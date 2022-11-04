Eliyan, a Santa Clara, CA-based semiconductor and chiplet interconnect firm, raised $40M in Sequence A funding. The spherical was led by Tracker Capital Administration with participation from Celestial Capital, Intel Capital and Micron. As a part of the funding from Tracker Capital, made in February 2022, Dr. Shaygan Kheradpir of Cerberus, former Group CIO and a founding member of the Govt Management Committee at Verizon, will be part of the Board of Administrators of Eliyan.

