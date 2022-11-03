Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Michigan Town has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenFrankenmuth, MI
Haunted car wash coming to Metro DetroitAuthor Ed AndersonLake Orion, MI
Troy Youth stepped up to help an underfunded school in Flint, MIRajender SandadiFlint, MI
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Michigan UFO witness hoping for more reportsRoger MarshLapeer, MI
Related
themanchestermirror.com
Michigan logs 1st RSV child death as virus fills ERs and doctors’ offices
A 6-year-old Michigan child has died of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), a virus that has been filling doctors’ offices and emergency rooms in recent weeks, along with other respiratory viruses. It is the first publicly confirmed RSV child death in the state this season. The mounting cases have pushed...
6 Once Popular Flint, Michigan Businesses We Miss
For many years these Flint area businesses were everywhere. Shopping for cars, jewelry, groceries and furniture meant... you'd probably be going to one of these places after seeing their commercials over and over again through the years. What happened to Kessel grocery stores?. Eventually Al Kessel sold most of the...
fox2detroit.com
Beloved Detroit schools figure Tyrone Winfrey dead after battle with cancer
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit public schools lost an important member of its community over the weekend when Tyrone Winfrey, a passionate advocate for kids and former president of the school district board died. The 63-year-old lost a five-year fight with prostate cancer on Saturday, his family said. Winfrey was...
Hospitals issue new restrictions due to rise in respiratory illness
(CBS DETROIT) - There are new restrictions for young visitors to Corewell Health East, formerly known as Beaumont Health.Starting Monday, children ages 5 and under are not allowed to visit patients at eight hospitals run by Corewell Health East. This is due to the large numbers of patients with respiratory viral illnesses, including RSV.Exceptions to the new policy include severe illness of a parent or sibling, or an end-of-life situation.This comes as the Michigan Health and Hospital Association warns hospital beds for kids are quickly filling up. They cite their own data, and information from the Michigan Department of Health...
This Michigan Town was Named Most Family-Friendly in the State
The north has a reputation for being friendly. Michiganders, especially. Complete strangers will go out of their way to see how your day is going, to wish you well, and the like. And not only are we friendly-friendly, but we're also family-friendly. Being family-friendly is a bit different than just...
Haunting Photos Show Inside Abandoned Elementary School in Flint, Michigan
Photographer William Johns told Newsweek what he saw was the "biggest waste of resources that could benefit a community."
michiganchronicle.com
Detroit Education Leader Tyrone E. Winfrey Sr. Dies
DETROIT — Detroit education leader Tyrone E. Winfrey Sr. passed away Saturday, November 5 according to public social media postings by his children. Winfrey served as Executive Director of Community Outreach for Detroit Public Schools Community District. He also served in prior years as the President of Detroit Board of Education.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan to Get Dangerous Winds This Weekend – Here’s Where
Is is really November? The weather has been in the 60s and even 70s for much of lower Michigan this month, and I’m not complaining. I’d love to miss the snow all together, but I know there are plenty of snow lovers that are ready for it. This...
abc12.com
Mother grieving her two young sons killed in a Flint apartment fire
Jasmine Lane is in shock and disbelief after her sons Daquante and Lamonte died in a fire at Midway Square Townhomes in Flint early Saturday. Mother grieving her two young sons killed in a Flint apartment fire. She said 5-year-old Daquante and 3-year-old Lamonte Johnson were trapped upstairs by smoke...
How Whitmer and Dixon are spending their final campaign days
With only a few days until the midterm election, both Governor Gretchen Whitmer and gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon are working around the clock to secure every vote they can.
How Much Does It Cost To Run Bronner’s Adorable Lights in Frankenmuth, Michigan?
If you've ever done a family road trip across the country, surely, you've noticed a seemingly randomly placed Bronner's Christmas Wonderland billboard along a highway. While relocating from Florida, back home to Flint, I passed the southern-most Bronner's billboard outside Ocala (north of the Mouse House). One of my favorite...
First RSV child death in Michigan leaves health officials with warning for parents
(CBS DETROIT) - A 6-year-old Macomb County boy has died in Oakland County to complications of the Respiratory Syncytial Virus, better known as RSV. It is the first RSV child death in the state of Michigan, according to Oakland County Health Department."Keeping an eye on your child during this illness is very important in kind of knowing something is a little bit off," Dr. Whitney Minnock says. As the medical director of Pediatric ER at Beaumont Children's Hospital in Royal Oak, Minnock is warning parents to be extremely careful, especially this time of year."What we are seeing right now is a...
Here are all the Flint mobile food pantries scheduled in November
FLINT, MI -- Multiple Michigan Department of Health and Human Services food pantries have been scheduled for the month of November. In partnership with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan in Flint, there will be food pantries on 14 of the 30 days in November at four different locations. Here...
The Oakland Press
Hospital visitation restricted as respiratory illnesses increase
Corewell Health East, formerly Beaumont Health, is restricting visitation at its hospitals as it experiences high volumes of patients with respiratory illnesses, including respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. The new restrictions go into effect at 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, for Corewell Health’s eight hospitals in the Detroit area.
Grand Blanc High School released early while police investigate Snapchat threat
GRAND BLANC, MI -- Police are investigating a threat made on Snapchat from someone not in the Grand Blanc Community Schools student database Monday morning after students were dismissed at the high school. “Out of an abundance of caution, due to a threat made on social media, we began releasing...
Families displaced by fatal fire at Flint apartment complex to receive new homes, clothing
FLINT, MI – Four families displaced after a fire destroyed the residences they were living in at Midway Square Townhomes early Saturday morning will be coming home to new townhomes this week, the owners of the complex said in a statement Monday, Nov. 7. Four townhomes were “severely impacted”...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Southfield attorney faces first-degree murder charges in death of Oak Park jeweler -- and more stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Southfield attorney charged with murder of well-known Oak Park jeweler. Marco Michael Bisbikis, a Southfield attorney, has been charged with the murder of well-known local...
WNEM
Grand Blanc High School sends students home after threat
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) - Students at a local high school were sent home on Monday after threats on social media. “I think that it was kind of a stupid prank. And I feel like someone just pranked us and they thought that it was funny and spreading it around,” said Madison Graff, student.
abc12.com
Multiple people missing after Flint apartment fire
Multiple people are reported missing after an apartment fire in Flint. Genessee county 911 says the fire started just after 3 a.m. at Midway Square Townhomes. No first responders were hurt putting out the flames. According to Flint's provisional battalion chief, Michigan State Police and Flint Police are investigating the...
fox2detroit.com
14-year-old Ann Arbor girl missing for 2 weeks after leaving note about harming self
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 14-year-old Ann Arbor girl is still missing after leaving her home early Oct. 20. Samyah Nundley left a note about harming herself. Her father discovered she was gone when he went to wake her up for school. Nundley is Black, weighs 135 pounds,...
Comments / 0