Flint, MI

Club 93.7

6 Once Popular Flint, Michigan Businesses We Miss

For many years these Flint area businesses were everywhere. Shopping for cars, jewelry, groceries and furniture meant... you'd probably be going to one of these places after seeing their commercials over and over again through the years. What happened to Kessel grocery stores?. Eventually Al Kessel sold most of the...
FLINT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Beloved Detroit schools figure Tyrone Winfrey dead after battle with cancer

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit public schools lost an important member of its community over the weekend when Tyrone Winfrey, a passionate advocate for kids and former president of the school district board died. The 63-year-old lost a five-year fight with prostate cancer on Saturday, his family said. Winfrey was...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Hospitals issue new restrictions due to rise in respiratory illness

(CBS DETROIT) - There are new restrictions for young visitors to Corewell Health East, formerly known as Beaumont Health.Starting Monday, children ages 5 and under are not allowed to visit patients at eight hospitals run by Corewell Health East. This is due to the large numbers of patients with respiratory viral illnesses, including RSV.Exceptions to the new policy include severe illness of a parent or sibling, or an end-of-life situation.This comes as the Michigan Health and Hospital Association warns hospital beds for kids are quickly filling up. They cite their own data, and information from the Michigan Department of Health...
DEARBORN, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Detroit Education Leader Tyrone E. Winfrey Sr. Dies

DETROIT — Detroit education leader Tyrone E. Winfrey Sr. passed away Saturday, November 5 according to public social media postings by his children. Winfrey served as Executive Director of Community Outreach for Detroit Public Schools Community District. He also served in prior years as the President of Detroit Board of Education.
DETROIT, MI
abc12.com

Mother grieving her two young sons killed in a Flint apartment fire

Jasmine Lane is in shock and disbelief after her sons Daquante and Lamonte died in a fire at Midway Square Townhomes in Flint early Saturday. Mother grieving her two young sons killed in a Flint apartment fire. She said 5-year-old Daquante and 3-year-old Lamonte Johnson were trapped upstairs by smoke...
FLINT, MI
CBS Detroit

First RSV child death in Michigan leaves health officials with warning for parents

(CBS DETROIT) - A 6-year-old Macomb County boy has died in Oakland County to complications of the Respiratory Syncytial Virus, better known as RSV. It is the first RSV child death in the state of Michigan, according to Oakland County Health Department."Keeping an eye on your child during this illness is very important in kind of knowing something is a little bit off," Dr. Whitney Minnock says. As the medical director of Pediatric ER at Beaumont Children's Hospital in Royal Oak, Minnock is warning parents to be extremely careful, especially this time of year."What we are seeing right now is a...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Here are all the Flint mobile food pantries scheduled in November

FLINT, MI -- Multiple Michigan Department of Health and Human Services food pantries have been scheduled for the month of November. In partnership with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan in Flint, there will be food pantries on 14 of the 30 days in November at four different locations. Here...
FLINT, MI
The Oakland Press

Hospital visitation restricted as respiratory illnesses increase

Corewell Health East, formerly Beaumont Health, is restricting visitation at its hospitals as it experiences high volumes of patients with respiratory illnesses, including respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. The new restrictions go into effect at 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, for Corewell Health’s eight hospitals in the Detroit area.
DETROIT, MI
WNEM

Grand Blanc High School sends students home after threat

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) - Students at a local high school were sent home on Monday after threats on social media. “I think that it was kind of a stupid prank. And I feel like someone just pranked us and they thought that it was funny and spreading it around,” said Madison Graff, student.
GRAND BLANC, MI
abc12.com

Multiple people missing after Flint apartment fire

Multiple people are reported missing after an apartment fire in Flint. Genessee county 911 says the fire started just after 3 a.m. at Midway Square Townhomes. No first responders were hurt putting out the flames. According to Flint's provisional battalion chief, Michigan State Police and Flint Police are investigating the...
FLINT, MI

