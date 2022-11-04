ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reedley, CA

Fresno City, Reedley to ‘Battle for the Pump’ on Saturday

By Andrew Marden
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WVBp0_0iy5OnLQ00

REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno City College football team has won four games in a row. Most recently, the Rams dominated Contra Costa, 41-14, to get to 5-3 this season.

But when the Rams travel to Reedley on Saturday, they’ll be looking to win more than just the game. They will be looking to win something back: the annual water pump that is on the line when these teams play.

“Just being able to look at that trophy, and seeing over 40-50 years of this game being played,” said Reedley College head coach Rob Hartenfels. “And we keep telling the players, just the amount of tradition that’s in this game might be the best in California, if not in the country when it comes to a rivalry game. And not too many junior college games have a trophy they get to play for.”

The first ‘Battle for the Pump’ game took place in 1972. It was created to ‘pump up’ the spirit in the rivalry. Reedley College currently has possession of the pump, but prior to last year it had not been on the Tigers’ campus since 2009.

Kickoff between Reedley at Fresno City on Saturday is at 1pm.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourCentralValley.com

46 student-built robots will be competing in Madera

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Madera Unified School District will be hosting its 12th annual robotics competition event “Madtown Throwdown” on November 12 and 13 at Matilda Torres High School. The free event will be open to the public and include 26 teams from all over California and feature over 46 robots in the competitions. The […]
MADERA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Former CVC star golfer Stark transferring

Brian Stark is headed from one college golf powerhouse to another, as he has decided to leave Oklahoma State for the University of Texas. Scott Stark, the father of the Central Valley Christian alum, confirmed to Sports Central in a text that Brian will be transferring to the University of Texas for the spring semester, […]
AUSTIN, TX
YourCentralValley.com

Bulldog Insider feature: Bulldog Blitz skydiving team

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Every Fresno State home football game, the Bulldog Blitz skydiving team soars down to the field at halftime. The Bulldog Blitz is a team made up of three skydivers, Luke Breshears, Sarah Gilbert, and Brandy Robertson. The Blitz trio live normal lives Monday through Friday working and on the weekends they fly. […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Squirrel killed in Downtown Fresno power outage, says PGE

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A local squirrel met a tragic demise after causing a power outage in Downtown Fresno, according to PG&E. According to the local utility provider, the power outage began a little before 12:30 p.m., affecting about 2,045 customers. Fresno City Hall was one of the buildings affected by the outage and had […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno State dominates Hawai’i, 55-13

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – One week ago, the Fresno State football team pulled off an improbable comeback to beat San Diego State: touchdown, two-point conversion, onside kick, touchdown interception. The odds of Fresno State doing that again are not very high. Fortunately for the Bulldogs, they did not have to on Saturday night. Behind 327 […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Woman hit by car in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was hit by a car Saturday evening in Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say they were called out around 9:45 p.m. to Gettysburg Avenue and First Street for a collision involving a pedestrian. The driver was traveling westbound on Gettysburg when officials say they collided with […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

This Day in Bulldog History: November 6th

RUSTON, La. (KSEE) – On November 6th, 2010, the Fresno State football team was visiting Louisiana Tech, looking for its third win in a row. The Bulldogs got it, beating the ‘other’ Bulldogs, 40-34. Quarterback Ryan Colburn had four touchdowns in the game, three passing and one rushing. Robbie Rouse had a rushing touchdown…and 286 […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Bullard High School’s cellphone-free policy starts this week

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Bullard High School is set to become a smartphone-free learning environment starting on Wednesday, November 9, according to the school’s website. According to the school’s policy, students will keep their phones in pouches during the school day. Smartwatches will also have to be placed in a pouch. Any student who doesn’t […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

WATCH LIVE: Rain clouds form above our studio in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – As rain and sun move into the Central Valley, the YourCentralValley.com studio camera can show you the skies above Fresno. The camera in the player above is at the YourCentralValley.com studios on McKinley and Peach avenues, just south of Fresno Yosemite International airport. You can view the other cameras in our […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

This is the new president of Clovis Community College

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The upcoming president of Clovis Community College was announced on Wednesday, revealing that Dr. Kim E. Armstrong from Arkansas State University is set to take on the position on January 3, 2023. Dr. Armstrong’s appointment was unanimously approved by the State Center Community College District Board of Trustees on November 1. […]
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Player hits $1.13 million jackpot at Chukchansi

COARSEGOLD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Over a million dollars was won in a single jackpot at Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino last week. Officials with the casino said the guest hit a $1.13 million jackpot after placing a $10 bet on the Wheel of Fortune slot machine. “It’s thrilling for us to see guest after guest […]
COARSEGOLD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2 injured after crash in Madera county, CHP says

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) –  Two people were injured in a crash Wednesday afternoon in Madera county, according to the California Highway Patrol.  The crash happened around noon at the intersection of Highway 41 and Avenue 14.  CHP says a driver was turning left onto Avenue 14 from Highway 41 and pulled into the path […]
MADERA COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

How rainy weather is affecting the Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It’s another dangerous day on the roads with a major storm system impacting the valley on this election day. “All day it’s been relatively busy for all of our officers, not only with rainfall coming but here in the higher elevations,” said Mika Salas of California Highway Patrol. Local and state […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy