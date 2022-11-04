Read full article on original website
Omos Reportedly Set To Make Major Announcement
Former WWE "Raw" Tag Team Champion Omos is having an eventful week, starting with his "battle of the giants" match against Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel and wrapping up with his first visit home to Nigeria in 14 years. As first reported by TMZ, Omos followed up WWE's trip to Saudi Arabia by returning to his family's home in Lagos with a camera crew. A video captures relatives greeting Omos with hugs and kisses, while some even grow emotional at the sight of the WWE star they grew up with.
Samu Warns The Bloodline About Sami Zayn
Sami Zayn has wormed his way into the most successful and prominent faction in WWE's landscape today, The Bloodline. The group is spearheaded by the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and also includes the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman. Former WWF World Tag Team Champion Samu, who is a cousin to Reigns, The Usos, and Sikoa, gave a warning to the entire Bloodline about Zayn.
Veteran WWE Star Returns To Raw For Match With Austin Theory
Veteran WWE Superstar Shelton Benjamin returned to "WWE Raw" this week for his first singles match in nearly nine months. Before the show, Benjamin confronted Austin Theory in a backstage segment, telling Mr. Money in the Bank that he has "failed to live up to the hype," and will never be on the level of top WWE Superstars such as Seth Rollins, Brock Lesnar, and Bobby Lashley.
Austin Theory Breaks Silence After Losing Money In The Bank Briefcase
The common consensus among wrestling fans is that Austin Theory was "buried" by WWE creative during the closing stages of this week's "WWE Raw," as the 25-year-old superstar lost his Money in the Bank briefcase in a failed cash-in attempt against United States Champion Seth Rollins. However, Theory himself is...
Former WWE Star Returns On Raw To Attack Rhea Ripley
The O.C. has found a solution to its "Rhea Problem" in the form of Mia Yim. During the 11/7 episode of "WWE Raw," Yim shockingly returned to WWE, aligning herself with the stable of AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows while confronting Rhea Ripley and the rest of The Judgment Day.
WWE NXT Star Names One Of The Only People Who Can Beat Roman Reigns
It will take someone special to dethrone the "Head of the Table" Roman Reigns, but one "WWE NXT" star believes there is one person who would be able to defeat the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. "I feel like right now, Cody [Rhodes] is one of the only people that's kind...
'Hacksaw' Jim Duggan Reportedly Interviewed For Dark Side Of The Ring
Fans of Vice TV's "Dark Side of the Ring" can expect a fourth season in the future for the popular series. While details have been scarce, a new report from PWInsider claims that wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan has been interviewed by the "Dark Side of the Ring" team. The exact topic Duggan was interviewed for has not been revealed.
WWE Raw 30th Anniversary Show Gets Scandalous Logo
The 30th anniversary of "WWE Raw" is fast approaching. Set for January 23 — less than a week before the 2023 Royal Rumble is scheduled to take place — WWE will return to the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia for "Raw Is XXX." A specially made logo for the milestone occasion has hit social media putting a spin on the classic "Raw Is War" emblem from the Attitude Era. The triple-X works as a double entendre by both reading as the number 30 in Roman numerals and also drawing an edgy link to the ratings of adult films in a way the Attitude Era would have done. Members of the WWE Universe hoping to attend the show can purchase tickets next Friday, November 18.
William Regal's Son Gets His First Win On WWE NXT
The son of the legendary William Regal has scored his first victory on "WWE NXT" television. Charlie Dempsey, the second of Regal's three sons, defeated Andre Chase on the 11/8 episode of "NXT," but not without controversy. Although Dempsey seemed to have the match won with an Ankle Lock, Chase never tapped out, and the match ended with Duke Hudson throwing in a white towel on behalf of the leader of Chase U.
Solo Sikoa Responds To The Rock Calling Himself Head Of The Table
Solo Sikoa puts The Rock's recents comments in question as to who the "Head Of The Table" really is. The youngest member of The Bloodline spoke with "Republic World" and was asked about his famous relative's comments regarding who really should be acknowledged as the head of the family. "He...
