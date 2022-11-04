ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, CA

New photo shows person of interest sought in fatal shooting of Inland Empire teen at Halloween party

ABC7
ABC7
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MBWxJ_0iy5Oarz00

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department released a photo of a person of interest in the death of an Inland Empire high-school sophomore who was killed when gunfire erupted at an out-of-control Halloween party.

The photo shows only a man wearing a white T-shirt. No other details were immediately released.

Investigators said the party was held Monday night in a residential neighborhood in Bloomington.

Neighbors described it as a disruptive event and the sheriff's department estimated some 300 people were there.

The shots rang out around 1 a.m.

When deputies arrived, they found Robert "Robbie" Plyley, who was a sophomore at Alta Loma High School in Rancho Cucamonga, with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The principal at Alta Loma High School said guidance counselors and therapists were being made available for students.

"Robert was a wonderful young man and his loss will be felt deeply by our entire school and District community," said Mathew Holton, superintendent of the Chaffey Joint Union High School District. "We are taking the necessary steps to support our students and staff, and will gather a team of counselors and therapists who will be available to provide additional support."

Investigators are asking anyone who might know the identity of the person of interest or his whereabouts to contact Det. David Carpenter at 909-890-4904 or We-Tip at 800-78CRIME.

You can also submit a tip on WeTip's website .

Comments / 10

Back @ U
3d ago

He can run but can't hide forever .. our Sheriff's here in Rancho Cucamonga, will not leave no stone's unturned they will catch him and give that young man's family and friends some peace knowing that cowardly killer is behind bars. family please know as a member of our community.. our Prayers are with you. God bless you all... R.I.P. Robbie 🙏🙏

Reply
15
PuffNatik
3d ago

As goofy looking as this guy is it's only a matter of time til he's found. Good luck leaving the state too goofy!

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Two of three suspects involved in shooting at Halloween party in Covina turn themselves in

Authorities on Saturday took two of the three suspects allegedly involved in a fatal shooting at a Halloween party in Covina into custody after they turned themselves in. Brian Thomas Ramos, 19, and Adrian Joseph Robles, 18, turned themselves in on Saturday. Authorities are still searching for Joel Daniel Garcia, 19, who is considered to be armed and dangerous after his involvement in a fatal double shooting at a Halloween party in Covina on Oct. 30. The shooting occurred just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday at a home in the 17000 block of East Bellbrook Street. It was there that authorities say at...
COVINA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Suspect is arrested for allegedly chasing and shooting a victim after a traffic collision

A suspect was arrested after he allegedly shot and wounded a victim after a traffic collision in Highland, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. The incident occurred on Oct. 22 at about 11:32 p.m. in Highland. After first responders arrived at the scene, the 27-year-old victim was transported to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound and survived.
HIGHLAND, CA
foxla.com

Elderly man hit and killed in Banning hit-and-run crash

BANNING, Calif. - A 74-year-old man was killed in Banning Sunday night after a hit-and-run collision and police are searching for the driver who hit him. Banning Police were called to the intersection of West Wilson and Sims streets around 7:12 p.m. Sunday, when they found the elderly man, identified as resident of Banning, dead on the street.
BANNING, CA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Hit and run driver caught

A California man was arrested early Wednesday morning after he was allegedly involved in a hit and run accident on W. Kentucky Ave. Ruston Police responded to the intersection of Kentucky Avenue and Arcadia Drive about 3 a.m. Wednesday morning regarding a hit and run. It was believed the suspect vehicle was heavily damaged so an officer patrolled West Kentucky Ave attempting to locate it. The officer saw a vehicle approaching with only one headlight that crossed into the oncoming lane of travel. The vehicle matched the description of the hit and run suspect and had sustained heavy damage.
RUSTON, LA
CBS LA

3 in custody after officers witness a shooting in downtown LA

Three people were in custody after a shooting in downtown Los Angeles. The incident happened on Maple Avenue and 7th Street after officers witnessed a shooting around 11 p.m. Saturday, according to the LAPD. Officers then chased after the suspect vehicle, described as a black Mercedes-Benz. Eventually, the three people inside the car got out and surrendered. All were taken into custody. Police said one person was injured in the shooting and was taken to the hospital. There was no word yet on that person's condition. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Two of three suspects in Covina shooting turns themselves in to authorities

COVINA, Calif. – Two of the three suspects wanted in connection with a house party shooting in Covina that killed two men turned themselves in to authorities Saturday. Homicide Investigators coordinated with the attorneys for 19-year-old Brian Thomas Ramos and 18-year-old Adrian Joseph Robles, and they turned themselves in, according to sheriff’s officials.
COVINA, CA
KTLA

Man killed in Irvine hit-and-run, suspect at large

Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a man in Irvine on Thursday. The victim is Saman Vakili Mafakhery, 33, of Aliso Viejo, confirmed Irvine Police. The man was struck by a car while walking near the intersection of Von Karman Avenue and Michelson Drive around 9:11 p.m. Police first received […]
IRVINE, CA
z1077fm.com

Woman Arrested on Suspicion of Robbery and Car Theft While Armed with Knife and Baseball Bat

A woman alleged to be a knife- and baseball bat-wielding burglar and car thief was arrested on Wednesday morning. Sheriff’s Deputies have linked a series of reports regarding robberies and attempted armed robberies in Joshua Tree and Yucca Valley to one woman, Jessica Allen, a 35 year-resident of Yucca Valley. On Monday (October 31), Allen is alleged to have tried to steal a truck from employees at the Castanedas restaurant in Joshua Tree while armed with a knife, before walking into a nearby home, stealing clothes, and attempting to steal a pest control truck parked in the driveway.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
CBS LA

Second victim in deadly Covina shooting identified, two suspects at large

The second of two victims shot and killed at a house party in Covina was identified by authorities Friday. Investigators continued their efforts to find two suspects in the shooting. Two other men were injured. Deputies were sent to the 17000 block of East Bellbrook Street at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday found 20-year-old Ronnie Benitez of Covina dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.A vigil for the young man included dozens of flowers and pictures outside his family's home Friday. Paramedics rushed three other men to hospitals, where one was later pronounced dead. On Friday, the Los...
COVINA, CA
KTLA

Two Riverside County teens arrested, school evacuated due to alleged weapons threat

Two 13-year-olds were arrested after an alleged firearm and grenade threat prompted a school-wide evacuation in Riverside County on Wednesday. The students were attending a school located in the 86100 block of 66th Avenue in Thermal. The school was not identified by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Campus administrators contacted deputies after students reportedly spotted […]
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
145K+
Followers
15K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy