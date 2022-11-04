In 2013, after a decade in Silicon Valley, neuroscientist/designer duo Anand Chandrasekaran and Ashwini Asokan began Mad Avenue Den with the purpose of taking pc imaginative and prescient know-how it past the realm of scientific analysis. At present, by way of its Vue.ai enterprise unit, the corporate helps retailers akin to Diesel, Off-White and Tata CLiQ develop their companies by lowering operational prices and rising income by way of automation, and by creating customized buyer experiences.

1 DAY AGO