Billy Corgan Questions If Women Can Wrestle NWA Style And Carry PPV
It's been well over a year now since NWA held EmPowerrr, an all women's wrestling event presented as part of NWA's 73rd Anniversary weekend in August 2021. And since it ended, many have been wondering when the NWA would be holding the second edition of the event. So far, the event has yet to reappear, and NWA President Billy Corgan has received criticism from several wrestling figures, including Women's Wrestling Project founder and AEW star Maria Kanellis-Bennett, for some of his statements as to why a second EmPowerr hasn't taken place.
Bobby Cruise On Why Tonight's AEW Dynamite Has Special Meaning
Bobby Cruise was a main fixture in Ring of Honor when it was still running as a separate entity from Tony Khan, and he hopes to continue that trend with the promotion under Khan's direction. Tonight's new episode of "AEW Dynamite" is emanating from the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts — an arena that holds a special place in Cruise's heart for both positive and negative reasons.
Timothy Thatcher Talks Huge Title Opportunity, WWE And AEW Working With Noah, Possible 'Forbidden Door' Matches, More! - Exclusive
The last time many pro wrestling fans in the United States saw Timothy Thatcher on TV, he was holding his teeth in his hand following a brutal kick to the face from Matt Riddle in their infamous WWE "NXT" Fight Pit match. Shortly after that bout, for whatever reason, Thatcher was relegated to the role of backstage coach at the WWE Performance Center before being released this past January. While his run was brief, it was also memorable, and his fan base has stayed with him despite his removal from the company formerly run by Vince McMahon.
Shawn Michaels Teases Big WWE NXT Deadline Announcement
With WWE "NXT's next premium live event scheduled for December and titled Deadline, the company has yet to announce any matches for the end-of-the-year spectacular. Last night, however, WWE "NXT" teased that Shawn Michaels will be making a "massive announcement" regarding the PLE during next week's Tuesday night show. Following up on last night's tease, Michaels himself took to Twitter to clarify, stating that the "cornerstone of "NXT" is constant innovation." The former D-Generation X member and current WWE executive said that he will be "laying the groundwork" for the PLE, a show that will also run against ROH Final Battle.
The Roddy Piper And Kevin Nash Match That Culminated In A Backstage Brawl
The wrestling industry is no stranger to backstage brawls, whether in the relatively distant past or in the modern era. Over the years, a long list of performers have come to blows, but one fight between two major stars seems to have slipped under the radar of many fans. While...
WWE SmackDown Star Confirms He Is Not The Mysterious Scrypts
For those who were wondering, the mysterious character Scrypts is not "WWE SmackDown" superstar A.J. "Top Dolla" Francis. The Hit Row member retweeted a clip from Tuesday night's "NXT" of Scrypts' newest message. "This is not me," Francis wrote. "Carry on." As noted earlier, while Vic Joseph and Booker T...
Big Backstage Update On Lady Frost's Impact Status
It has been over four months since Lady Frost asked for her release from Impact Wrestling. It was a process that should've been simple but instead led to months of limbo for Frost after Impact denied her request. But a new report suggests that Frost may have finally found the break from Impact that she was looking for.
Road Dogg Recalls Backstage WWE Fight Similar To The Elite And CM Punk
The bad blood between Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels that boiled over in the infamous Montreal Screwjob began to percolate six months earlier in a locker room brawl between the two wrestlers. On the "Oh...You Didn't Know" podcast, Road Dogg recalled being present for the brawl that took place on...
Austin Theory Cashes In His Money In The Bank Contract On WWE Raw
In a shocking turn of events, Austin Theory cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase during the closing stages of the 11/7 "WWE Raw," but it was for a shot at United States Champion Seth Rollins. However, when the show went off the air, Theory had lost possession of his briefcase, with no title to show for it.
Ric Flair Confirms Plans To Address 'Plane Ride From Hell' Fallout
In September 2021, an episode of "Dark Side of the Ring" aired, chronicling WWE's "Plane Ride from Hell" that took place on May 5, 2002. Front and center of that story was Ric Flair, who was alleged to have exposed himself to a flight attendant, among other sexual misconduct. Lawsuits followed in the years to come, and after the episode released, Flair's Car Shield ad campaign was temporarily paused.
