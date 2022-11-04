Read full article on original website
Related
Firefighters are on scene of house fire in Rancho Mirage
Riverside County firefighters responded to a house fire Sunday night. It broke out after 7:00 p.m. at a home located on Royal St. Georges Way. As emergency crews arrived on scene, they reported the 4,000 square foot home was about 50% involved with flames. A witness to the incident said he heard an explosion and The post Firefighters are on scene of house fire in Rancho Mirage appeared first on KESQ.
Driver killed in North County crash
A 63-year-old man died in a car crash last Tuesday morning in the Encinitas area, county medical officials said.
Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in Spring Valley apartment
A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside an apartment in San Diego's Spring Valley neighborhood Monday afternoon.
One dead in car crash on highway 101 south
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– A 76-year-old man died in a car rollover accident on Highway 101 south of San Marcos Pass Tuesday, according to California Highway Patrol Bulleton. The post One dead in car crash on highway 101 south appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
northcountydailystar.com
Oceanside Police Awarded $325,000 Grant to Deter Unsafe Behaviors, Increase Safety on Roads
Oceanside, Calif. – The Oceanside Police Department will increase patrols throughout the community and provide other traffic safety programs to help reduce the number of serious injuries and deaths on roads. “This grant funding allows us to support our ongoing traffic safety efforts in the community,” Oceanside Police Sergeant...
Body found in homeless encampment identified; suspect arrested
Authorities Monday identified the body found at a homeless encampment in the Encanto neighborhood on Oct. 22.
northcountydailystar.com
Escondido Police Department to Host Annual Children’s Christmas Party
• Every year the Escondido Police Department hosts an annual Children’s Christmas Party to give kids who have been the victims of abuse, neglect, and violent crime, a Christmas they might not otherwise get to experience. The party will take place in early December. The event will include food, a magic show, arts and crafts, face painting, a visit with Santa Claus, and every child in attendance will receive gifts.
northcountydailystar.com
Great Community Event – Slurpee’s with the Sheriff’s
San Diego County Sheriff’s Vista Station has regular events to promote cooperation between the local Sheriff’s and the community they serve. On Wednesday November 2nd, from 12-2pm, the Owner, Harpreet Singh, Owner of the 7-Eleven at 902 S. Santa Fe Ave and Civic Center since 2013, gave away Free Slurpee’s, sodas and coffee coupons to all the customers coming to the store. The Sheriff’s also gave out cool swag bags and the kids were allowed to sit inside the Sheriff’s vehicles. The goodwill of the Sheriff’s Department and 7-11 was much appreciated by Vista residents.
Roads closed after several vehicles were trapped by flooding on N. Indian Canyon Drive in Palm Springs
Three major traffic arteries in and out of Palm Springs remained closed to traffic Wednesday morning due to flooding, according to police. Gene Autry Trail, Indian Canyon Drive, and Vista Chino Road were all closed as of 6:00 a.m. Motorists can use Highway 111, Ramon Road, or Dinah Shore to get in or out of The post Roads closed after several vehicles were trapped by flooding on N. Indian Canyon Drive in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
Crews contain house fire in Rancho Mirage, firefighter suffers non-life-threatening injuries
Riverside County firefighters contained a house fire in Rancho Mirage Sunday night. It broke out after 7:00 p.m. at a home on Royal St. Georges Way. Emergency crews reported the 4,000-square-foot home was about 50% engulfed in flames. A witness to the incident said he heard an explosion and then saw the fire, which looked The post Crews contain house fire in Rancho Mirage, firefighter suffers non-life-threatening injuries appeared first on KESQ.
eastcountymagazine.org
WHO WAS THE HOMELESS MAN WHO DIED OCT. 30 IN SANTEE RIVERBED?
He had trauma to his upper torso, but the Sheriff’s department said it is unknown if it was a factor into his death, which is being investigated by the Sheriff’s homicide unit. Michael MacKenzie, who found Steve White's body. On October 30 shortly after 2:00 a.m., Santee deputies...
Mother, grandparents accused of torturing and fatally abusing 11-year-old adopted girl
SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (TCD) -- An adoptive mother and her parents stand accused of child abuse and torture in connection with the death of an 11-year-old girl. According to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office, on Aug. 30 shortly before 2 a.m., deputies responded to a home in the 3300 block of Lakeview Drive. At the scene, authorities reportedly found the victim, Arabella McCormack. She was transported to the hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.
2 people robbed at gunpoint in Encanto
Two people were robbed at gunpoint by three men in the Encanto area early Monday morning, San Diego Police said.
NBC San Diego
Pilot Who Died in Small Plane Crash at Montgomery Field in Kearny Mesa Is ID'd
Officials with the county medical examiner's office released the identity of a 46-year-old man killed over the weekend when his small plane crashed on the runway at Montgomery Field Saturday afternoon. The crash was reported at around noon at the airfield located in Kearny Mesa. At the time, fire officials...
NBC San Diego
Overturned Big Rig on I-15 Near Mission Valley Backs up Traffic for Miles
A big rig overturned on northbound Interstate 15 on Tuesday afternoon, blocking three lanes and causing traffic near Mission Valley, Caltrans announced Tuesday. The incident was reported just before 12:30 p.m. on I-15 just south of Interstate 8, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP) dispatch, and it wasn't long before motorists were backed up for miles. By 2:50 p.m., all lanes of northbound I-15 just south of I-8 were opened.
1 Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Vista (Vista, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a motor vehicle accident on Thursday. The accident occurred on South Sante Fe Avenue near Buena Creek Road at about 11:40 p.m. The officials reported that an eastbound Honda Civic had veered off the road, crashed into a ditch, and then caught on fire.
Woman killed in I-10 freeway wreck in Palm Desert
A driver was killed early Monday morning when her car left the roadway, struck a parked car, then rolled over and slammed into trees lining Interstate 10 in Palm Desert. The crash happened in the freeway's eastbound lanes at approximately 3:24 a.m. approximately a mile west of Washington Street, according to the California Highway Patrol. The driver of The post Woman killed in I-10 freeway wreck in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
Orange County sheriff releases rendering of man found dead in 2013
Investigators from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department have released updated forensic renderings of a man who was found dead nine years ago off the coast of Newport Beach. Detectives hope the newly released renderings will help finally identify the man and generate new leads in the investigation into his murder. The man’s body was found […]
proclaimerscv.com
California Man Fatally Stabs His Wife Pleads Guilty
A California man pleads guilty in front of a judge at the El Cajon Superior Court on Wednesday for stabbing her wife which led to her death in 2021. A California man named Jay Barcelon, 32 years old, pleaded guilty before a judge on the same day that his trial was supposed to begin. Barcelon was charged after locking her wife inside the closet and stabbing her which led to her fatal death.
northcountydailystar.com
Job-Readiness Program Expands to Five North County Cities
North County residents now have access to a free, new program that can help them build job skills and land a guaranteed interview with a company in Carlsbad, Escondido, Oceanside, San Marcos or Vista. The North County Job-Readiness Room program invites entry-level workers to take 15 hours of job-readiness skills...
Comments / 0