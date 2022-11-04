ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

WTNH

Hartford police investigating homicide after man shot multiple times

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police were at the scene of a homicide Monday evening. The death happened in the area of 135 Nelson Street, according to Lt. Aaron Bosvert. A citizen called to report that a person was shot on the back porch of the building’s second floor, according to police. The victim, 46-year-old […]
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Injured in Hartford Shooting

A man is injured after a shooting in Hartford early Monday morning. Officers were called to St. Francis Hospital around 1:30 a.m. after getting a report of a gunshot victim arriving for treatment. When police arrived, they said they met with a 19-year-old man who was suffering from multiple gunshot...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Family of Woodbridge homicide victim continues to look for answers

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH) – A New Haven family is still searching for answers three years after 28-year-old Abdur Terrell was found dead in Woodbridge. Terrell’s family is continuing their fight for justice. On Tuesday, his family retraced the steps to where police found his body three years ago. As Woodbridge Police continue their homicide investigation, […]
WOODBRIDGE, CT
Eyewitness News

2 women arrested for murdering woman in Waterbury apartment

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Two women were arrested and charged with murdering a woman at an apartment in Waterbury, then going on a spending spree with her credit cards. Detectives identified the suspects as Heather Anderson, 35, and Shannon Gritzbach, 37. They were charged with murdering 34-year-old Shelley Stamp. Police...
WATERBURY, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Courthouse Incident

2022-11-07@4:20pm–Bridgeport CT–The Bridgeport ECC received a call from a Judicial Marshal indicating a female party entered the lobby of Golden Hill Street with what appeared to be a wound to her leg caused by an assault with a dangerous weapon. Police responded along with AMR and the on-scene investigation revealed the incident happened yesterday with a known party (person). This is an active investigation at this time. There was no threat to the courthouse and injuries appear to be non-life threatening.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
AdWeek

WFSB Reporter Ayah Galal Cuts Report Short, Helps Man Who Had Been Stabbed

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WFSB Hartford bureau chief Ayah Galal left viewers of the CBS affiliate wondering what was going on after her live report on yesterday’s 4 p,m. newscast was cut short.
NEW BRITAIN, CT

