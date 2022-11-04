Read full article on original website
ktalnews.com
Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins concedes; Tarver, Arceneaux in run-off
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Voters will have to cast another vote for the mayor of Shreveport as election night returns point to a run-off between Greg Tarver and Tom Arceneaux in December. Ten candidates were on the ballot to become the Mayor of Shreveport, including incumbent Mayor Adrian Perkins,...
ktalnews.com
Taliaferro wins Shreveport Council District C
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Commissioner Jim Taliaferro withdrew his campaign to become Shreveport’s next mayor to face off against two other opponents in the City Council race for Dist. C. Taliaferro won the race with 69% of voters in District C choosing him, 25% of voters chose...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport City Council up for grabs as candidates in 3 districts enter run-off
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Councilman for district Jerry Bowman reached his term limit and can not seek another term however his wife, Ursula Bowman, and three others threw their names into the race to lead District G. Ursula Bowman received 49% of the vote, while opponent Derrick Henderson...
ktalnews.com
Bossier Parish election results
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In Bossier Parish, voters supported a millage to support South Bossier Fire District 2 and returned an incumbent school board member. Type your parish or city name below to get election results for your area. Zandra Ashley (D) and Erick Falting (R) wanted to...
ktalnews.com
Webster Parish election results
WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Voters in Webster Parish took to the polls to choose representatives for four school board seats and several leadership positions in cities and villages throughout the parish. Webster Parish School Board. Two candidates, Glenda Broughton and Phillip Michael Smart went head to head for...
ktalnews.com
Shooting reported at Shreveport councilman’s campaign event
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting in south Shreveport Tuesday night. Caddo 911 logs show a call came in just before 8:30 p.m. for a reported shooting in the 9700 block of Baird Road. The location was the scene of Shreveport Councilman Alan Jackson’s campaign watch party.
ktalnews.com
Red River Parish election results
RED RIVER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Red River Parish School Board seats in two districts were on the ballot. Voters also had to decide on the Mayor of Martin an alderman seat in the Village of Hall. Type in the Louisiana parish or city to see election results.
ktalnews.com
Texarkana Mayor Allen Brown
Cold front to bring a little rain and much cooler air. Taylor Parker sentenced to death for murder of New …. A Bowie County jury has sentenced Taylor Parker to death for the capital murder of 21-year-old Reagan Simmons-Hancock and her unborn baby, Braxlynn Sage.
ktalnews.com
Caddo Parish election results
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Voters in Caddo Parish supported five of six prosed millages on election night. School board seats and other races in towns and villages throughout the parish were also decided. Five of the six millages on the ballot were decided by majority votes. Votes for...
ktalnews.com
Claiborne Parish election results
CLAIBORNE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Six Claiborne Parish School Board seats were up for grabs on Tuesday night. Type in your parish or city name below to find out who won in your area.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport police searching for runaway teenager
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a teenage runaway. Tayeleeyonna Ivy White, 15, ran away from her home on the 700 block of Pickwick Pl. on Nov. 2. Her family has not seen her since. She was last...
ktalnews.com
Bienville Parish election results
BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Four of the seven seats on the Bienville Parish School Board were up for grabs after the challenger for District 5 dropped out of the race. Voters in Bienville Parish also had a parish-wide millage to consider. Enter the name of your town or...
ktalnews.com
Beloved Shreveport domestic violence advocate passes away
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Project Celebration, Inc community is mourning the passing of their Domestic Violence Outreach Coordinator, Petrina Jenkins. Jenkins passed away Sunday after suffering from prolonged health issues. “She was a pillar in the community and an esteemed Domestic Violence Outreach Director/Advocate for Project Celebration,” said...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport police reveal details about shooting outside Jackson campaign event
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department released new details about a shooting that happened outside of a campaign watch party for Shreveport Councilman Alan Jackson. Police say they responded to the 9700 block of Baird Road for a shooting. Arriving officers found a victim suffering from a...
ktalnews.com
This I-30 ramp in Texarkana will be closed on Saturday morning
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Crews will be removing an overhead sign from the ramp connecting I-30 westbound to US 59/I-369 south in Texarkana on Saturday. The work will begin at 12:00 a.m be completed by 6:00 a.m. Westbound traffic will be directed back to US 59/I-369 south after be...
ktalnews.com
Unrestrained man dies in west Shreveport crash
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police officers found a man dead after he was ejected in a crash on I-220. Police found an abandoned Toyota Avalon in the median of I-220W near I-20W on Saturday. While searching the area, they found the body of a man they believe to be the driver about 75ft from the scene.
ktalnews.com
SPD arrest man for third-degree rape
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man is facing charges for the third-degree rape of a victim taken to a local hospital. Police arrested Brian Whittington on Nov. 4th after an investigation by the Shreveport Police Sex Crimes Unit. He faces third-degree rape charges. Third-degree rape occurs when the victim...
ktalnews.com
Wiley College: shots fired into crowd, two injured
MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Two people were shot when a person opened fire on a crowd during an outdoor gathering on the campus of Wiley College in Marshal, Texas early on Sunday morning. A statement released by Wiley College states the shooting occurred when a person who is not...
ktalnews.com
Multi-vehicle head-on collision on I-49 hospitalizes 4
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Four people were taken to the hospital following a major crash on I-49 Sunday night. Officials say a red Buick Verano, driven by a woman with a three-year-old passenger, was traveling in the wrong direction on I-49 N just before 10:00 p.m. She reportedly crashed head-on into a black Kia Forte.
ktalnews.com
Man arrested after SPD investigates domestic abuse, other crimes
Shreveport Police arrested 31 year-old Jeremon Stewart on Monday, November 7th for one count each of Simple Burglary, Domestic Abuse Battery with Serious Bodily Injury, Theft, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, and Simple Criminal Damage to Property. Shreveport Police officers were contacted on October 29, 2022 in reference to...
