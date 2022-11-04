NBA's Miles Bridges Pleads No Contest in Domestic Violence Case

Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Former Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges pleaded no contest Thursday to a felony charge of injuring a child's parent stemming from an altercation with his wife in front of their two children in West Los Angeles.

Bridges was immediately sentenced to three years probation, one year of domestic violence counseling, one year of parenting classes and 100 hours of community service, according to the District Attorney's Office. He will also be subject to a 10-year criminal protective order and will face weekly drug and marijuana testing.

A hearing on restitution for the victim is scheduled for Jan. 13.

"We believe this resolution was the best avenue to hold Mr. Bridges accountable for his conduct," according to the District Attorney's Office. "We also understand through the victim's representatives that the victim wanted an expedited resolution of the case. The victim and her representatives were consulted about the proposed resolution and agreed with the outcome of the case. The District Attorney's Office Bureau of Victim Services remains ready to aid the victims in this case."

Bridges, 24, surrendered to authorities at the Los Angeles Police Department's West Los Angeles Station on June 29. Prosecutors said the alleged domestic violence took place "on or about June 27 and 28."

Days after Bridges was released on bond, his wife, Mychelle Johnson, posted photos on Instagram showing apparent injuries to her face and body.

"I hate that it has come to this but I can't be silent anymore. I've allowed someone to destroy my home, abuse me in every way possible and traumatize our kids for life," Johnson wrote in text accompanying the photos.

"... I won't allow the people around him to continue to silence me and continue to lie to protect this person," she continued. " ... I won't be silent to protect others anymore because I value myself and my kids more than anyone's `image."'

Under the terms of the plea agreement, two counts of child abuse under circumstances or conditions likely to cause great bodily injury or death were dismissed.

Bridges remains an NBA free agent.