knau.org
High winds and snow expected as storm moves into Northern Arizona
The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for most of the region today. The advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. today through 5 a.m. Wednesday as another cold front moves into Northern Arizona. NWS says the Flagstaff area, Prescott, Williams and the Grand Canyon should expect...
KTVZ
Snow returns to Oregon mountain passes, leading to crashes
ODOT says be prepared for bad weather, have supplies when heading over the mountain passes. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you would like to...
Klamath Falls News
Winter Weather Advisory issued through 4:00 AM Wednesday
MEDFORD, Ore. - Moderate to heavy snowfall is expected through Tuesday night across northern California, and the Oregon Cascades and east side above 3000 feet, including portions of Interstate 5 near Mount Shasta and all Cascade and East Side passes. Expect generally 2-5 inches of snow for most areas, with...
Power knocked out in Oregon, Washington as rain, snow, and cold move in
With more rain forecasted and even snow for some, many Oregonians and Washingtonians are already feeling the impacts with outages reported across the state.
Channel 6000
Signs of winter as cold air arrives and snow levels drop
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There will be some dry time this week, but it won’t be here on Monday. There is a large trough of cold air which is creating some bumpy weather. Showers will be moving in and out for the next 24 hours. That means we will have a mix of rain and there may even be some snow that tries to fall to the lower elevations.
Incoming system causes winter storm warning, wind advisory for parts of southern Nevada
Starting Monday, an incoming Pacific system will move through the area surrounding the Las Vegas valley causing strong winds and a winter storm watch to be issued, according to the National Weather Service.
KTVZ
Cold, with a chance for snow
Lows Monday night will be in the low teens to low 20s, and more scattered snow showers are possible. Southerly winds will become gentler, at 5-10 mph. The cold temperatures will stay with us all week, but the chance of snow showers will start to subside Wednesday morning. Our skies will be partly cloudy through the weekend, but highs will only reach the low to mid-30s.
KVAL
Oregonians may struggle to see the last total lunar eclipse until 2025
EUGENE, Ore. — The 'Beaver Blood Moon' is the last total lunar eclipse the west coast will see until March 13, 2025. Unfortunately, the Tuesday's morning eclipse might be eclipsed by the clouds for Western Oregon. "Clouds are expected to remain over the south coast and valley locations though...
KTVL
Preparing for hazardous driving conditions throughout Southern Oregon
MEDFORD — This weekend will be the beginning of a heavy downpour of rain and snow throughout Southern Oregon, which can lead to hazardous road conditions. “It’s really about you taking that extra precaution when your driving and giving yourself enough time to reach your destination,” said Matt Noble, spokesperson for the Oregon Department of Transportation. “Just making sure that as conditions change you also adjust your speed as well.”
susanvillestuff.com
LIHEAP Weather Bulletin: Powerful Winter Storm Hits Tonight
Forecasters at the National Weather Service office in Reno have issued a Winter Storm Warning, which goes into effect at 4:00 this afternoon, as a powerful winter storm is expected to bring heavy snow and damaging winds to northeastern California and western Nevada. Heavy snow, with total accumulations of 3...
KTVZ
Cooler week, with chances for snow ahead
Parts of the High Desert are under a winter weather advisory set to expire Sunday night at 10, but we can expect more snow and rain heading into this week. Temperatures remain below average, with Monday's highs in the 30s to mid-40s. Snow and rain are on the forecast for...
KCBY
Invasive oak lace bugs may be causing increasing brown leaves on Oregon white oak trees
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) is calling attention to an increase in non-native oak lace bugs, and advising those seeing damage on their Oregon white oak trees not to apply treatment or fertilizer to stop the pests or their damage. The oak lace bug has...
NBC Los Angeles
Southern California Expected to See Three Days of Rain, Snow
A winter storm is headed to Southern California, with rain, mountain snow and gusty winds expected to last through Wednesday. Some light rain was possible after midnight Sunday, and most areas of Los Angeles and Orange County will experience substantial rainfall by Monday morning that will continue throughout the day and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Showers are predicted to lighten on Wednesday, though they'll still be intermittent.
KCBY
Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife lifts angling closure on Sixes River
GOLD BEACH, Ore. — Significant rain on the South Coast has the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife lifting the low flow angling closure on the Sixes River, start Wednesday, November 9th, said in a news release. ODFW initially closed a portion of the river to angling on October...
WWEEK
Record Rains Pummel Oregon, and Wind Drives a Houseboat Across State Lines
An “atmospheric river” flowed over Portland yesterday, pouring over 2 inches of water on parts of the city. The National Weather Service called it a “record rainfall day.” The 4 inches dropped in Astoria on Nov. 4 doubled its previous daily record. Portland tied its previous mark—1.87 inches—set in 1969.
NBCMontana
Next weather maker arrives tonight; set to bring wide winter weather impacts to the area
WINTER STORM WARNING for the Gallatin and Madison County Mountains, Centennial Mountains, Ruby Mountains, and Southern Beaverhead Mountains from 2AM Monday through 5AM Tuesday. Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 14 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. WINTER STORM WARNING for the Absaroka/Beartooth Mountains from...
FOX 28 Spokane
Pass conditions worsen as winter storm blows through
A Winter Storm Warning was issued by the National Weather Service for north central Washington, including Sherman and Loup Loup pass, cautioning residents of heavy snowfall beginning Saturday afternoon and lasting through Monday. However, the conditions on most Cascade passes are getting pretty dicey! Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is tracking conditions.
Klamath Falls News
Winter Storm Warning issued for Cascades & Siskiyous; Winter Weather Advisory for Klamath Basin
MEDFORD, Ore. - Moderate to heavy snowfall is expected Sunday into Sunday night across the mountains and for areas east of the Cascades and in Northern California above 4000 feet. Snowfall rates may approach 1 inch per hour in the Southern Oregon Cascades at times Sunday into Sunday evening. Snow...
High wind warning issued for Portland area, NW Oregon, as ‘extreme’ rain continues into weekend
A high wind warning is in effect in the northwest Oregon coastal mountains, Estacada, Sandy and other parts of western Oregon until 11 p.m. Friday. The National Weather Service said an “extreme atmospheric river continues to impact the area with heavy rain and very windy conditions through tonight. Another round of heavier precipitation on tap for Sunday, with Cascade snow returning as snow levels drop behind the departing system.”
More than 150,000 without power, roads closed due to downed trees, gusty winds in western Washington
SEATTLE — A series of weather events are expected to bring heavy rain, strong winds, and mountain snow to western Washington this weekend, according to KING 5's First Alert Weather Team. KING 5 has activated First Alert for this weather event, which could affect lives, property or travel in...
