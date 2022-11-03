ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police launch homicide investigation after Raynham man fatally shot in Taunton

Local and state police launched a homicide investigation after a Raynham man was fatally shot in Taunton on Sunday. According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, Ross Copeland, 38, was found suffering from a gunshot wound at the corner of Mason and Myrtle Street at 1:38 a.m. The Raynham man was rushed to Morton Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.
TAUNTON, MA
ABC6.com

38-year-old shot and killed in Taunton

TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) – The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said a man was shot and killed in Taunton early Sunday morning. The shooting happened just after 1:30 a.m. at the corner of Mason and Myrtle streets. There, District Attorney Thomas Quinn said police found 38-year-old Ross Copeland...
TAUNTON, MA
ABC6.com

Boy arrested in connection to New Bedford shooting

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A girl was seriously injured after being shot in New Bedford over the weekend, according to authorities. The shooting happened at about 11 :30 p.m. Saturday in the area of Bullard and North Front streets. When police arrived at the scene, they said they...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River Police officer seriously injured after being hit by ATV vehicle that fled the scene

Police are looking for an ATV vehicle after a rider hit a police officer Friday evening. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, on Friday at approximately 7:54 p.m., a Fall River Police Officer was struck by a vehicle, while conducting a traffic stop in the area of Robeson Street and Delcar Street. The vehicle which struck the officer, fled the scene immediately after.
FALL RIVER, MA
1420 WBSM

Fatal Overdose in Fall River Parking Lot

FALL RIVER (1420 WBSM) — The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said that a fatal overdose occurred in a vehicle in a Fall River parking lot Friday night. The incident occurred in a parking lot near the Factory of Terror, located at 120 Pearl Street – but not at the haunted attraction itself, despite online rumors.
FALL RIVER, MA
ABC6.com

Wanted fugitives arrested in Hopkinton after crashing stolen vehicle

HOPKINTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Two fugitives wanted in New Hampshire for car jacking were arrested in Hopkinton on Friday. On Nov. 4 around 11 a.m., police responded to a one-vehicle crash on Route 95 south in Hopkinton. Investigators found that the car had been reported stolen in New Hampshire.
HOPKINTON, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River man seriously injured in motorcycle crash, fundraiser organized

A Fall River man suffered serious injuries after a recent motorcycle crash and a fundraiser has been organized to help the family with expenses. According to Lieutenant Antonio Elumba, on Sunday, Fall River Police personnel responded to the area of Robeson and Delcar Streets in regard to a motorcycle crash with injuries.
FALL RIVER, MA
capecod.com

Wareham Police Seek Suspect in Smoke Shop Robbery

WAREHAM – Wareham Police are asking for your help identifying this male. He is a person of interested in an armed robbery that occurred at the New England Smoke Shop. If you know this male or can identify someone with similar clothing please contact Detective Desilva @ 508-295-1204. Cape...
WAREHAM, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy