Attorney: SDPD use of redacted search warrants during raids unconstitutional
SAN DIEGO — Imagine police officers show up at your home and want to search it. You might expect them to show you a search warrant authorizing the raid. Instead, San Diego police officers are now handing homeowners redacted search warrants with the address of the home to be searched blocked out.
Driver killed in North County crash
A 63-year-old man died in a car crash last Tuesday morning in the Encinitas area, county medical officials said.
Suspected human smuggling attempt ends in two-car collision
A suspected human smuggling attempt near Otay Mesa ended in a two car collision on Tuesday, said a Customs and Border Protection spokesperson.
northcountydailystar.com
Oceanside Police Awarded $325,000 Grant to Deter Unsafe Behaviors, Increase Safety on Roads
Oceanside, Calif. – The Oceanside Police Department will increase patrols throughout the community and provide other traffic safety programs to help reduce the number of serious injuries and deaths on roads. “This grant funding allows us to support our ongoing traffic safety efforts in the community,” Oceanside Police Sergeant...
NBC San Diego
Porsche SUV Driver Who Killed Canadian Couple Walking on Harbor Drive Pleads Guilty
A 35-year-old man who fatally struck a married couple near Liberty Station on Point Loma with his SUV earlier this year pleaded guilty this week to two counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence. Kevin William Thomer is expected to be sentenced to a year in custody, followed by probation,...
San Diego County Sheriff Live Election Results | Martinez takes early lead over Hemmerling
SAN DIEGO — San Diego County voters will decide who will become the next person to lead the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. The race is between Undersheriff and 30-year veteran of the department, Kelly Martinez, former Assistant City Attorney, and one-time police officer John Hemmerling. The race comes...
Body found in homeless encampment identified; suspect arrested
Authorities Monday identified the body found at a homeless encampment in the Encanto neighborhood on Oct. 22.
Family of Man Fatally Beaten by Inmate at San Diego Central Jail Sues County
The family of a man who was beaten to death by another inmate last year at the San Diego Central Jail has filed a federal lawsuit against the county and its sheriff and probation departments. Relatives of 38-year-old Dominique McCoy alleges he was arrested due to a wrongfully issued warrant,...
NBC San Diego
San Diego Man Kicked Out of Supermarket, Rams SUV Into Storefront
A man was booted out of a University City supermarket Sunday evening, then came back 20 minutes later, rammed his SUV into the storefront and drove off, according to witnesses, San Diego police said. The incident occurred at the Vons store at 7788 Regents Rd., according to San Diego Police...
NBC San Diego
Man Arrested on Faulty Warrant Beaten to Death in San Diego Jail Hours Before Release: Lawsuit
The family of a man who was beaten to death by another inmate last year at the San Diego Central Jail has filed a federal lawsuit against the county and its sheriff and probation departments. Relatives of 38-year-old Dominique McCoy allege he was arrested due to a wrongfully issued warrant,...
Family of a man who was wrongly arrested and beaten to death inside a San Diego jail filed lawsuit
SAN DIEGO — The father of a 38-year-old man who was beaten to death inside a San Diego County jail cell by a violent offender has filed a federal lawsuit. William McCoy claims the Sheriff's Department wrongly arrested his son Dominique for a probation violation when, in fact, he was not on probation, and then as Dominique waited to be released, put him inside a cell with a known violent man who viciously beat his son to death.
northcountydailystar.com
Great Community Event – Slurpee’s with the Sheriff’s
San Diego County Sheriff’s Vista Station has regular events to promote cooperation between the local Sheriff’s and the community they serve. On Wednesday November 2nd, from 12-2pm, the Owner, Harpreet Singh, Owner of the 7-Eleven at 902 S. Santa Fe Ave and Civic Center since 2013, gave away Free Slurpee’s, sodas and coffee coupons to all the customers coming to the store. The Sheriff’s also gave out cool swag bags and the kids were allowed to sit inside the Sheriff’s vehicles. The goodwill of the Sheriff’s Department and 7-11 was much appreciated by Vista residents.
kusi.com
30 Arrested Across San Diego County in Human Trafficking Operation
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A four-day anti-human trafficking operation in San Diego County resulted in 30 arrests of people accused of responding to advertisements offering sexual services, the California Attorney General’s Office said Monday. The initiative dubbed Operation Century Week was carried out in Encinitas, National City, San...
Mother of National City shooting teen victim mourns loss of daughter at vigil
People in the South Bay gathered at Bonita Vista High School Monday night to honor the life of 16-year-old student Gillian Aguilera who died in a shooting in National City.
NBC San Diego
Pilot Who Died in Small Plane Crash at Montgomery Field in Kearny Mesa Is ID'd
Officials with the county medical examiner's office released the identity of a 46-year-old man killed over the weekend when his small plane crashed on the runway at Montgomery Field Saturday afternoon. The crash was reported at around noon at the airfield located in Kearny Mesa. At the time, fire officials...
northcountydailystar.com
Escondido Police Department to Host Annual Children’s Christmas Party
• Every year the Escondido Police Department hosts an annual Children’s Christmas Party to give kids who have been the victims of abuse, neglect, and violent crime, a Christmas they might not otherwise get to experience. The party will take place in early December. The event will include food, a magic show, arts and crafts, face painting, a visit with Santa Claus, and every child in attendance will receive gifts.
Ejected driver in fatal rollover crash identified
SAN DIEGO — The driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal rollover crash on Scripps Poway Parkway on Saturday has been identified. Martin Jaquez, a 63-year-old San Diego man, was killed after being ejected from his vehicle while traveling westbound, confirmed the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office. The man’s vehicle rolled over multiple […]
northcountydailystar.com
Changes are Coming ‘Redistricting’
Redistricting has rearranged legislative boundaries throughout California, including the 75th Assembly District that I have represented for the past 10 years. The current district includes the cities of Escondido, San Marcos and Temecula, along with Bonsall, Fallbrook, Palomar Mountain, Pauma Valley and Valley Center. But that’s changing. Escondido and...
California swimmer describes seeing shark attack her
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Lyn Jutronich was resting in the water during her morning ocean swim when something rammed her hard out of the water. Jutronich, 50, said she immediately knew it was a shark. She gave her first interviews over the weekend from her hospital bed where she is recovering after the shark bit her leg Friday off the Pacific coast of Del Mar, north of San Diego.
One dead in car crash on highway 101 south
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– A 76-year-old man died in a car rollover accident on Highway 101 south of San Marcos Pass Tuesday, according to California Highway Patrol Bulleton. The post One dead in car crash on highway 101 south appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
