ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escondido, CA

Comments / 0

Related
NBC San Diego

San Diego Man Kicked Out of Supermarket, Rams SUV Into Storefront

A man was booted out of a University City supermarket Sunday evening, then came back 20 minutes later, rammed his SUV into the storefront and drove off, according to witnesses, San Diego police said. The incident occurred at the Vons store at 7788 Regents Rd., according to San Diego Police...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Family of a man who was wrongly arrested and beaten to death inside a San Diego jail filed lawsuit

SAN DIEGO — The father of a 38-year-old man who was beaten to death inside a San Diego County jail cell by a violent offender has filed a federal lawsuit. William McCoy claims the Sheriff's Department wrongly arrested his son Dominique for a probation violation when, in fact, he was not on probation, and then as Dominique waited to be released, put him inside a cell with a known violent man who viciously beat his son to death.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Great Community Event – Slurpee’s with the Sheriff’s

San Diego County Sheriff’s Vista Station has regular events to promote cooperation between the local Sheriff’s and the community they serve. On Wednesday November 2nd, from 12-2pm, the Owner, Harpreet Singh, Owner of the 7-Eleven at 902 S. Santa Fe Ave and Civic Center since 2013, gave away Free Slurpee’s, sodas and coffee coupons to all the customers coming to the store. The Sheriff’s also gave out cool swag bags and the kids were allowed to sit inside the Sheriff’s vehicles. The goodwill of the Sheriff’s Department and 7-11 was much appreciated by Vista residents.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
kusi.com

30 Arrested Across San Diego County in Human Trafficking Operation

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A four-day anti-human trafficking operation in San Diego County resulted in 30 arrests of people accused of responding to advertisements offering sexual services, the California Attorney General’s Office said Monday. The initiative dubbed Operation Century Week was carried out in Encinitas, National City, San...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Escondido Police Department to Host Annual Children’s Christmas Party

• Every year the Escondido Police Department hosts an annual Children’s Christmas Party to give kids who have been the victims of abuse, neglect, and violent crime, a Christmas they might not otherwise get to experience. The party will take place in early December. The event will include food, a magic show, arts and crafts, face painting, a visit with Santa Claus, and every child in attendance will receive gifts.
ESCONDIDO, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

Ejected driver in fatal rollover crash identified

SAN DIEGO — The driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal rollover crash on Scripps Poway Parkway on Saturday has been identified. Martin Jaquez, a 63-year-old San Diego man, was killed after being ejected from his vehicle while traveling westbound, confirmed the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office. The man’s vehicle rolled over multiple […]
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Changes are Coming ‘Redistricting’

Redistricting has rearranged legislative boundaries throughout California, including the 75th Assembly District that I have represented for the past 10 years. The current district includes the cities of Escondido, San Marcos and Temecula, along with Bonsall, Fallbrook, Palomar Mountain, Pauma Valley and Valley Center. But that’s changing. Escondido and...
ESCONDIDO, CA
The Associated Press

California swimmer describes seeing shark attack her

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Lyn Jutronich was resting in the water during her morning ocean swim when something rammed her hard out of the water. Jutronich, 50, said she immediately knew it was a shark. She gave her first interviews over the weekend from her hospital bed where she is recovering after the shark bit her leg Friday off the Pacific coast of Del Mar, north of San Diego.
DEL MAR, CA
News Channel 3-12

One dead in car crash on highway 101 south

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– A 76-year-old man died in a car rollover accident on Highway 101 south of San Marcos Pass Tuesday, according to California Highway Patrol Bulleton. The post One dead in car crash on highway 101 south appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SAN MARCOS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy