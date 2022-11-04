Read full article on original website
Hawaii hate crime trial begins for beating of white man
HONOLULU (AP) — Lawyers representing two Native Hawaiian men don't dispute they brutally assaulted a white man who purchased a house in their remote village on the island of Maui. They acknowledged the 2014 attack was wrong, but they said it wasn't a hate crime, as U.S. prosecutors allege.
5 new COVID-related deaths, 1,288 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) reported 5 new deaths related to COVID-19 and 1,288 new infections over the last seven days in Hawaii. The total number of deaths stands at 1,716. The statewide test positivity rate is 5.3%. -- the positivity rate in Honolulu County...
Democrats Case, Tokuda win Hawaii’s congressional seats
HONOLULU (AP) — Voters in Hawaii’s 2nd Congressional District elected a new U.S. representative Tuesday after the incumbent, U.S. Rep. Kaiali’i Kahele, decided not to seek re-election. Democrat Jill Tokuda defated Republican Joe Akana in the district covering rural Oahu and the rest of the Hawaiian Islands.
Maui man killed in apparent skydiving accident at Hana Airport
HANA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Maui man died in an apparent skydiving accident at the Hana Airport on Monday. Emergency crews were called out to the Hana Airport just after 3 p.m., According to the Maui Police Department (MPD). When officers arrived they said they found the victim on the ground suffering from critical injuries.
Democrat Green defeats Aiona to be Hawaii’s next governor
HONOLULU (AP) — Lt. Gov. Josh Green, a Democrat, on Tuesday defeated Republican former Lt. Gov. Duke Aiona to be Hawaii’s next governor and vowed to tackle the state's most stubborn problems. “Tonight is the first day of that new era where our leaders must start doing more...
Hawaii's midterm election begins November 8 -- with full coverage from KITV4
The General Election in Hawaii officially opens in just a few hours. Voters in the state will be electing several important races including Governor/Lt. Governor, State Senators and House Representatives, Office of Hawaiian Affairs Trustees, as well as who will represent Hawaii in the U.S. Congress. In Kauai and Maui...
Maui Police ask for help finding missing Waiehu Man
WAIEHU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The Maui Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing Waiehu man. Joseph Magaoay, 52, was reported missing on Saturday, Nov. 5 by family members. Family members say they last saw him loading up a green Pelican brand kayak and fishing gear into his truck in Waiehu on Monday, Oct. 31.
Lahaina area issuing evacuations due to brushfire
The county has closed Lahaina Bypass from Kai Hele Ku -- to Hokio-kio --- Lahainaluna -- from the Bypass to Lahaina High School will also be closed. Large brush fire burns 850 acres near Lahaina; 4 schools closed on Wednesday. Some Maui residents made the decision to evacuate their homes...
Maui firefighters continue to battle brush fire near Lahaina
LAHAINA, Hawaii (KIT4) -- Fire crews on Maui are still working to douse a large brush fire that threatened residents in the Lahaina area on Tuesday. In their latest update, the Maui Fire Department estimated that the brush fire had burned about 1,200 acres. It was about 40% contained as of Wednesday morning, officials said.
KITV4's Tom George catches up with Brian Schatz after his victory at the Hawaii Convention Center
KITV4's Tom George catches up with US Senate Incumbent Brian Schatz after his victory at the Hawaii Convention Center. 2022 midterms live updates: Latest election news from AP. As Election Night bleeds into the next morning, control of Congress remains unclear. It’s not a presidential year, but these are high-stakes elections nonetheless. While there were some races the AP could call as soon as polls close, other winners are taking a lot longer to identify. AP's VoteCast surveys indicate high inflation and worries about the future of American democracy were significant factors in voters’ decisions.
Hawaii General Election 2022: Live Blog
The highly-anticipated third printout is out, and there are some races that have flipped or have gotten closer. One of those such races is the seat for the State Senate District 23, which covers the Windward and North Shore areas of Oahu. Republican challenger Brenton Awa now leads Democratic incumbent Gil Riviere by a mere 145 votes.
With turnout low on eve of election night, Hawaii voters urged to cast ballots
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- As of Monday morning, the state Office of Elections reported about 285,000 people voted so far, roughly 33% of the more than 850,000 people registered to vote. "It's not a very good percentage," Chief Election Officer Scott Nago said. "That is down from the 2020 general election,...
With low voter turnout, Hawaii gubernatorial candidates fight to get more votes
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- It's the day before the general election and so far there's been low voter turnout. But both candidates for governor -- Josh Green and Duke Aiona -- believe that'll work in their favor. The two were both at sign-waving events this afternoon and say there's still a...
Hawaii 2022 midterm election voter turnout lowest in past 5 cycles
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- While the General Election saw a slightly higher number of voters than in the earlier August primaries, incoming ballots still fell far short of expectations coming out of the state Office of Elections. As of late Tuesday night, only 41% of registered voters had their ballots cast...
Aging Well: Binhi At Ani's Bayanihan Feeding Program cares for Maui seniors
KAHULUI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Maui community center offers free meals to seniors, to help them keep Aging Well. The nonprofit Binhi At Ani offers a Bayanihan Feeding Program for kupuna on fixed incomes. The nonprofit prepares and delivers free meals to clients at their homes. The kitchen workers at...
2022 Hawaii Office of Elections General Election Results
The Hawaii Office of Elections is responsible for processing all of the ballots submitted in the Nov. 8 General Election. The ballots must have been submitted by the 7 p.m. deadline, or voters must have been in line before the deadline. The numbers on the Office of Elections’ release includes...
