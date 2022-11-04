ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

FBI warns of 'broad' threat to synagogues in New Jersey

By RYAN KRYSKA and MICHAEL BALSAMO
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QZWeB_0iy5QDPA00

HOBOKEN, N.J. — (AP) — The FBI said Thursday that it had received credible information about a “broad” threat to synagogues in New Jersey, a warning that prompted some municipalities to send extra police officers to guard houses of worship.

The nature of the threat was vague. The FBI’s Newark office released a statement urging synagogues to “take all security precautions to protect your community and facility," but wouldn't say anything about who made the threat or why.

The alert was posted after officials discovered an online threat directed broadly at synagogues in New Jersey, a law enforcement official said. The posting did not target any specific synagogue by name, the official said. The official could not discuss details of the investigation publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Messages left with the FBI's Newark office weren't returned.

Public warnings about nonspecific threats against Jewish institutions, made by a variety of groups including Christian supremacists and Islamist extremists, aren’t unusual in the New York City metropolitan area, and many turn out to be false alarms. But the area has also seen deadly attacks.

In Jersey City, Mayor Steven Fulop said police would be posted at the city's seven synagogues and foot patrols would be added in the broader Jewish community. In 2019, two assailants motivated by anti-Jewish hate killed a police officer, then drove to a kosher market in Jersey City and killed three more people, before being slain in a gunbattle with police.

Police officers armed with rifles guarded a synagogue one city over, in Hoboken, where the public safety director also announced increased patrols in Jewish communities.

Five years ago, two New Jersey men were sentenced to 35 years in prison after being convicted for a series of attacks in 2012 that included the firebombings of two synagogues. They also threw a Molotov cocktail into the home of a rabbi as he slept with his wife and children.

In 2019, a man stabbed five people at a Hanukkah celebration at a rabbi's home in an Orthodox Jewish community north of New York City, fatally wounding one person.

U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer, a New Jersey Democrat, said he was “concerned and outraged” by the latest threat against Jews.

"I am deeply concerned and outraged by today's alert from the FBI," Gottheimer said. "This is what happens after years of antisemitic comments from public figures," he added, citing recent comments by Kanye West and a social media post shared by NBA star Kyrie Irving.

The FBI didn't release any information suggesting the threat that prompted the warning was related to the public debate over those comments.

___

Balsamo reported from Washington. Associated Press writer David Porter contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Jax Hudur

Transgender Woman Prisoner is Requesting Diapers Because She now Identifies as a Baby

Sophie Eastwood (formerly known as Daniel) now identifies herself as a babyScreengrab from Daily Record. Only a month before he was to be released from a Scottish prison, Daniel Eastwood murdered his cellmate and was sentenced to life behind bars. Fourteen years later, in 2018, Daniel told the prison staff that he was no longer Daniel but identified as a woman and was to be addressed as Sophie. Although the prison staff was confused to decide whether it would be a female or a male guard who could carry out Sophie’s routine checks, the prison staff took Sophie’s request serious and accommodated her.
Rolling Stone

Trump Invokes Ron DeSantis’ Wife to Threaten Him Over 2024 Run

Donald Trump is suggesting he will reveal damaging information about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis should he decide to challenge the former president for the Republican nomination in 2024.  “I will tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering,” Trump told The Wall Street Journal on his private jet after departing a rally in Dayton, Ohio, on Monday. “I know more about him than anybody other than perhaps his wife, who is really running his campaign.” Trump’s discomfort with the Florida governor’s political ambitions has become increasingly palpable as the former president gears up for the launch of his third...
FLORIDA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

2,059 women murdered by men in 2020, according to new study

2,059 women were murdered by men in 2020, according to a new study from the Violence Policy Center. That amounts to more than five killed every day each year. On December 7, 2021, Rachel Knowles was with her best friend, her mom, MaryAnn Breault. Rachel said her stepdad, Dimitre Dimitrov, came up to the car.
Rolling Stone

Three States Banned Slavery on Tuesday. One Voted to Keep It

Nearly 160 years after the Emancipation Proclamation, the order that freed slaves in states rebelling against the Union during the Civil War, Louisiana voters rejected a constitutional amendment that would have abolished the use of involuntary labor as a form of punishment. Similar amendments were proposed in four other states, passing in Alabama, Tennessee, and Vermont, and with results still too close to call in Oregon.  The ballot measures address a caveat in the 13th Amendment to the Constitution, which abolished slavery and involuntary servitude “except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted.” The...
TENNESSEE STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Dems beating back GOP surge, but control of Congress unclear

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Razor-thin margins around the country left control of Congress still undetermined Wednesday, but Democrats showed surprising strength in the midterm election, topping Republicans in a series of competitive races and defying expectations that high inflation and President Joe Biden's low approval ratings would drag his party to key defeats.
GEORGIA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Mishaps, distrust spur Election Day misinformation

Voters casting ballots in Tuesday's pivotal midterms grappled with misleading claims about glitchy election machines and delayed results, the final crest of a wave of misinformation that's expected to linger long after the last votes are tallied. In Arizona, news of snags with vote tabulators spawned baseless claims about vote...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Minor poll problems twisted into false US election claims

Voters did not encounter widespread problems on Election Day. That has not stopped former President Donald Trump and other Republicans from falsely portraying minor snags at polling places to undermine confidence in the results. Two years after conspiracy theorists. about President Joe Biden stealing victory from Trump, they are now...
GEORGIA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

'Putin's chef' admits to interfering in U.S. elections

Yevgeny Prigozhin, an entrepreneur known as “Putin’s chef” because of his catering contracts with the Kremlin, on Monday admitted he had interfered in U.S. elections and said he would continue to do so — for the first time confirming the accusations he has been rejecting for years.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Conspiracists seeking key state election posts falling short

Republicans who backed Donald Trump's failed efforts to overturn the 2020 election lost key races to oversee elections in some competitive states, even as others remained positioned to take those offices in more conservative parts of the country. Doug Mastriano, the GOP nominee for governor in Pennsylvania who was seen...
GEORGIA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

CDC to conduct health study at polluted former Army base

Federal health officials are conducting a new study to determine whether veterans once stationed at a now-shuttered California military base were exposed to dangerously high levels of cancer-causing toxins. The decision by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention comes nine months after an Associated Press investigation found that drinking...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Democrats buck midterm history to win control of 4 states

Bucking historic midterm election trends, Democrats wrested control of state legislative chambers away from Republicans in Michigan and Minnesota while also gaining full control of state capitols in Maryland and Massachusetts. The Democrats' gains in Tuesday's elections gave them power to set the agenda on topics ranging from state taxes...
MICHIGAN STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Gal Costa, iconic Brazilian singer, dead at 77

RIO DE JANEIRO — Gal Costa, an iconic Brazilian singer who starred for six decades and was a key figure in the Tropicália movement of the late 1960s, died Wednesday. She was 77. Costa’s death was confirmed by a press representative to The Associated Press and CNN. No...
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
111K+
Followers
141K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy