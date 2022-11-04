Broncos Re-Sign RB Devine Ozigbo to Practice Squad

Ozigbo was released from the 53-man roster on Tuesday.

Roughly 48 hours after being chopped from the active roster , running back Devine Ozigbo re-joined the Denver Broncos ' practice squad on Thursday.

The team also recently signed linebacker Zach McCloud to its taxi squad, waiving LB Kana'i Mauga in a corresponding move.

Originally claimed off Saints waivers in August, Ozigbo appeared in two regular-season games for Denver, tallying a two-yard carry amid the Week 5 loss to Indianapolis. The 26-year-old was promoted from the practice team to the 53-man squad ahead of last week's game against Jacksonville; he logged 14 special-teams snaps amid the 21-17 victory.

“We're blessed to have [Ozigbo] on the practice squad, going through the installations and all that and being with us," Broncos offensive coordinator Justin Outten said on Oct. 27.

Ozigbo (6-0, 225) now has 23 games of NFL experience, 19 of which came with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The 2019 undrafted free agent played collegiately at Nebraska, converting 419 rushing attempts into 2,196 yards and 41 touchdowns.

Ozigbo's re-signing continues a shakeup of the Broncos backfield after the club acquired RB Chase Edmonds from Miami as part of Tuesday's blockbuster Bradley Chubb trade. Edmonds is expected to compete with Marlon Mack for No. 3 duties behind Melvin Gordon and Latavius Murray.

