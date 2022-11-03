Read full article on original website
Lippert Introduces Latest Resonado Dual-Zone Sound System Innovation
Lippert Components, Inc. has announced Resonado Performance Audio‘s latest innovation, the Resonado RV Sound System, an audio system with revolutionary adjustable speakers for the exterior and a patent-pending subwoofer with dual zones. Lippert purchased exclusivity rights through the company that makes audio technology in September of this year, according...
Experts Discuss Future of EVs in the Outdoor Hospitality Industry at ARVC’s OHCE2022
Stricter emission regulations, upcoming electric vehicle (EV) innovations, and the mushrooming charging stations in the country are some of the signs suggesting a future that prioritizes electric mobility. In the outdoor hospitality industry, 57% of campers who own or are planning to buy an EV in the next 12 months...
Renogy’s RV, Off-Grid Solar Power Solutions on Full Display at RVDA Expo Las Vegas
Renogy, a company offering renewable solar energy products, will be exhibiting the Renogy ONE and REGO Series, their newest solar power solutions for mobile and off-grid living, at the RV Dealers Association (RVDA) Convention & Expo at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. “Solar should not be intimidating, and anyone should...
