ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGAU

Brazil's Andrade makes history, wins world gymnastics title

WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EjUPx_0iy5Gkyv00

LIVERPOOL, England — (AP) — Rebeca Andrade of Brazil made history at the world gymnastics championships, becoming the first woman from South America to claim the world all-around title following a dynamic performance during Thursday's finals.

Andrade, a silver medalist in the all-around at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, used a dynamic vault in the first rotation to sprint to the lead. The 23-year-old finished with a total of 56.899.

Andrade closed with a flourish, capping her brilliant performance with a floor exercise routine that moved her well clear of silver medalist Shilese Jones of the U.S. Jones finished second at 55.399. Jessica Gadirova of Britain claimed the bronze at 55.199.

Alice Kinsella of Britain was fourth, followed by Ellie Black of Canada in fifth and Jade Carey of the U.S. in sixth.

Andrade came in as the heavy favorite after topping qualifying and didn't disappoint. Two days after Brazil slipped to fourth in the team final, Andrade — who has sustained three separate torn ACL injuries in her career — responded by finishing a climb that began in earnest with her runner-up finish to American Sunisa Lee in Tokyo.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Garcia beats Sabalenka in straight sets for WTA Finals title

FORT WORTH, Texas — (AP) — Caroline Garcia took a tight first set and went on to a 7-6(4), 6-4 victory over Aryna Sabalenka to win the championship of the WTA Finals on Monday night. The sixth-ranked Garcia became the second Frenchwoman to win the season-ending event after...
TEXAS STATE
WGAU

Americans convicted in Japan on Ghosn's escape return home

TOKYO — (AP) — An American father and son convicted in Japan on charges of helping Nissan former Chairman Carlos Ghosn escape to Lebanon, hiding in a box, have been returned to the U.S., their lawyer said Tuesday. Michael Taylor, a former Green Beret, was sentenced in July...
TOK, AK
WGAU

Italian EV startup takes on US, Chinese rivals with design

MILAN — (AP) — Elon Musk's Tesla paved the way nearly two decades ago. Now, the global transition to fully electric vehicles is littered with startups, inspired by a new era in mobility and drawn by the lower cost of building EVs compared with their fossil-fuel-guzzling forbears. Gone...
WGAU

Takeaways: Calls for reparations, emissions cuts at COP27

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — The first full day of the year's most important summit on climate change, known as COP27, got underway on Monday with urgent calls by leaders to slash greenhouse gas emissions as the planet warms and severe weather events become more frequent and destructive.
WGAU

N. Korea slams US for raising alleged arms supply to Russia

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — North Korea on Tuesday accused the United States of cooking up a “plot-breeding story” on its alleged arms transfer to Russia, arguing it has never sent artillery shells to Moscow. Last week, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby accused North...
WASHINGTON STATE
WGAU

UK government rejects plan to build national flagship

LONDON — (AP) — Britain's Conservative government on Monday scrapped a 250 million-pound ($288 million) plan to build a national flagship that was supposed to tour the world as a “floating embassy" amid a public spending squeeze and to prioritize funding for boosting U.K. defenses against Russia.
WSOC Charlotte

Live updates | UN Climate Summit

LONDON — Environmental activists blocked traffic on England’s busiest highway on Tuesday, demanding an end to fossil fuel use as world leaders confront the growing threat from climate change at a UN-sponsored summit in Egypt. National Highways says there are currently delays of 60 minutes on the M25,...
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
28K+
Followers
100K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy