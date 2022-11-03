ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee's Summit, MO

Sharon Jane Purdy

Sedalia resident, formerly of Carrollton, Sharon Jane Purdy, 72, died Sunday November 6, 2022. Celebration of life will be 7 p.m. Wednesday November 9 at Rea Funeral Chapel in Sedalia. Family receives friends one hour prior to the service. Private burial will be in Cole Camp Cemetery at a later...
SEDALIA, MO
Fredda Marguerite Pulliam

Area resident, Fredda Marguerite Pulliam, 96, died October 30, 2022. Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, November 10 in Lathrop Cemetery. Visitation is the day prior, from 6 - 7 p.m. Wednesday at Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop.
LATHROP, MO
Evelyn Norfleet

Evelyn Norfleet, 95, formerly of Higginsville, died on October 23, 2022 in Pensacola, FL. Memorial Services will be held on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 10:00 am at the Kaiser-Wiegers Funeral Home. She will be buried in the City Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Assn.
HIGGINSVILLE, MO
Head on collision sends Raymore driver to hospital

CASS COUNTY, Mo. - A Raymore driver is hospitalized after crossing the center line and striking an oncoming vehicle yesterday. Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on Route D in Cass County. 65-year-old Daniel Sullivan struck a vehicle head on, driven by 47-year-old Maria Muniz of Texas. Sullivan...
CASS COUNTY, MO
MODOT road maintenance for week of November 7

Weekly maintenance schedule for Missouri Department of Transportation's Northwest District, and parts of the Kansas City district as posted by MODOT. Route T – CLOSED for railroad maintenance at the St. Joseph Sub crossing, Nov. 8, 7:30 a.m. to 5p.m. Atchison County. Interstate 29 – Bridge replacement project over...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO

