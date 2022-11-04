ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Garber sees linear TV deal, expansion on MLS’ horizon

By JOE REEDY
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TBM8H_0iy5IOG700
FILE - Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber speaks in New York on Feb. 26, 2020. Garber said during the“State of the League” address Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, that the league is in the process of finalizing deals to simulcast some games on linear television. MLS begins a groundbreaking 10-year partnership with Apple next season to broadcast all games. St. Louis CITY SC will debut as the league’s 29th team with an announcement on the 30th expected by the middle of 2023. San Diego and Las Vegas are the two frontrunners for the latest team. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Even though Major League Soccer begins a groundbreaking 10-year partnership with Apple next season to broadcast games, there will still be some available on linear channels.

Commissioner Don Garber said during Thursday’s “State of the League” address that the league is in the process of finalizing deals to simulcast some games on broadcast or cable networks.

The MLS Cup final between the Philadelphia Union and Los Angeles Football Club on Saturday will be on Fox, which has carried games since 2014. ESPN has been a league partner since the inaugural season in 1996.

“There was no real rush to do that during the season. There might be for those who are wondering what’s going to happen going forward,” Garber said. “For us, we were focused on getting through this year and spending time and energy on creating the production process and strategy to produce the games in super high quality with a team of announcers and content that we think will be new and innovative.”

Garber — who has been the league’s commissioner since 1999 — went on to say that setting up the framework with Apple and taking over the production remains on schedule.

Fans will be able to watch every game on the Apple TV app without local blackouts or restrictions. Besides all regular-season and postseason matches, the package includes all Leagues Cup matches — the competition between MLS and Mexico’s Liga MX. That competition will expand next year to include all the teams in both leagues.

MLS will earn at least $250 million per year on the deal, but Garber said he doesn’t see the increased revenues affecting the league’s roster rules moving forward. Teams are allowed to acquire up to three players under the Designated Player Rule whose salaries exceed the league’s maximum charge under the salary cap.

The streaming deal with Apple isn’t the only thing MLS has to look forward to next year. St. Louis CITY SC will debut as the league’s 29th team, with an announcement on the 30th expected by the middle of 2023.

San Diego and Las Vegas have emerged as the frontrunners. San Diego has a soccer-ready facility in place after with the opening of Snapdragon Stadium on the San Diego State University campus. Las Vegas’ potential ownership group is still trying to finalize plans for an indoor stadium.

“It’s not a matter of who’s first and who’s second. Both are very active discussions,” Garber said. “We’ve always believed in San Diego, and I would say that we’re probably closer there than ever before. I believe that Las Vegas, like all other leagues do, is going to be a growing market in terms of number of people and its ability to drive success for professional sports.”

The Leagues Cup will also serve as an unofficial kickoff to the promotion of the 2026 World Cup, which will be hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Garber also said that the league believes Merritt Paulson should not sell the Portland Timbers after he stepped down as chief operating officer of the Timbers and the Portland Thorns of the National Women’s Soccer League.

Paulson made those moves after an investigation that found abusive behavior, misconduct and administrative failure throughout the NWSL.

“Merritt has publicly acknowledged the mistakes he made. Stepping aside and the termination of two employees were steps in the right direction,” Garber said.

___

AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Ream, Wright make US Cup roster, Steffen, Arriola cut

NEW YORK (AP) — Tim Ream, Haji Wright, Joe Scally and Sean Johnson made the United States’ World Cup roster, while Zack Steffen, Paul Arriola, Jordan Pefok and Ricardo Pepi were among those cut. U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter made the long-awaited announcement Wednesday of the 26-man group that will gather in Qatar for training next week ahead of the opener against Wales on Nov. 21. On what figures to be the youngest of the 32 teams by average age, 29-year-old right back DeAndre Yedlin is the only holdover from the 2014 World Cup. Yedlin, Christian Pulisic, Kellyn Acosta and Ream are remaining players from the infamous loss at Trinidad that prevented the Americans from reaching the 2018 tournament. With central defenders Miles Robinson and Chris Richards sidelined by injuries, the 35-year-old Ream returns to the national team for the first time since the opening round of qualifying in September 2021. Ream captains Fulham in England’s Premier League and has gone a full 90 minutes in 14 of 15 matches this season. Berhalter had dropped him from the final four qualifying windows, preferring more mobile options.
The Associated Press

Boras says timing of MLB draft endangers player safety

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Baseball super agent Scott Boras expressed concerns Wednesday about what he called a player safety issue related to the timing of the draft. MLB moved its draft from early June to mid-July last year to make it part of the All-Star Game festivities. “The benefit of a later draft is merely a television program,” Boras said as he addressed the media during the second day of Major League Baseball’s general managers meetings in Las Vegas. “This is hurting players. It’s hurting scouting. It’s hurting evaluation.” Boras said the later dates prevent clubs from giving new players an adequate chance to acclimate themselves to pro ball.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Associated Press

Fake LeBron, Schefter accounts among those tweeting non-news

So if Twitter is to be believed, LeBron James wants to leave the Los Angeles Lakers, Adam Schefter says Josh McDaniels is done as coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, Aroldis Chapman is sticking with the New York Yankees, and Connor McDavid has been traded from the Edmonton Oilers to the New York Islanders. Narrator: Twitter is not to be believed — even more so than usual. Each of the tweets seen Wednesday about the above items involving the NBA, NFL, MLB or NHL normally would count as major news in the world of sports, but none was real. Instead, all came from fake accounts, which already were a long-standing and occasionally disruptive issue for Twitter, but seem to be flourishing thanks to a policy change instituted under new owner Elon Musk that allows anyone to pay for a “blue check” to appear to have been verified by the popular social media platform. James, the four-time NBA champion and four-time league MVP, regularly engages with his more than 52 million followers. So maybe it appeared plausible to some folks that he would request a trade via that medium with his Lakers off to a 2-8 start this season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

AP source: Suspended Kyrie Irving meets with Adam Silver

NEW YORK (AP) — Suspended Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving met with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver on Tuesday, a person with knowledge of the meeting said. The Nets banned Irving for at least five games without pay on Thursday after he refused to say he had no antisemitic beliefs. That came hours after Silver said Irving made a “reckless decision” to post on his Twitter feed a link to a film that contains antisemitic material and said he would be meeting with him within a week. They finally did on Tuesday, the person told The Associated Press, speaking on anonymity because the meeting and its details were private.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

Hamilton sad to see ‘unexpected’ friend Vettel retire

SAO PAULO (AP) — Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton is sad to see Sebastian Vettel leaving the sport after his one-time rival turned into an unexpected friend. Vettel, a four-time F1 champion with Red Bull, is retiring after this season following two unsuccessful years with Aston Martin. “It...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy