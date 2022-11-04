ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round Rock, TX

WVNews

Patterson on Texas side trying to spoil TCU's perfect record

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Gary Patterson could now play a key role in spoiling what has been a perfect season so far for fourth-ranked TCU. After having as good a run as any Big 12 coach in whipping Texas over the past decade while still in purple, there is that startling contrast of Patterson being in burnt orange and on the opposite side of the team that he led to its last undefeated season.
FORT WORTH, TX
WVNews

Women's Soccer Earns WVU Honors With Big 12 Title; Varsity Sports update

After securing its fifth all-time Big 12 Tournament title, the West Virginia University women’s soccer team has been named the WVU Student-Athletes of the Week. The No. 4-seeded Mountaineers earned their 10th overall Big 12 title with a win over No. 2-seed TCU in the Big 12 Championship final in Round Rock, Texas, on Nov. 6. Overall, coach Nikki Izzo-Brown has led West Virginia to 18 conference championships in 27 seasons as the program’s only head coach.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Harrell's history with OU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — If West Virginia is going to have a chance to beat Oklahoma at noon on Saturday at Milan Puskar Stadium, it is going to have to get quarterback JT Daniels back on his game after the worst game of his career and his third below-par performance.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Wil Schoonover 11/8/22

West Virginia linebacker Wil Schoonover detail his multi-sport high school background at Moorefield and his path to the U.S. Army, which led to one more shot at college football. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

'Coach P' leads WVU for 1st time in regular season Thursday

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — A hungry West Virginia women's basketball team enters a new era on Wednesday when Dawn Plitzuweit takes over for long-time coach Mike Carey and debuts her 2022-23 team against South Carolina-Upstate. Game time is 7 p.m. at the Coliseum and it is Military Appreciation...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Neal Brown 11/8/22

West Virginia football coach Neal Brown looks back on the Mountaineers' disappointing performance at Iowa State and ahead to this coming Saturday's meeting with Oklahoma. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Fairmont State 'felt like home' for Bridgeport's Wilkinson

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — When Bridgeport senior Lexi Wilkinson was considering her options to compete in college acrobatics and tumbling, one place stood out. “I went on a visit to Fairmont and I also went visited other schools,” Wilkinson said. “Fairmont felt more like home. When I went on the campus tour and I went to practice, it just felt like the right place to be. It was pretty easy.”
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

East Fairmont's Blauvelt picks Fairmont State for acro and tumbling

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Brenna Blauvelt is embracing the opportunity to compete in her home town at the Division I level. The East Fairmont senior, in front of teammates and family, signed her letter-of-intent at The Hive to join the Fairmont State acrobatics and tumbling team.
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Philip Barbour cruises past Winfield to advance to semifinals

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Philip Barbour volleyball team is a step closer to defending its state title. Mackenna Halfin had 10 digs, eight kills and five blocks and Madison Weese had a double-double with 15 assists and served 11 points with two aces in the Colts’ 25-14, 25-10, 25-11 victory over Winfield in the Class AA quarterfinals of the 2022 WVSSAC State Volleyball Tournament on Wednesday at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNews

Frostburg hoops signing marks day of milestones for Toland

RACHEL, W.Va. (WV News) — This Wednesday was probably a day Olivia Toland will remember for a while. In a ceremony at her school library, the North Marion girls basketball standout signed to play Division II college ball at Frostburg State University — but not before her teammates, friends and family sang her a happy birthday. Toland’s official signing fell on the same day she turned 18.
FROSTBURG, MD
WVNews

Sports Briefs

INSTITUTE — The Fairmont State soccer team moves on to the Mountain East Conference finals after a 1-0 win over No. 22 nationally ranked West Virginia State University. The game came down to a goal by Lesbia Alejandra Puerto Sorto with 13 seconds left in the game. This improved the Falcons’ season to 12-3-4. The match was back and forth for 90 minutes. Fairmont State put 13 shots up, with 9 being on goal. West Virginia State gave the Fairmont defense a test with 20 shots, but with only 2 being on goal. Senior goalkeeper Taylor Kennedy made 2 saves on the night.
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

First Guaranty Bank

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — First Guaranty has received approval from its primary regulato…
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Harrison County (West Virginia) Schools College and Career Fair set for Thursday evening

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Schools College and Career Fair will be held at Liberty High School Thursday from 6-8 p.m. "Whoever wants to come can come. We're inviting ninth- through 12th-grade students and their families, and we're going to have 50 booths there," said Geraldine Beckett, career tech education specialist for Harrison County Schools.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Sandra McBride

KEYSER, W.Va. — Sandra Kaye McBride, 77, of Knobley Road, Keyser, W.Va., passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh, Pa. Born on Feb. 13, 1945, in Keyser, she was a daughter of the late Fred C. and Ruth M. (Courtney) Sisler.
KEYSER, WV
WVNews

Marion County, West Virginia, prepares for election canvassing

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — After working diligently through a laborious Election Day, the Marion County Clerk's office has now shifted its focus to wrapping everything up and preparing for election canvassing on Monday. In all, 16,240 Marion County residents voted in the 2022 general election, 44.6% of the...
MARION COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Anna May Lister

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Anna May Lister, 87, of Fairmont passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022 at Tygart Center at Fairmont Campus of Genesis Health Care. She was born in Clarksburg on November 2, 1935, a daughter of the late James and Ruth Moore Webb.
FAIRMONT, WV

