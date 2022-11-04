The Brewers reinstated Jackson (wrist) from the 60-day injured list Wednesday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. The transaction makes Jackson one of three catchers on the 40-man roster, joining Victor Caratini and Mario Feliciano. With Omar Narvaez ticketed for free agency, Milwaukee will likely look to re-sign him or add another experienced option behind the plate, so Jackson is far from a lock to break camp with Milwaukee in 2023. Before he was shut down in late August with left wrist inflammation, Jackson appeared in just five games for Milwaukee and instead saw most of his action at Triple-A Nashville, where he posted a .701 OPS over 119 plate appearances.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 7 HOURS AGO