.m. Nov. 1. As the vehicle was stopping, the trooper saw the driver, later identified as Shawn Patrick-Edward Wilson from Newport, climb in the back seat. After, the front seat passenger, Christopher John Meade, from Sault Ste. Marie, got into the driver's seat, police said.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Fatal pedestrian crash on I-75 at 8 Mile in Detroit

(CBS DERTOIT) - A 41-year-old Farmington Hills man is dead after a crash early Sunday morning in Detroit.Michigan State Police said victim was driving a passenger car when it ran out of gas on northbound Interstate-75. Police said the stalled car was blocking the right lane of the 8 Mile exit ramp. At about 2:20 a.m. the driver was putting gas into his vehicle when he and his car were hit from behind. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle that struck the stalled car stayed on the scene. Police said alcohol use is not suspected at this time.The 8 Mile ramp was temporarily closed following the crash. The incident remains under investigation and prosecutors' review. 
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man charged after stabbing at Dearborn business

DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - A man is facing charges after police say he stabbed another man at a Dearborn business Thursday. Malcolm Merritt Washington, 29, of Dearborn, is charged with assault with intent to murder, armed robbery, and assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder.
DEARBORN, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Man charged with beach shooting sentenced 14-40 years in prison

MONROE COUNTY, MI – A man accused of shooting another man multiple times during an argument at a Monroe County beach has been sentenced to prison. Monroe County Circuit Judge William Nichols sentenced Shaun Johnathan Prato on Nov. 3 to serve 14-40 years in prison after pleading guilty to assault with intent to murder in connection with a May shooting at Milan Beach in Milan Township, court records show.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Police seek tips on suspects in west side Detroit carjacking

Police are asking the public for help to find two suspects who carjacked a woman last week on Detroit's west side. The incident happened at about 8 p.m. last week Tuesday in the 12900 West Outer Drive near Interstate 96 and Telegraph Road, officials said. According to a preliminary investigation,...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

MSP investigates two separate fatal pedestrian crashes; one on the Lodge Freeway and the other on I-75

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Michigan State Police Department is investigating two separate fatal pedestrian crashes that occurred overnight on Sunday. Michigan State Police responded to calls about a serious injury crash on southbound M-10 at 1:45 a.m. Callers told MSP that a black male wearing all black clothing was walking in the freeway's left lane near W. Grand Blvd.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy