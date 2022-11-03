Read full article on original website
Police launch homicide investigation after Raynham man fatally shot in Taunton
Local and state police launched a homicide investigation after a Raynham man was fatally shot in Taunton on Sunday. According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, Ross Copeland, 38, was found suffering from a gunshot wound at the corner of Mason and Myrtle Street at 1:38 a.m. The Raynham man was rushed to Morton Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.
Man target of drug investigation causes deadly crash in Taunton, state police say
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — A man that was a subject into a Massachusetts State Police drugs investigation has been arrested after a deadly crash in Taunton Monday. Hector Bannister-Sanchez, 34, of Medford, is being charged by Massachusetts State Police following the deadly crash Monday afternoon. State police said members...
Boy arrested in connection to New Bedford shooting
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A girl was seriously injured after being shot in New Bedford over the weekend, according to authorities. The shooting happened at about 11 :30 p.m. Saturday in the area of Bullard and North Front streets. When police arrived at the scene, they said they...
Truck driver arrested after New Bedford crash
Police arrested a New Bedford man Monday afternoon following a crash that left two women injured, according to Massachusetts State Police.
Juvenile accused of stabbing man in New Bedford over how car was parked
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A juvenile is accused of stabbing a man over the weekend in New Bedford. The stabbing happened at 3:30 p.m. Saturday on Earle Street, near the Brook Street intersection. Police said an argument started over the “manner in which a vehicle was parked.”
Utility truck rolls over in New Bedford, driver facing charges
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A man was arrested after a two-car crash that led to a utility truck rolling over in New Bedford Monday. The crash happened just before 3 p.m. on the ramp from Route 195 east to Route 140 north in New Bedford. An ABC 6...
Fall River Police officer seriously injured after being hit by ATV vehicle that fled the scene
Police are looking for an ATV vehicle after a rider hit a police officer Friday evening. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, on Friday at approximately 7:54 p.m., a Fall River Police Officer was struck by a vehicle, while conducting a traffic stop in the area of Robeson Street and Delcar Street. The vehicle which struck the officer, fled the scene immediately after.
Fatal Overdose in Fall River Parking Lot
FALL RIVER (1420 WBSM) — The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said that a fatal overdose occurred in a vehicle in a Fall River parking lot Friday night. The incident occurred in a parking lot near the Factory of Terror, located at 120 Pearl Street – but not at the haunted attraction itself, despite online rumors.
Wanted fugitives arrested in Hopkinton after crashing stolen vehicle
HOPKINTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Two fugitives wanted in New Hampshire for car jacking were arrested in Hopkinton on Friday. On Nov. 4 around 11 a.m., police responded to a one-vehicle crash on Route 95 south in Hopkinton. Investigators found that the car had been reported stolen in New Hampshire.
Swansea crash: Ethan Kielec, 17, dies after car hits hydrant and pole
Police have identified the 17-year-old Swansea boy who died after his car went off the road and struck both a fire hydrant and utility pole late Friday, according to authorities. The driver, identified as Ethan Kielec, was operating a Ford Fusion around 11:20 p.m. when it left the roadway and...
17-year-old arrested in hit-and-run that injured a Fall River officer
FALL RIVER, Mass. — A 17-year-old was arrested early Saturday morning after allegedly striking a Fall River police officer with an ATV, leaving the officer with serious injuries. The teen who was illegally operating an ATV was stopped by the police officer, in the area of Robeson Street and...
Fall River man seriously injured in motorcycle crash, fundraiser organized
A Fall River man suffered serious injuries after a recent motorcycle crash and a fundraiser has been organized to help the family with expenses. According to Lieutenant Antonio Elumba, on Sunday, Fall River Police personnel responded to the area of Robeson and Delcar Streets in regard to a motorcycle crash with injuries.
Wareham Police Seek Suspect in Smoke Shop Robbery
WAREHAM – Wareham Police are asking for your help identifying this male. He is a person of interested in an armed robbery that occurred at the New England Smoke Shop. If you know this male or can identify someone with similar clothing please contact Detective Desilva @ 508-295-1204. Cape...
Fall River Police Department, Father Rob, holding annual Guns For Groceries event this month
The Fall River Police Department and Father Rob are holding the annual Guns For Groceries event to help decrease gun injury and gun violence. The program will offer grocery gift cards for guns – no questions asked. Anyone returning a shotgun or long gun will receive a $75 gift...
Massachusetts woman wanted on assaulting ambulance personnel out of Fall River, arrested for allegedly assaulting police
TEWKSBURY – Police Chief Ryan Columbus reports that the Tewksbury Police Department arrested and charged a woman who allegedly assaulted several officers who were attempting to arrest her on a warrant. On Thursday, at approximately 9:45 p.m., Tewksbury Police received a call from a woman who reported being lost....
Tiverton woman injured, arrested, released on bail after crash involving vehicles, telephone pole
A Tiverton woman was injured and arrested after a multi-vehicle crash involving a telephone pole. According to Tiverton Police, just after 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, police and fire personnel responded to the area of 423 Stafford Road for a motor vehicle accident with injuries. Upon arrival, officers found a downed...
‘We just need peace’: Family relentless in search for Providence man’s killer
Junie Johnson was sitting on the couch inside his Providence apartment when gunfire tore through the living room.
