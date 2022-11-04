Read full article on original website
Raleigh News & Observer
Lexicon: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $23.4 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents. The drugmaker posted revenue of $39,000 in the period. _____. This story was generated by Automated Insights...
Halozyme Therapeutics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $61.6 million. On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had net income of 44 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 74 cents per share. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of...
Gulf Island Fabrication: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. (GIFI) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $598,000. On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 4 cents. The builder of structures for the offshore petroleum industry posted revenue of $39.6 million in the period. _____. This story was generated by...
Atmos: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
Atmos Energy Corp. (ATO) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $71.6 million. On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of 51 cents. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 45 cents per share.
OPKO Health: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
Opko Health Inc. (OPK) on Tuesday reported a loss of $86.1 million in its third quarter. The Miami-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents per share. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 10 cents per share.
