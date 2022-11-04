Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here's What Governor Abbott Said On Fox NewsTom HandyTexas State
The Austin Mac & Cheese Festival 2022 is Now Mac N Grilled!Rachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Texas witness says triangle UFO hovering nearby 'seemed aware of me'Roger MarshAustin, TX
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders Makes His First Stop in Central TexasTom HandyAustin, TX
WVNews
Patterson on Texas side trying to spoil TCU's perfect record
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Gary Patterson could now play a key role in spoiling what has been a perfect season so far for fourth-ranked TCU. After having as good a run as any Big 12 coach in whipping Texas over the past decade while still in purple, there is that startling contrast of Patterson being in burnt orange and on the opposite side of the team that he led to its last undefeated season.
WVNews
Women's Soccer Earns WVU Honors With Big 12 Title; Varsity Sports update
After securing its fifth all-time Big 12 Tournament title, the West Virginia University women’s soccer team has been named the WVU Student-Athletes of the Week. The No. 4-seeded Mountaineers earned their 10th overall Big 12 title with a win over No. 2-seed TCU in the Big 12 Championship final in Round Rock, Texas, on Nov. 6. Overall, coach Nikki Izzo-Brown has led West Virginia to 18 conference championships in 27 seasons as the program’s only head coach.
WVNews
Harrell's history with OU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — If West Virginia is going to have a chance to beat Oklahoma at noon on Saturday at Milan Puskar Stadium, it is going to have to get quarterback JT Daniels back on his game after the worst game of his career and his third below-par performance.
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Wil Schoonover 11/8/22
West Virginia linebacker Wil Schoonover detail his multi-sport high school background at Moorefield and his path to the U.S. Army, which led to one more shot at college football. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a...
WVNews
'Coach P' leads WVU for 1st time in regular season Thursday
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — A hungry West Virginia women's basketball team enters a new era on Wednesday when Dawn Plitzuweit takes over for long-time coach Mike Carey and debuts her 2022-23 team against South Carolina-Upstate. Game time is 7 p.m. at the Coliseum and it is Military Appreciation...
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Neal Brown 11/8/22
West Virginia football coach Neal Brown looks back on the Mountaineers' disappointing performance at Iowa State and ahead to this coming Saturday's meeting with Oklahoma. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in...
WVNews
Fairmont State 'felt like home' for Bridgeport's Wilkinson
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — When Bridgeport senior Lexi Wilkinson was considering her options to compete in college acrobatics and tumbling, one place stood out. “I went on a visit to Fairmont and I also went visited other schools,” Wilkinson said. “Fairmont felt more like home. When I went on the campus tour and I went to practice, it just felt like the right place to be. It was pretty easy.”
WVNews
East Fairmont's Blauvelt picks Fairmont State for acro and tumbling
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Brenna Blauvelt is embracing the opportunity to compete in her home town at the Division I level. The East Fairmont senior, in front of teammates and family, signed her letter-of-intent at The Hive to join the Fairmont State acrobatics and tumbling team.
WVNews
Philip Barbour cruises past Winfield to advance to semifinals
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Philip Barbour volleyball team is a step closer to defending its state title. Mackenna Halfin had 10 digs, eight kills and five blocks and Madison Weese had a double-double with 15 assists and served 11 points with two aces in the Colts’ 25-14, 25-10, 25-11 victory over Winfield in the Class AA quarterfinals of the 2022 WVSSAC State Volleyball Tournament on Wednesday at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
WVNews
Frostburg hoops signing marks day of milestones for Toland
RACHEL, W.Va. (WV News) — This Wednesday was probably a day Olivia Toland will remember for a while. In a ceremony at her school library, the North Marion girls basketball standout signed to play Division II college ball at Frostburg State University — but not before her teammates, friends and family sang her a happy birthday. Toland’s official signing fell on the same day she turned 18.
WVNews
First Guaranty Bank to open full-service office in Bridgeport, West Virginia
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — First Guaranty has received approval from its primary regulators to open full-service branches in Kentucky and West Virginia. First Guaranty currently operates a loan and deposit production office in Bridgeport and Vanceburg, Kentucky.
WVNews
Sports Briefs
INSTITUTE — The Fairmont State soccer team moves on to the Mountain East Conference finals after a 1-0 win over No. 22 nationally ranked West Virginia State University. The game came down to a goal by Lesbia Alejandra Puerto Sorto with 13 seconds left in the game. This improved the Falcons’ season to 12-3-4. The match was back and forth for 90 minutes. Fairmont State put 13 shots up, with 9 being on goal. West Virginia State gave the Fairmont defense a test with 20 shots, but with only 2 being on goal. Senior goalkeeper Taylor Kennedy made 2 saves on the night.
WVNews
Alexa Martin's triple-double helps send Indians to semifinals
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The past few years, the Bridgeport volleyball team’s seniors have seen their season end in the quarterfinals round. Alexa Martin — who had a triple-double — and her teammates ensured it wouldn’t happen this time.
WVNews
Monongalia County Commission contributes to major Westover, West Virginia, road project
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Westover’s Holland Avenue project is $125,000 closer to fruition after Monongalia County commissioners unanimously voted to contribute that amount. Commissioner Jeff Arnett said, “We’ve discussed this and find this to be a very important project. Anyone that's gone across Holland Avenue realizes the...
WVNews
WVNews
Harrison County (West Virginia) Schools College and Career Fair set for Thursday evening
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Schools College and Career Fair will be held at Liberty High School Thursday from 6-8 p.m. "Whoever wants to come can come. We're inviting ninth- through 12th-grade students and their families, and we're going to have 50 booths there," said Geraldine Beckett, career tech education specialist for Harrison County Schools.
WVNews
Sandra McBride
KEYSER, W.Va. — Sandra Kaye McBride, 77, of Knobley Road, Keyser, W.Va., passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh, Pa. Born on Feb. 13, 1945, in Keyser, she was a daughter of the late Fred C. and Ruth M. (Courtney) Sisler.
WVNews
Marion County, West Virginia, prepares for election canvassing
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — After working diligently through a laborious Election Day, the Marion County Clerk's office has now shifted its focus to wrapping everything up and preparing for election canvassing on Monday. In all, 16,240 Marion County residents voted in the 2022 general election, 44.6% of the...
WVNews
Anna May Lister
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Anna May Lister, 87, of Fairmont passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022 at Tygart Center at Fairmont Campus of Genesis Health Care. She was born in Clarksburg on November 2, 1935, a daughter of the late James and Ruth Moore Webb.
WVNews
Crews extinguishing brush fire on Mount Clare Road near Clarksburg, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Multiple crews responded to a fire on Mount Clare Road near Clarksburg that began as a camper was engulfed Wednesday afternoon, according to Harrison/Taylor 911. There were no injuries reported as a result, but the fire spread across the property into a brush fire.
