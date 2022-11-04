Read full article on original website
West Hartford Man Found Shot To Death On Porch Of Hartford Home, Police Say
Police are searching for a suspect after a Connecticut man was found shot to death on the porch of a second-floor home. The shooting took place in Hartford around 5:20 p.m., Monday, Nov. 7 at 135 Nelson St. According to Lt. Aaron Boisvert, of the Hartford Police, officers responded to...
New Haven police release surveillance photos of Ferry Street homicide suspect
Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the man suspected of shooting and killing another man on Ferry Street in New Haven Tuesday night.
Eyewitness News
Hartford police investigate homicide on Nelson Street
Powerball delays numbers due to technical difficulties. 15 people lost their homes following a fire at an apartment complex in Hartford.
New Haven man killed in Elm City
They discovered Mark Pappacoda, 61, unresponsive on the ground. He died at Yale New Haven Hospital. Surveillance video showed a suspect attempting to rob the victim before shooting him. Police are trying to identify him.
Hartford police investigating homicide after man shot multiple times
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police were at the scene of a homicide Monday evening. The death happened in the area of 135 Nelson Street, according to Lt. Aaron Bosvert. A citizen called to report that a person was shot on the back porch of the building’s second floor, according to police. The victim, 46-year-old […]
32-Year-Old Shot To Death In Hartford Motel Room, Police Say
Police are searching for the killer of a 32-year-old who was found shot to death in Connecticut. The incident took place in Hartford around 11:15 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 6 at the Travel Inn Motel located at 100 Weston St. When officers responded to the motel for a reported unresponsive male,...
NBC Connecticut
Man Injured in Hartford Shooting
A man is injured after a shooting in Hartford early Monday morning. Officers were called to St. Francis Hospital around 1:30 a.m. after getting a report of a gunshot victim arriving for treatment. When police arrived, they said they met with a 19-year-old man who was suffering from multiple gunshot...
Family of Woodbridge homicide victim continues to look for answers
WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH) – A New Haven family is still searching for answers three years after 28-year-old Abdur Terrell was found dead in Woodbridge. Terrell’s family is continuing their fight for justice. On Tuesday, his family retraced the steps to where police found his body three years ago. As Woodbridge Police continue their homicide investigation, […]
Eyewitness News
2 women arrested for murdering woman in Waterbury apartment
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Two women were arrested and charged with murdering a woman at an apartment in Waterbury, then going on a spending spree with her credit cards. Detectives identified the suspects as Heather Anderson, 35, and Shannon Gritzbach, 37. They were charged with murdering 34-year-old Shelley Stamp. Police...
2 arrested in Waterbury homicide
Police in Waterbury have arrested two women in connection with a homicide from last month. Officers say a little after 10:00 p.m. on October 29, they were called to a residence on Newbury Street for a medical assist.
Hartford has most homicides since '03
Hartford has most homicides since ‘03, with the 35th killing of the year being a man shot dead on a back porch in the city’s northeast section.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Courthouse Incident
2022-11-07@4:20pm–Bridgeport CT–The Bridgeport ECC received a call from a Judicial Marshal indicating a female party entered the lobby of Golden Hill Street with what appeared to be a wound to her leg caused by an assault with a dangerous weapon. Police responded along with AMR and the on-scene investigation revealed the incident happened yesterday with a known party (person). This is an active investigation at this time. There was no threat to the courthouse and injuries appear to be non-life threatening.
Eyewitness News
14 adults, 1 child forced out of their home due to fire at Hartford apartment complex
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) -15 people lost their homes following a fire at an apartment complex in Hartford. According to fire officials, the fire began shortly before 5:23 pm at an apartment building on Jefferson Street. Firefighters saw fire on the second floor of the building. Officials say five of the...
Victim in deadly weekend hit and run in Waterbury identified
Police in Waterbury have identifed the victim of a weekend hit-and-run crash. According to investigators, Jose Medina, 78, of Waterbury, was struck by a vehicle on East Main Street Saturday night.
Eyewitness News
Suspect connected to University of St. Joseph shooting incident arrested, charged
WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A suspect accused of shooting a man in West Hartford and leading police on a manhunt across state lines was captured. West Hartford police said 22-year-old Darnell Barnes was taken into custody Sunday night. They held a news conference for Monday around 11:30 a.m., during...
Man gets 4½ years for stomping on Windsor Locks hotel employee’s head
A man who pushed an employee of a Windsor Locks hotel to the floor and repeatedly stomped on his face — including twice after the man was unconscious — was sentenced Monday to 4½ years in prison, after which he is expected to be deported to his native Jamaica.
AdWeek
WFSB Reporter Ayah Galal Cuts Report Short, Helps Man Who Had Been Stabbed
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WFSB Hartford bureau chief Ayah Galal left viewers of the CBS affiliate wondering what was going on after her live report on yesterday’s 4 p,m. newscast was cut short.
sheltonherald.com
Police: Man wanted for exposing himself to Rocky Hill students twice speeds away from cops
ROCKY HILL — Police say a man who exposed himself to students has twice sped away from officers after he was seen at other local schools in the past week. Rocky Hill police said there have been "multiple sightings" of the man's black Lexus sedan at public school parking lots prior to school hours.
fox61.com
Suspect in Newington shooting had a score to settle: Police report
NEWINGTON, Conn. — According to a police report, the suspect in Sunday's double shooting inside the O'Reilly Auto Parts store on the Berlin Turnpike may have had a bone to pick with one of the employees that fueled his fury. According to a family member of one of the...
Pedestrian killed in Waterbury Hit and Run
Waterbury Police said the incident happened at 8:44 on East Main Street. The victim is a 78-year old male. Police are seeking a dark-colored SUV, possibly a RAV4, which sustained front-end damage.
