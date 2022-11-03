Evelyn Norfleet, 95, formerly of Higginsville, died on October 23, 2022 in Pensacola, FL. Memorial Services will be held on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 10:00 am at the Kaiser-Wiegers Funeral Home. She will be buried in the City Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Assn.

HIGGINSVILLE, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO