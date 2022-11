Area resident, Fredda Marguerite Pulliam, 96, died October 30, 2022. Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, November 10 in Lathrop Cemetery. Visitation is the day prior, from 6 - 7 p.m. Wednesday at Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop.

