Jennifer Lawrence Admits She'd 'Drink Whiskey & Get Stoned' With 'Hunger Games' Costars After Movie Premieres

Starring in The Hunger Games turned Jennifer Lawrence into an overnight sensation, but the actress confessed in a new interview that the fan and media frenzy was sometimes too much to handle — but the blonde beauty and her costars found a surefire way to unwind after a red carpet or press event.

"The boys and I would always go back to our hotel and just drink whiskey and get stoned," she revealed, referring to Liam Hemsworth, 32, and Josh Hutcherson, 30, the two men who starred alongside her in the 4-film franchise that spanned from 2012 to 2015.

"My mother-in-law's going to love this. I don't do it anymore, I'm a mom!" quipped the Oscar winner, 32. "Those movies were fantastic. The only thing that gave me pause was just how famous it would make me."

Speaking of her mother-in-law, Lawrence also touched on becoming a mom and wife in the interview, acknowledging she had "commitment anxiety" before tying the knot with art curator Cooke Maroney in 2019.

"When you don’t fully know yourself, you have no idea where to put yourself," she said. "And then I met my husband, and he was like, ‘Put yourself here.’ I was like, ‘That feels right, but what if it’s not?’"

"I’m so happy I stayed," the actress continued. "I’m so happy I didn’t freak out and cancel the wedding and run away and go, ‘I’ll never be taken down!’"

The twosome welcomed son Cy this past February, and though she's yet to reveal the tot's face to the public — she previously declared "every instinct in my body wants to protect [his] privacy" — becoming a parent has turned into a softie.

"My heart has stretched to a capacity that I didn’t know about," she spilled in her Vogue interview published in September. "I include my husband in that. And then they’re both just, like, out there — walking around, crossing streets. He’s gonna drive one day. He’s gonna be a stupid teenager and be behind the wheel of a car."

Lawrence made her confession about smoking and drinking during an interview with The New York Times that was published on Wednesday, November 2.