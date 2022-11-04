San Diego County Sheriff’s Vista Station has regular events to promote cooperation between the local Sheriff’s and the community they serve. On Wednesday November 2nd, from 12-2pm, the Owner, Harpreet Singh, Owner of the 7-Eleven at 902 S. Santa Fe Ave and Civic Center since 2013, gave away Free Slurpee’s, sodas and coffee coupons to all the customers coming to the store. The Sheriff’s also gave out cool swag bags and the kids were allowed to sit inside the Sheriff’s vehicles. The goodwill of the Sheriff’s Department and 7-11 was much appreciated by Vista residents.

